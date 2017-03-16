Premium Members benefits also include access to the sale of late availability tickets before each Premier League home game, exclusive members area content and money cant buy prizes and experiences.
Wonder why they've only mentioned late availability sales in regards to ticketing and not the usual spiel about access to 10,000 tickets per home game via the bulks. Do you think they're planning on allowing late tickets / returns to be bought by premium members only? Could possibly worded like that due to the bulk ballot closing next week mind you