Totally nothing to do that. My virgin atlantic card doesn't bring up the 3DS box on the LFC website anymore (so I can't authorise it in my app) which is why it's declining. The Curve one does bring it up so then I can approve it. It totally a website issue. The card works on any other website.



Exactly this.My card that fails on every away sale lately is also a Virgin Atlantic MasterCard. I don't remember the approve-in-the-app box ever appearing on LFC transactions though when it used to work. I think it used to just skip that step.If app-approval is flagged as mandatory for the sale and LFC's payments system cannot handle it, that is the most likely explanation. Quite how a situation like that can happen and, moreover, not be resolved after a few months, in a retailer with a multi-million-pound turnover, is frankly astonishing. (But not really a surprise given the ticket office litany of sales SNAFUs.)My biggest criticism of the software designers (as one myself) is that, when a transaction fails, there is no communication of the reason. "Your credit card company has rejected this transaction." or "Sorry we are unable to handle the two-factor-authentication requirements of this payment card. Please use another.". would be good starting points, rather than the very lazily coded "payment error" currently.