fuckin hate the TO, the this is true to the game kick off being in 48 hours and her telling me im likely blocked for 24 hours and well it works when its clearly a broken system enraged me.

sarcastic arseholes.







01/09/2023 15:46:54 [System] Thanks for waiting. You're now connected to Claire. How can I help?

01/09/2023 15:46:54 Claire G just joined

01/09/2023 15:47:06 [Claire G] Hi Ben, how can I help?

01/09/2023 15:47:19 [Ben] Can you unban my ip im not a robot im just refreshing normally for villa

01/09/2023 15:48:23 [Claire G] your account will refresh in a couple of hours, please try later

01/09/2023 15:48:35 [Ben] its been like this for about 2 houirs

01/09/2023 15:49:21 [Claire G] it can take up to 24

01/09/2023 15:49:34 [Ben] but the game kick off in less than 48?

01/09/2023 15:49:40 [Claire G] this is true

01/09/2023 15:49:53 [Ben] so i lose 24 hours worth of members/st returns because the website mistakes me for a bot?

01/09/2023 15:50:33 [Claire G] the website must have thought you were acting suspiciously for you to be blocked

01/09/2023 15:50:50 [Ben] i was refreshing the website as this is the only way to get tickets

01/09/2023 15:51:01 [Claire G] can you take a full screen shot of the blocked message and google your IP address

01/09/2023 15:51:16 [Claire G] yes, but if you do it too quickly,it will block you

01/09/2023 15:51:26 [Ben] image.png

01/09/2023 15:51:44 [Ben] my ip is also on that screenshot

01/09/2023 15:52:16 [Ben] so the system is set up so that you must refresh but if you refresh too fast it blocks you completely?

01/09/2023 15:52:27 [Claire G] yes

01/09/2023 15:52:30 [Ben] thats just daft

01/09/2023 15:52:36 [Claire G] I can not see the IP address

01/09/2023 15:52:48 [Claire G] it may seem daft to you but it works

01/09/2023 15:52:54 [Ben] image.png

01/09/2023 15:53:12 [Ben] but it clearly doesnt work if its blocking normal users refreshing at a human capable speed

01/09/2023 15:53:31 [Claire G] it does to stop bots

01/09/2023 15:53:50 [Ben] but it stops me a regular fan

01/09/2023 15:53:58 [Claire G] please try tomorrow , will send to IT

01/09/2023 15:54:04 [Ben] ok thanks

01/09/2023 15:54:11 [Claire G] you are welcome

01/09/2023 15:55:22 [Claire G] Thanks for using LFC Live Chat. Goodbye

