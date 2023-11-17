This fucking thread sometimes.
Inside info or based on someone on live chat the other day saying this week?
Sales will be 1st week in December
Register by 1st December and sale at 8:15 on 25th December.
Just what ive been toldmate. If they announce today or monday still have over 2 weeks till the sale.
If thats the timetable then it could be register interest the week of 20 November, ballot results the week of 27 November though Id think more likely the week of 4 December, with the sale itself the week after that.The other huge issue is whether the ballot/sale will include the ARU.
Yeah W/C 4th is first week, Disabled 5th/6th then next 2 sales the following days. ARU gong to be done for City in march ive also heard on the grapevine.If they had brains about them you would delay the sales till first 2 weeks in january that gives them a more clear idea of aru being completed.
Got a flight on Dec 7 at 11am. Better be an 8.15 sale or Ill have to try and do it at 33,000 feet!
Im glad its not the usual week next week as I'm in Saudi
so tomorrow at 17.01 then
You say it a LOT about people who have audacity to disagree with you as well.
