I am tellin you lad that Kenzie is a proper helmet.Me mate told me yesterday about him as he wanted to get a ticket for his dad in the Arsenal 4+ sale but got 500 - internal error at the payment, so connect to the livechat explained what's happened and the answer was - from what I can see you already have ticket for this gameMe mate went again - lad I am repeating you again that i want to get it for me dad who's on mine F&F. Guess the answer no you can't - unfortunately, you can only buy one ticket for yourself, you can no longer purchase a ticket forward and buy another for yourself.Me mate again telling me he used capital letters this timeListen to me mate read every word carefully please - I don't want to forward, i am keeping my ticket and want to buy this for him. And Kenzie just went so log in in his account and buy one - Session Complete