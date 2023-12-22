« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 904 905 906 907 908 [909]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1866430 times)

Offline tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36320 on: December 22, 2023, 12:41:57 pm »
I am tellin you lad that Kenzie is a proper helmet.  ;D Me mate told me yesterday about him as he wanted to get a ticket for his dad in the Arsenal 4+ sale but got 500 - internal error at the payment, so connect to the livechat explained what's happened and the answer was - from what I can see you already have ticket for this game  :butt Me mate went again - lad I am repeating you again that i want to get it for me dad who's on mine F&F. Guess the answer no you can't - unfortunately, you can only buy one ticket for yourself, you can no longer purchase a ticket forward and buy another for yourself.   ::) Me mate again telling me he used capital letters this time  ;D Listen to me mate read every word carefully please - I don't want to forward, i am keeping my ticket and want to buy this for him. And Kenzie just went so log in in his account and buy one - Session Complete  ;D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,021
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36321 on: December 22, 2023, 01:20:33 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on December 22, 2023, 12:41:57 pm
I am tellin you lad that Kenzie is a proper helmet.  ;D Me mate told me yesterday about him as he wanted to get a ticket for his dad in the Arsenal 4+ sale but got 500 - internal error at the payment, so connect to the livechat explained what's happened and the answer was - from what I can see you already have ticket for this game  :butt Me mate went again - lad I am repeating you again that i want to get it for me dad who's on mine F&F. Guess the answer no you can't - unfortunately, you can only buy one ticket for yourself, you can no longer purchase a ticket forward and buy another for yourself.   ::) Me mate again telling me he used capital letters this time  ;D Listen to me mate read every word carefully please - I don't want to forward, i am keeping my ticket and want to buy this for him. And Kenzie just went so log in in his account and buy one - Session Complete  ;D

They must've changed something in the system to say if the acc logged in already has a ticket then they can't purchase any more tickets, whether in their name or a F&F. That's how it reads from that chat on the previous page though it could possibly be better communicated.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36322 on: December 22, 2023, 01:32:39 pm »
Yeah, I reckon it looks like theyre now stopping people from buying for their F&F too now, as well as stopping buying if youve previously forwarded. You have to be logged into the person whos having the tickets account.

Both are ok rules in my opinion, just need to be communicated better. 
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,215
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36323 on: December 22, 2023, 01:44:32 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on December 22, 2023, 01:32:39 pm
Yeah, I reckon it looks like theyre now stopping people from buying for their F&F too now, as well as stopping buying if youve previously forwarded. You have to be logged into the person whos having the tickets account.

Both are ok rules in my opinion, just need to be communicated better. 

Why do you think that ? I've just put an Arsenal ticket in the basket and changed to one of my F&F who isn't going and doesn't have a ticket. It looks like it will let me checkout fine.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,335
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36324 on: December 22, 2023, 01:45:48 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December 22, 2023, 01:44:32 pm
Why do you think that ? I've just put an Arsenal ticket in the basket and changed to one of my F&F who isn't going and doesn't have a ticket. It looks like it will let me checkout fine.

The way I read it is the suggestion is that you wouldn't be able to check out unless you were logged in as the other person.

Seems a load of bollocks if that is something that has been implemented.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36325 on: December 22, 2023, 02:15:05 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December 22, 2023, 01:44:32 pm
Why do you think that ? I've just put an Arsenal ticket in the basket and changed to one of my F&F who isn't going and doesn't have a ticket. It looks like it will let me checkout fine.

Just going by the previous poster when you pay you get error. Not sure how far you went to try it haha

Could be wrong like.
« Last Edit: December 22, 2023, 02:26:47 pm by RebeccaLFC »
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,021
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36326 on: December 22, 2023, 02:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 22, 2023, 01:45:48 pm
The way I read it is the suggestion is that you wouldn't be able to check out unless you were logged in as the other person.

Seems a load of bollocks if that is something that has been implemented.

it's also, yet again, bollocks that you're allowed to get that far if they're only doing the check at the payment stage. It should stop you from even basketing if you've already got a ticket, then to the user, that seems somewhat reasonable and would cut down on the live chat questions and bouncing payments.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36327 on: December 22, 2023, 02:20:04 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December 22, 2023, 01:44:32 pm
Why do you think that ? I've just put an Arsenal ticket in the basket and changed to one of my F&F who isn't going and doesn't have a ticket. It looks like it will let me checkout fine.

Just out of curiosity, does that person youve purchased for have the pre requisite (4+ games)?

Surely the system isnt that messed up..
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,215
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36328 on: December 22, 2023, 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 22, 2023, 02:20:04 pm
Just out of curiosity, does that person youve purchased for have the pre requisite (4+ games)?

Surely the system isnt that messed up..

Yeh they do. They haven't got a ticket though as they aren't able to go tomorrow.

Their reasoning of 'you can't purchase for someone else as it checks payment details' it complete nonsense. Doesn't explain the many people on RAWK / Twitter that are all reporting payment issues using their own cards.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,215
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36329 on: December 22, 2023, 02:52:18 pm »
Love that the narrative on the queue is 'Liverpool v Arsenal STH & members sale' for 3pm.
It's not though is it. It's a 2+ sale.

Useless all round.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36330 on: December 22, 2023, 04:06:03 pm »
Loads available right now in the 2+ sale.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36331 on: December 22, 2023, 04:09:29 pm »
Kop tickets popping up with credits here, whole ground pretty much available with a mix of members and ST too.

Maybe Klopp has scared everyone off!
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36332 on: December 22, 2023, 04:10:28 pm »

Theyll have to drop to all members.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36333 on: December 22, 2023, 04:45:02 pm »
When im liverpool "drop it " please. Will it drop tonight or 9am tommorrow bit out of the ticket loop due to it being worse then ever to navigate.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36334 on: December 22, 2023, 04:53:01 pm »
Any chance this drops to 1?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36335 on: December 22, 2023, 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 22, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Theyll have to drop to all members.

It's a bit late though.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36336 on: December 22, 2023, 05:06:21 pm »
Quite possibly - just been in to look and there a loads left- lots of STs but plenty of credit seats available too!
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36337 on: December 22, 2023, 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: pistol on December 22, 2023, 05:06:21 pm
Quite possibly - just been in to look and there a loads left- lots of STs but plenty of credit seats available too!

Same happened with the United game. There were loads even when it dropped to 3+ but then by the weekend they all just suddenly disappeared. Check tomorrow and youll see a handful on sale
Logged

Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36338 on: December 22, 2023, 05:35:40 pm »
Bought s ticket for FV today its a Qr code from
An android device i know the bloke and know its genuine.


How do i scan the QR CODE ??

Doi have to put the phone in the slot like old tickets / cards ?
Logged

Offline ljrogers9916

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36339 on: December 22, 2023, 05:58:06 pm »
Not a bad day today Me an me dad sorted for Newcastle (both credits) & got myself a credit for Arsenal as well. Happy Christmas ;D
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36340 on: December 23, 2023, 11:51:20 am »
Madness theyre not opening this up to all members or even 1+. Still loads available.
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36341 on: December 23, 2023, 12:01:56 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on December 22, 2023, 05:35:40 pm
Bought s ticket for FV today its a Qr code from
An android device i know the bloke and know its genuine.


How do i scan the QR CODE ??

Doi have to put the phone in the slot like old tickets / cards ?


Yes
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline si999

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36342 on: December 23, 2023, 12:03:18 pm »
Still loads of tickets left, all season ticket returns but it looks like the club would rather not sell them than drop to 1+  :no
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36343 on: December 23, 2023, 12:06:13 pm »
Quote from: si999 on December 23, 2023, 12:03:18 pm
Still loads of tickets left, all season ticket returns but it looks like the club would rather not sell them than drop to 1+  :no

Or at least make them available at the ground.
Logged

Offline si999

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36344 on: December 23, 2023, 12:07:32 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on December 22, 2023, 05:35:40 pm
Bought s ticket for FV today its a Qr code from
An android device i know the bloke and know its genuine.


How do i scan the QR CODE ??

Do i have to put the phone in the slot like old tickets / cards ?



 I thought the android codes auto refresh every so often to prevent people doing this and that was why they stopped the codes on apple devices as they didn't auto refresh.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36345 on: December 23, 2023, 12:15:30 pm »
Quote from: si999 on December 23, 2023, 12:07:32 pm

 I thought the android codes auto refresh every so often to prevent people doing this and that was why they stopped the codes on apple devices as they didn't auto refresh.


Same. Good luck getting in with that
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36346 on: December 23, 2023, 01:56:17 pm »
Quote from: si999 on December 23, 2023, 12:03:18 pm
Still loads of tickets left, all season ticket returns but it looks like the club would rather not sell them than drop to 1+  :no

Should just open it up to anyone at this point. Biggest game of the season, shame to have empty seats and people that would love to be there missing out.
Logged

Offline si999

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36347 on: December 23, 2023, 02:21:00 pm »
It criminal I totally agree with the hierarchy but its been at 2+ since 15.00 yesterday.

I managed to get to eight games last year but seven of them where season ticket returns the only game I got a credit for was Southampton and I got that in the ballot.

Its also unfair on the season ticket holders who have returned their tickets and they wont be getting sold.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,215
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36348 on: December 23, 2023, 02:23:21 pm »
Absolute nonsense they haven't dropped it down to 1 or all members yet. Why do they do this ?! Just makes them look so stupid.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,335
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #36349 on: Today at 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Miami Mike on Today at 11:31:20 am
Need 2 for Burnley if anyone has any spares

Registered yesterday and 5 posts all asking for spares  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 904 905 906 907 908 [909]   Go Up
« previous next »
 