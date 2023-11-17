« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 880 881 882 883 884 [885]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1810892 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,961
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35360 on: November 17, 2023, 10:31:47 am »
Quote from: Claire. on November 17, 2023, 09:08:18 am
This fucking thread sometimes.

Some right charming behaviour indeed.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline 205mob

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35361 on: November 17, 2023, 10:44:16 am »
Sales will be 1st week in December

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 17, 2023, 09:20:26 am
Inside info or based on someone on live chat the other day saying this week?
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35362 on: November 17, 2023, 11:35:06 am »
Quote from: 205mob on November 17, 2023, 10:44:16 am
Sales will be 1st week in December


Register by 1st December and sale at 8:15 on 25th December.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline 205mob

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35363 on: November 17, 2023, 11:44:52 am »
Just what ive been toldmate. If they announce today or monday still have over 2 weeks till the sale.

Quote from: SnowGoon on November 17, 2023, 11:35:06 am
Register by 1st December and sale at 8:15 on 25th December.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35364 on: November 17, 2023, 11:53:09 am »
Quote from: 205mob on November 17, 2023, 11:44:52 am
Just what ive been toldmate. If they announce today or monday still have over 2 weeks till the sale.

If thats the timetable then it could be register interest the week of 20 November, ballot results the week of 27 November though Id think more likely the week of 4 December, with the sale itself the week after that.

The other huge issue is whether the ballot/sale will include the ARU.
Logged

Offline 205mob

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35365 on: November 17, 2023, 12:28:08 pm »
Yeah W/C 4th is first week, Disabled 5th/6th then next 2 sales the following days. ARU gong to be done for City in march ive also heard on the grapevine.

If they had brains about them you would delay the sales till first 2 weeks in january that gives them a more clear idea of aru being completed.

Quote from: Schmarn on November 17, 2023, 11:53:09 am
If thats the timetable then it could be register interest the week of 20 November, ballot results the week of 27 November though Id think more likely the week of 4 December, with the sale itself the week after that.

The other huge issue is whether the ballot/sale will include the ARU.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35366 on: November 17, 2023, 12:37:33 pm »
Quote from: 205mob on November 17, 2023, 12:28:08 pm
Yeah W/C 4th is first week, Disabled 5th/6th then next 2 sales the following days. ARU gong to be done for City in march ive also heard on the grapevine.

If they had brains about them you would delay the sales till first 2 weeks in january that gives them a more clear idea of aru being completed.

Got a flight on Dec 7 at 11am. Better be an 8.15 sale or Ill have to try and do it at 33,000 feet!
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35367 on: November 17, 2023, 12:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 17, 2023, 12:37:33 pm
Got a flight on Dec 7 at 11am. Better be an 8.15 sale or Ill have to try and do it at 33,000 feet!

Im glad its not the usual week next week as I'm in Saudi
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35368 on: November 17, 2023, 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 17, 2023, 12:57:27 pm
Im glad its not the usual week next week as I'm in Saudi

Dont they have Wi-Fi in Newcastle?

Im here all week
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,032
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35369 on: November 17, 2023, 04:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November 16, 2023, 11:51:16 am
so tomorrow at 17.01 then ;D

You're going to be spot on me thinks ;D
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35370 on: November 17, 2023, 05:37:59 pm »

And nothing.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35371 on: November 17, 2023, 05:43:01 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on November 17, 2023, 08:30:52 am
You say it a LOT about people who have audacity to disagree with you as well.

True. That shout is thrown about so much without knowing a single thing about the person you're aiming it at.
I know stef from elsewhere and he's no tory!
Logged

Online charlotte

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • Done the treble
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35372 on: Today at 04:07:48 am »
Given that the first home game in January is Chelsea towards end of month, why cant they delay the sale until first week Jan? Why take peoples money before Christmas when they know all games will sell out anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 880 881 882 883 884 [885]   Go Up
« previous next »
 