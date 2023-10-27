« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35080 on: October 27, 2023, 04:56:48 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 27, 2023, 04:13:11 pm

Sunday 9AM open to all members

So until 8 am Sunday, the people who have been buying since yesterday can recycle freely and without any limit, forwarding on and buying new tickets on the accounts that qualify. How many seats would remain for the 9am Sunday sale after all that?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35081 on: October 27, 2023, 05:28:31 pm »
if they allowed returns before wednesday to keep credits and thats the approach until next year, surely its time to just have a no credit season again?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35082 on: October 27, 2023, 05:41:32 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on October 27, 2023, 04:56:48 pm
So until 8 am Sunday, the people who have been buying since yesterday can recycle freely and without any limit, forwarding on and buying new tickets on the accounts that qualify. How many seats would remain for the 9am Sunday sale after all that?
Exactly  they have a full Saturday to recycle everything they can and find people to sell as well.
This sale now should be suspended tonight. Anyone who really had plans and was interested in going has bought the tickets they need. Everything from here on now is pure greed passing on tickets and coming back for more. Why not do the sale tomorrow at 9am ..till Sunday game time!?? Why wait!??
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35083 on: October 27, 2023, 06:12:03 pm »
Seriously, how are people forwarding.  Everyone keeps on bleating on about this and yet I have not seen a single person who can do it.

They cannot simply stop the sale, they have balloted members that they have committed to helping, all those who have registered cannot have bought yet.

They cannot win.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35084 on: October 27, 2023, 06:30:28 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on October 27, 2023, 06:12:03 pm
Seriously, how are people forwarding.  Everyone keeps on bleating on about this and yet I have not seen a single person who can do it.

They cannot simply stop the sale, they have balloted members that they have committed to helping, all those who have registered cannot have bought yet.

They cannot win.

If the club took a common sense approach they would win the fair play award at least.

The only fans returning tickets now will be due to travel reasons. Youre likely to know whether you're gonna make the game or not by Sunday so well be feeding off scraps.

The steps they need to enforce are quite simple so they must have some hidden agenda for not wanting to do it
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35085 on: October 27, 2023, 06:56:40 pm »
I wouldn't be surprised if they do internal investigation and found out that someone or more in the TO is involved in a larger criminal organised scheme. Some of the decisions sometimes are absolutely baffling and do not make sense. They can clearly state a window for members affected to buy tickets. They don't have to leave it open till Sunday. Also that sale should be suspended 2 hours before 9pm to stop bots basketing all tickets available and simply waiting for the sale to start 
at 9am bypassing the queue. This happened for the last two euro games and will happen now.
In the meantime they'll be hoovering every ticket possible until Sunday while the forward button still works.
By the way I have now had it confirmed from the same source that told me about Everton game that you can indeed forward for this game as well from this current sale.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35086 on: October 27, 2023, 07:13:30 pm »
You only have to look at the tout sites today...the availability has more than tripled and prices coming down.
Also I contacted livefootballtickets site by pretending to want to sell my ticket through them to see what the process is. To which they explained to me that they have their PARTNERS/suppliers who are carefully vetted and trusted and they are not looking for extra tickets nor do they work with individual requests like mine. In a shell basically they are protecting the sellers they have and are looking after each other but the "individual" thing struck me to suggest that the suppliers are the same and giving them many tickets not just one or two from each. Company is based in Spain so you can't get hold of anyone...just emails.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35087 on: October 27, 2023, 07:21:51 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 27, 2023, 04:22:22 pm
I did see a nice glitch in the website the other week where if you tick the checkbox next to the ticket fast enough after refreshing the page then it lights up all boxes (details / distribute / forward / recall) even if you aren't able to do it. I don't know whether it would actually let you proceed to be able to do it though.

If you waited and clicked the checkbox long enough after the page had loaded then only 'details' would light up.

The seats I had in ARU have now all been refunded so can't test again.

It isn't that forward button that is blocked. It's the next one in the pop up window. It's been blocked on my mates (13+ account, Anny road upper) for both Everton and now Forest.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35088 on: October 27, 2023, 08:16:33 pm »
Quote from: didopich on October 27, 2023, 07:13:30 pm
You only have to look at the tout sites today...the availability has more than tripled and prices coming down.
Also I contacted livefootballtickets site by pretending to want to sell my ticket through them to see what the process is. To which they explained to me that they have their PARTNERS/suppliers who are carefully vetted and trusted and they are not looking for extra tickets nor do they work with individual requests like mine. In a shell basically they are protecting the sellers they have and are looking after each other but the "individual" thing struck me to suggest that the suppliers are the same and giving them many tickets not just one or two from each. Company is based in Spain so you can't get hold of anyone...just emails.

The only way Ill ever get to an away game is to buy from a tout and thats sad.

Yeah the club need to buy the tickets and ban whoever that seat is allocated too. They shouldnt be waiting for fans to report them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35089 on: October 27, 2023, 08:21:23 pm »
in fairness theres not much raiding of the tickets there now, it's going up if anything and more coming in
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35090 on: October 27, 2023, 09:38:18 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on October 27, 2023, 03:53:34 pm
The cartel of 'super reds'.

The cartel of turkeys
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35091 on: Yesterday at 04:14:08 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 27, 2023, 05:28:31 pm
if they allowed returns before wednesday to keep credits and thats the approach until next year, surely its time to just have a no credit season again?
Yes, combined with the reduced capacity and lack of tickets available you would imagine so.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35092 on: Yesterday at 04:28:57 am »
People are saying they are able to forward, just because the box is lighting up. But has anyone actually done it? It clearly states in the ticket selling notice "not available to forward or distribute".
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35093 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 am »
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Yesterday at 04:28:57 am
People are saying they are able to forward, just because the box is lighting up. But has anyone actually done it? It clearly states in the ticket selling notice "not available to forward or distribute".

I was able to forward both the Bournemouth & Villa STH returns I bought the day before each fixture. It let me get as far as the basket stage during the process so can't see why it wouldn't have let me complete.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35094 on: Yesterday at 08:58:38 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:45:48 am
I was able to forward both the Bournemouth & Villa STH returns I bought the day before each fixture. It let me get as far as the basket stage during the process so can't see why it wouldn't have let me complete.

So you didnt actually forward for both then.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35095 on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 am »
Quote from: didopich on October 27, 2023, 07:13:30 pm
You only have to look at the tout sites today...the availability has more than tripled and prices coming down.
Also I contacted livefootballtickets site by pretending to want to sell my ticket through them to see what the process is. To which they explained to me that they have their PARTNERS/suppliers who are carefully vetted and trusted and they are not looking for extra tickets nor do they work with individual requests like mine. In a shell basically they are protecting the sellers they have and are looking after each other but the "individual" thing struck me to suggest that the suppliers are the same and giving them many tickets not just one or two from each. Company is based in Spain so you can't get hold of anyone...just emails.

They arent going to say we are full of touts and fakes are they?!? Read the echo article from yesterday, about a family buying a load of fake tickets, I would suggest most tickets on these sites dont even exist.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35096 on: Yesterday at 09:25:05 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 08:58:38 am
So you didnt actually forward for both then.



No. But it let me select who to forward to, go to the basket, tick to accept t&c. All I needed to do was complete. It wouldn't have blocked me at that stage.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35097 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:25:05 am
No. But it let me select who to forward to, go to the basket, tick to accept t&c. All I needed to do was complete. It wouldn't have blocked me at that stage.

How do you know? You have made a bold statement saying I was able to forward when actually you didnt.

As I have said several times I am yet to see anyone who has been able to do it for these last two games.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35098 on: Yesterday at 10:31:01 am »
sonofkenny is definitely a paid shill  :lmao
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35099 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 09:00:23 am
They arent going to say we are full of touts and fakes are they?!? Read the echo article from yesterday, about a family buying a load of fake tickets, I would suggest most tickets on these sites dont even exist.
As much as I like your inside input from the club I have to say you're very naive. The site I'm talking about is legit and sells all the time good tickets. Crazy prices but they are legit, I know a lot of people have used them even for aways.
I have forwarded a ticket before when the announcement stated you are not able to, that's why I'm not surprised you can for the last two games too.BTW  If it let's you go all the way to the screen where you just need to tick terms and conditions then yes you can forward. You wanna defend the club to the hilt and hang on every word fine but don't be naive. It's a loophole and needs to be stopped and it's not us u need to convince it doesn't work.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35100 on: Yesterday at 11:20:39 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 09:38:17 am
How do you know? You have made a bold statement saying I was able to forward when actually you didnt.

As I have said several times I am yet to see anyone who has been able to do it for these last two games.


If the button is lit up and you can select "forward ticket" then you are able to forward to the ticket. If you can get to the basket stage with no errors showing then you'd be able to complete the transaction.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35101 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:05:33 am
As much as I like your inside input from the club I have to say you're very naive. The site I'm talking about is legit and sells all the time good tickets. Crazy prices but they are legit, I know a lot of people have used them even for aways.
I have forwarded a ticket before when the announcement stated you are not able to, that's why I'm not surprised you can for the last two games too.BTW  If it let's you go all the way to the screen where you just need to tick terms and conditions then yes you can forward. You wanna defend the club to the hilt and hang on every word fine but don't be naive. It's a loophole and needs to be stopped and it's not us u need to convince it doesn't work.

I've used livefootball tickets once in the past. Mine went relatively swimmingly, my mate's didn't, but they went out of their way to sort him a 2nd ticket when the original one went tits up. It got posted to the wrong address or something and he wouldn't have received it until after the game.
So whilst I wouldn't advocate anyone using it, I would vouch for the tickets being legit based on my own experience.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35102 on: Yesterday at 11:44:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:31:01 am
sonofkenny is definitely a paid shill  :lmao

Such a tory thing to say ;-)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35103 on: Yesterday at 11:47:20 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:20:39 am
If the button is lit up and you can select "forward ticket" then you are able to forward to the ticket. If you can get to the basket stage with no errors showing then you'd be able to complete the transaction.

But you haven't forwarded, so don't know that for certain!  all i am saying is that i don't know anyone who has been able to do it recently.  You haven't and whilst others on here say they have it doesn't appear recent?!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35104 on: Yesterday at 11:50:23 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:05:33 am
As much as I like your inside input from the club I have to say you're very naive. The site I'm talking about is legit and sells all the time good tickets. Crazy prices but they are legit, I know a lot of people have used them even for aways.
I have forwarded a ticket before when the announcement stated you are not able to, that's why I'm not surprised you can for the last two games too.BTW  If it let's you go all the way to the screen where you just need to tick terms and conditions then yes you can forward. You wanna defend the club to the hilt and hang on every word fine but don't be naive. It's a loophole and needs to be stopped and it's not us u need to convince it doesn't work.

And i know people who have been stung by them.  Please don't call me naive either, you don't know me at all.  i am not defending them to the hilt at all IF you can forward then they need calling out massively, i am just saying that i don't know of anyone who has been able to do it recently and i mean actually forward not just get to the end and then NOT do it.  how do you know it would go through?#

I am not trying to 'Convince' anyone i am merely saying i don't see how people are doing it thats all, i don't see how and anyone who has!

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35105 on: Yesterday at 12:19:14 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:50:23 am
And i know people who have been stung by them.  Please don't call me naive either, you don't know me at all.  i am not defending them to the hilt at all IF you can forward then they need calling out massively, i am just saying that i don't know of anyone who has been able to do it recently and i mean actually forward not just get to the end and then NOT do it.  how do you know it would go through?#

I am not trying to 'Convince' anyone i am merely saying i don't see how people are doing it thats all, i don't see how and anyone who has!



You definitely could forward tickets bought in the late availability sales for the first three home games at least.

There's no much point posting on here the problems as there will be nothing left in the morning...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35106 on: Yesterday at 12:24:30 pm »
cant believe theres so many Forest tickets available
9am tomorrow is too late for mates as our bus leaves at 7am
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35107 on: Yesterday at 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:50:23 am
And i know people who have been stung by them.  Please don't call me naive either, you don't know me at all.  i am not defending them to the hilt at all IF you can forward then they need calling out massively, i am just saying that i don't know of anyone who has been able to do it recently and i mean actually forward not just get to the end and then NOT do it.  how do you know it would go through?#

I am not trying to 'Convince' anyone i am merely saying i don't see how people are doing it thats all, i don't see how and anyone who has!



On livefootballtickets, it's quite clear they have access to a bulk of home and and away tickets, the club should be investigating instead of pushing the line "there not genuine". You literally cannot sell a ticket on there unless your a "partner" or whatever. But definitely the average Joe cannot just post and sell. It's a minority of tickets falling through and the club push this to make it look like the majority do. It's so blatant that it just adds weight that the club know or are involved in it somehow.

Feel out touch when we, the supporters, are telling the club stuff like this and they just dismiss it and say "no, not possible".

Similar to the forwarding of late availability, you've always been able to forward, only ones that you can't are the £9 U1/U9 tickets, when we tell them, it's just "no, not possible" when we have actually seen it and done it! Again the denial of the truth is either absolute incompetence or the club know and have reasons to leave it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35108 on: Yesterday at 12:51:53 pm »
Lastly if the club have actually fixed it from Everton onwards why couldn't they admit you previously could but it's now been blocked. I suspect it's as there haven't been any late availability sales. I know for a fact there are still issues though if an attempt has been made, though I haven't try to forward for the last 2.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35109 on: Yesterday at 01:40:32 pm »
Quote from: didopich on October 27, 2023, 06:56:40 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if they do internal investigation and found out that someone or more in the TO is involved in a larger criminal organised scheme. Some of the decisions sometimes are absolutely baffling and do not make sense.

Think you have been watching Line of Duty too much and think an OCG has infiltrated the TO,
Yes - the new ticketing system is shite
Yes - the clubs IT / website is not up to
Yes NFC technology has flaws

But the ordinary staff that we see at the TO windows and on chat are just local people earning a living and have literally been thrown under the bus by Senior Staff at the club regarding the Upper Anfield Road fiasco






Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35110 on: Yesterday at 03:03:15 pm »
Unsure where to post this. Due to illness I am unable to attend the Forest game and am releasing 3 tickets together in U9 in a few minutes.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35111 on: Yesterday at 05:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 01:40:32 pm
Think you have been watching Line of Duty too much and think an OCG has infiltrated the TO,
Yes - the new ticketing system is shite
Yes - the clubs IT / website is not up to
Yes NFC technology has flaws

But the ordinary staff that we see at the TO windows and on chat are just local people earning a living and have literally been thrown under the bus by Senior Staff at the club regarding the Upper Anfield Road fiasco

I don't think anyone here has a problem with the staff on the window, the staff at the end of the phone or the staff on the other side of the screen.
The problem is with the decision makers, or those that can influence the decision makers.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35112 on: Yesterday at 06:16:10 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 27, 2023, 05:28:31 pm
if they allowed returns before wednesday to keep credits and thats the approach until next year, surely its time to just have a no credit season again?

Surely you can't change something in the middle of a season.

Members have already bought in the first half, some have credits already.

and now some have retained their credits without even attending the games.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35113 on: Today at 08:15:13 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:40:43 pm
I don't think anyone here has a problem with the staff on the window, the staff at the end of the phone or the staff on the other side of the screen.
The problem is with the decision makers, or those that can influence the decision makers.

Totally agree Barneylfc
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35114 on: Today at 08:29:32 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:40:43 pm
I don't think anyone here has a problem with the staff on the window, the staff at the end of the phone or the staff on the other side of the screen.
The problem is with the decision makers, or those that can influence the decision makers.

100% agree

I have so many gripes now about how the club sell tickets, the ability to share tickets freely and not be sanctioned, lack of a pre-requisite when passing on tickets, the lack of credit from ST returns etc etc.
Its starting to ruin the experience of going the game.

It a a proper tourist club and the lack of atmosphere this season shows
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35115 on: Today at 08:40:11 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:29:32 am
100% agree

I have so many gripes now about how the club sell tickets, the ability to share tickets freely and not be sanctioned, lack of a pre-requisite when passing on tickets, the lack of credit from ST returns etc etc.
Its starting to ruin the experience of going the game.

It a a proper tourist club and the lack of atmosphere this season shows

The lack of credit for ST seats is because of double counting the seat isnt it?

The other stuff is being stopped by the cartel.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #35116 on: Today at 08:46:33 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 08:40:11 am
The lack of credit for ST seats is because of double counting the seat isnt it?

The other stuff is being stopped by the cartel.

Yeah no credit on STH returns due to double counting apparently. Its almost impossible to stay on the 4+ ladder now. First derby Ive missed in years and thats the start of it
