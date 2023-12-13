« previous next »
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
December 13, 2023, 10:25:34 pm
Quote from: didopich on December 13, 2023, 10:07:45 pm
You can see the ticket before you biy it if it's a ST or members. Just look back in the block and of the green seat has an X its members if it's ST then Seasons

Yeah I know, but the whole of AU is X, if you look at the hall map now. I thought there was STs up there.
Momos_righteye

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:07:24 am
Was this just for United, I missed this yesterday, I assume they are no longer available? Can see them anywhere on the site
emitime

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:06:09 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on December 13, 2023, 10:25:34 pm
Yeah I know, but the whole of AU is X, if you look at the hall map now. I thought there was STs up there.

There'll probably be double credits for these seats. After all we've lost however many games already and that doubling will only apply to 3 games, so actually the total number of credits is still much less than if the stand was full each game so far.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:37:31 am
With the increased capacity will everyone on 4+ be pretty much guaranteed for the cat A games during the second half of the season?

Missed out on the Man Utd game in the ballot but Im sure the odds were small so the numbers of fans missing out mustve been very few
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:54:33 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:37:31 am
With the increased capacity will everyone on 4+ be pretty much guaranteed for the cat A games during the second half of the season?

Missed out on the Man Utd game in the ballot but Im sure the odds were small so the numbers of fans missing out mustve been very few

I think so, I'm sure the odds where like 1 in 1.9 for one of the games haha
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:13:48 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:37:31 am
With the increased capacity will everyone on 4+ be pretty much guaranteed for the cat A games during the second half of the season?

Missed out on the Man Utd game in the ballot but Im sure the odds were small so the numbers of fans missing out mustve been very few

First half of the season was 1 in 1.2 chance (5 of every 6) which included the annie road. It will be very similar ongoing
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:15:55 am
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 09:13:48 am
First half of the season was 1 in 1.2 chance (5 of every 6) which included the annie road. It will be very similar ongoing

Plus there was a few left in AU8 at the end of the summer sales which would go on sale in the late sale. So probably everyone in 4+ this season will be sorted for every 4+ game anyway when you factor in returns.
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:16:21 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:15:55 am
Plus there was a few left in AU8 at the end of the summer sales which would go on sale in the late sale. So probably everyone in 4+ this season will be sorted for every 4+ game anyway when you factor in returns.

Any idea when it's getting announced??
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:23:27 am
Quote from: Athleticobil on Yesterday at 10:16:21 am
Any idea when it's getting announced??

No idea. I think I did read on twitter though that they'd have the ballot results out before Christmas so can't be long.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:42:45 am
Is availability still looking good for man United? Youd think the majority of people who wanted a ticket wouldve got one by now
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:55:31 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:42:45 am
Is availability still looking good for man United? Youd think the majority of people who wanted a ticket wouldve got one by now

around 1800 left
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:22:34 pm
Was there a queue for this mornings sale
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:32:26 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:55:31 am
around 1800 left

Thanks a lot  :)
cdgilbert

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:08:41 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 12:22:34 pm
Was there a queue for this mornings sale

No, straight in.
DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm
Will there be enough to satisfy the remaining members not sorted on 4+?
MKB

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm
Quote from: swoopy on December 13, 2023, 02:43:51 pm
Totally nothing to do that. My virgin atlantic card doesn't bring up the 3DS box on the LFC website anymore (so I can't authorise it in my app) which is why it's declining. The Curve one does bring it up so then I can approve it. It totally a website issue. The card works on any other website.

Exactly this.

My card that fails on every away sale lately is also a Virgin Atlantic MasterCard.  I don't remember the approve-in-the-app box ever appearing on LFC transactions though when it used to work.  I think it used to just skip that step.

If app-approval is flagged as mandatory for the sale and LFC's payments system cannot handle it, that is the most likely explanation.  Quite how a situation like that can happen and, moreover, not be resolved after a few months, in a retailer with a multi-million-pound turnover, is frankly astonishing.  (But not really a surprise given the ticket office litany of sales SNAFUs.)

My biggest criticism of the software designers (as one myself) is that, when a transaction fails, there is no communication of the reason.   "Your credit card company has rejected this transaction." or "Sorry we are unable to handle the two-factor-authentication requirements of this payment card.  Please use another.". would be good starting points, rather than the very lazily coded "payment error" currently.
Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:46:49 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm
Exactly this.

My card that fails on every away sale lately is also a Virgin Atlantic MasterCard.  I don't remember the approve-in-the-app box ever appearing on LFC transactions though when it used to work.  I think it used to just skip that step.

If app-approval is flagged as mandatory for the sale and LFC's payments system cannot handle it, that is the most likely explanation.  Quite how a situation like that can happen and, moreover, not be resolved after a few months, in a retailer with a multi-million-pound turnover, is frankly astonishing.  (But not really a surprise given the ticket office litany of sales SNAFUs.)

My biggest criticism of the software designers (as one myself) is that, when a transaction fails, there is no communication of the reason.   "Your credit card company has rejected this transaction." or "Sorry we are unable to handle the two-factor-authentication requirements of this payment card.  Please use another.". would be good starting points, rather than the very lazily coded "payment error" currently.

Another Virgin customer with an issue - couldn't get my 13+ sale for the second half of the season to go through last week so had to put on my current account, I'm now absolutely skint until pay day.

It does seem to be working for my auto-cup payments which is strange
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:49:54 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:23:27 am
No idea. I think I did read on twitter though that they'd have the ballot results out before Christmas so can't be long.

There will have to be a week for registering interest (maybe next week) with ballot results usually a week or two later. Either way the sale itself will be early January at the earliest now.

Which is fine by me. Makes sense to ensure the new stand can cope with a couple of games first. Thrilled I will be at the first game there. Something to tell the grandkids in 20 years time when were 30 times champions and City are playing in the National League North.



swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:55:28 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:49:54 pm
There will have to be a week for registering interest (maybe next week) with ballot results usually a week or two later. Either way the sale itself will be early January at the earliest now.

Which is fine by me. Makes sense to ensure the new stand can cope with a couple of games first. Thrilled I will be at the first game there. Something to tell the grandkids in 20 years time when were 30 times champions and City are playing in the National League North.





They've already done the registration.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:04:25 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:55:28 pm
They've already done the registration.

I am totally senile. I did the registration as well!
Scorpioxx

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:19:36 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm
Exactly this.

My card that fails on every away sale lately is also a Virgin Atlantic MasterCard.  I don't remember the approve-in-the-app box ever appearing on LFC transactions though when it used to work.  I think it used to just skip that step.

If app-approval is flagged as mandatory for the sale and LFC's payments system cannot handle it, that is the most likely explanation.  Quite how a situation like that can happen and, moreover, not be resolved after a few months, in a retailer with a multi-million-pound turnover, is frankly astonishing.  (But not really a surprise given the ticket office litany of sales SNAFUs.)

My biggest criticism of the software designers (as one myself) is that, when a transaction fails, there is no communication of the reason.   "Your credit card company has rejected this transaction." or "Sorry we are unable to handle the two-factor-authentication requirements of this payment card.  Please use another.". would be good starting points, rather than the very lazily coded "payment error" currently.

Spot on

As someone myself who has worked in IT Support for over thirty years, the constant payment error , cyber source  error is quite clearly a problem for the clubs IT/Systems people to resolve.

If they are unable to resolve the issue alongside the ticket software suppliers (seatgeek) then they should a seek help from external specialists, this has being going on for far to long.

I would assume the TO staff can do little about this until the clubs IT get it sorted
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:47:27 pm
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 03:19:36 pm
Spot on

As someone myself who has worked in IT Support for over thirty years, the constant payment error , cyber source  error is quite clearly a problem for the clubs IT/Systems people to resolve.

If they are unable to resolve the issue alongside the ticket software suppliers (seatgeek) then they should a seek help from external specialists, this has being going on for far to long.

I would assume the TO staff can do little about this until the clubs IT get it sorted

It is getting pretty stupid now.. I was looking for some tickets to a Crewe-match, and was kicked out and blocked.. Dont think touting is too much of an issue there, and as far as I know i have not consciously installed any third-party programmes or scripts or whatever..
stueya

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:04:23 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm
Will there be enough to satisfy the remaining members not sorted on 4+?

Probably
LuverlyRita

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:21:54 pm
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 03:19:36 pm
Spot on

As someone myself who has worked in IT Support for over thirty years, the constant payment error , cyber source  error is quite clearly a problem for the clubs IT/Systems people to resolve.

If they are unable to resolve the issue alongside the ticket software suppliers (seatgeek) then they should a seek help from external specialists, this has being going on for far to long.

I would assume the TO staff can do little about this until the clubs IT get it sorted
Amazon always rejects one of my credit cards so I don't think this problem is limited to LFC. I assume that you've all reported these errors to the club?
It's horrendously expensive to get certification to process card payments and LFC might have handed over payment processing to a third party payment service provider (who will generate a web page that looks like it's part of the LFC site but is actually external to it). The card issuers (i.e. banks) and the card schemes (Visa, Mastercard etc) are also part of the payment process, so there are a number of stages at which the payment could have failed. It might also be worth checking with your card issuer.
MKB

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:21:54 pm
Amazon always rejects one of my credit cards so I don't think this problem is limited to LFC. I assume that you've all reported these errors to the club?
It's horrendously expensive to get certification to process card payments and LFC might have handed over payment processing to a third party payment service provider (who will generate a web page that looks like it's part of the LFC site but is actually external to it). The card issuers (i.e. banks) and the card schemes (Visa, Mastercard etc) are also part of the payment process, so there are a number of stages at which the payment could have failed. It might also be worth checking with your card issuer.

As I said in one of my other postings (and others have said similar), the cc provider can see a transaction was initiated but not completed.  They assure me it was not rejected by them.

I'd already assumed that the payments system was third-party,  as is the SeatGeek ordering system.  Whether the problem lies with SeatGeek or the payment company does not alter that it is incumbent on LFC as the client to seek to resolve it.

There have been various accounts already in this and other threads of trying without success to get LFC to take this and other issues seriously.  They treat everything as user error, and assume that everyone complaining about being blocked is secretly using bots.
RMG

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:05:02 pm
Have they confirmed tomorrows 4+ sale?
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 07:05:02 pm
Have they confirmed tomorrows 4+ sale?

There's still seats there so it will go ahead. There's also any STH returns to add so will be some more.
pistol

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:06:00 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on December 13, 2023, 10:25:34 pm
Yeah I know, but the whole of AU is X, if you look at the hall map now. I thought there was STs up there.

But theyd already relocated the AU STs to other parts of the ground hadnt they? So those ST credits are being earned elsewhere so no double counting in AU
