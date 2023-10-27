And i know people who have been stung by them. Please don't call me naive either, you don't know me at all. i am not defending them to the hilt at all IF you can forward then they need calling out massively, i am just saying that i don't know of anyone who has been able to do it recently and i mean actually forward not just get to the end and then NOT do it. how do you know it would go through?#



I am not trying to 'Convince' anyone i am merely saying i don't see how people are doing it thats all, i don't see how and anyone who has!







On livefootballtickets, it's quite clear they have access to a bulk of home and and away tickets, the club should be investigating instead of pushing the line "there not genuine". You literally cannot sell a ticket on there unless your a "partner" or whatever. But definitely the average Joe cannot just post and sell. It's a minority of tickets falling through and the club push this to make it look like the majority do. It's so blatant that it just adds weight that the club know or are involved in it somehow.Feel out touch when we, the supporters, are telling the club stuff like this and they just dismiss it and say "no, not possible".Similar to the forwarding of late availability, you've always been able to forward, only ones that you can't are the £9 U1/U9 tickets, when we tell them, it's just "no, not possible" when we have actually seen it and done it! Again the denial of the truth is either absolute incompetence or the club know and have reasons to leave it.