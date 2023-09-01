« previous next »
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34120 on: September 1, 2023, 11:53:19 am »
Is anyone still trying?
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34121 on: September 1, 2023, 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: Rhi on September  1, 2023, 11:53:19 am
Is anyone still trying?


yep, not a sniff yet.
Offline Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34122 on: September 1, 2023, 11:56:08 am »
Edit - nevermind  8)
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34123 on: September 1, 2023, 11:57:09 am »
Quote from: Claire. on September  1, 2023, 11:53:58 am
yep, not a sniff yet.

Good luck! I've got 9 mins to get in. I know I'm wasting my time, and yet here we are.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34124 on: September 1, 2023, 12:21:54 pm »
nowt. f5ing like a mofo, though not so much as to get myself blocked...
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34125 on: September 1, 2023, 12:24:05 pm »
There was a drop about 5 mins ago and the bastard button wouldn't work, not my day!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34126 on: September 1, 2023, 12:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September  1, 2023, 12:24:05 pm
the bastard button

Is that a new feature? Don't have that button on mine  :P
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34127 on: September 1, 2023, 12:54:15 pm »
few sections up around 15 mins ago
but it had a message saying please make sure you are eligible for tickets or similar
wouldnt let me go any further
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34128 on: September 1, 2023, 12:54:22 pm »
;D got banned for angrily refreshing
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34129 on: September 1, 2023, 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on September  1, 2023, 12:54:15 pm
few sections up around 15 mins ago
but it had a message saying please make sure you are eligible for tickets or similar
wouldnt let me go any further

It just means someone has got them before you. The message should be clearer though.
Offline ben9011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34130 on: September 1, 2023, 03:59:38 pm »
fuckin hate the TO, the this is true to the game kick off being in 48 hours and her telling me im likely blocked for 24 hours and well it works when its clearly a broken system enraged me.
sarcastic arseholes.



01/09/2023 15:46:54 [System] Thanks for waiting. You're now connected to Claire. How can I help?
01/09/2023 15:46:54 Claire G just joined
01/09/2023 15:47:06 [Claire G] Hi Ben, how can I help?
01/09/2023 15:47:19 [Ben] Can you unban my ip im not a robot im just refreshing normally for villa
01/09/2023 15:48:23 [Claire G] your account will refresh in a couple of hours, please try later
01/09/2023 15:48:35 [Ben] its been like this for about 2 houirs
01/09/2023 15:49:21 [Claire G] it can take up to 24
01/09/2023 15:49:34 [Ben] but the game kick off in less than 48?
01/09/2023 15:49:40 [Claire G] this is true
01/09/2023 15:49:53 [Ben] so i lose 24 hours worth of members/st returns because the website mistakes me for a bot?
01/09/2023 15:50:33 [Claire G] the website must have thought you were acting suspiciously for you to be blocked
01/09/2023 15:50:50 [Ben] i was refreshing the website as this is the only way to get tickets
01/09/2023 15:51:01 [Claire G] can you take a full screen shot of the blocked message and google your IP address
01/09/2023 15:51:16 [Claire G] yes, but if you do it too quickly,it will block you
01/09/2023 15:51:26 [Ben] image.png
01/09/2023 15:51:44 [Ben] my ip is also on that screenshot
01/09/2023 15:52:16 [Ben] so the system is set up so that you must refresh but if you refresh too fast it blocks you completely?
01/09/2023 15:52:27 [Claire G] yes
01/09/2023 15:52:30 [Ben] thats just daft
01/09/2023 15:52:36 [Claire G] I can not see the IP address
01/09/2023 15:52:48 [Claire G] it may seem daft to you but it works
01/09/2023 15:52:54 [Ben] image.png
01/09/2023 15:53:12 [Ben] but it clearly doesnt work if its blocking normal users refreshing at a human capable speed
01/09/2023 15:53:31 [Claire G] it does to stop bots
01/09/2023 15:53:50 [Ben] but it stops me a regular fan
01/09/2023 15:53:58 [Claire G] please try tomorrow , will send to IT
01/09/2023 15:54:04 [Ben] ok thanks
01/09/2023 15:54:11 [Claire G] you are welcome
01/09/2023 15:55:22 [Claire G] Thanks for using LFC Live Chat. Goodbye
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34131 on: September 1, 2023, 04:04:20 pm »
They still don't seem to see that the system isn't stopping bots getting in first, so they don't need to refresh.
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34132 on: September 1, 2023, 04:05:16 pm »
It's utterly shit. Blocking genuine people refreshing. It won't stop bots at all who'll just switch IP addresses and can hover the tickets up at lightning speed.
Offline ben9011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34133 on: September 1, 2023, 04:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September  1, 2023, 04:04:20 pm
They still don't seem to see that the system isn't stopping bots getting in first, so they don't need to refresh.

IP ban is just stupid too as if theyre using a bot probs got VPNs too anyway so has no impact
Offline Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34134 on: September 1, 2023, 04:08:00 pm »
Its also pretty random in who it stops. Ive refreshed like crazy today and got the jigsaw puzzle a couple of times but no block, Ive got so fed up with it that Ive been really hammering it at times too.

Yet with other people you hear of them being blocked after barely any refreshes at all.

Im still ticketless btw
Offline ben9011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34135 on: September 1, 2023, 04:09:07 pm »
im still refreshing on mobile data but prefer trying to basket on my pc massively missed loads on me phone
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34136 on: September 1, 2023, 05:16:21 pm »
Any other industry and theyd likely be unemployed with skills like this.

Imagine telling your customers if you do exactly what the system makes you do too fast youll be banned.

The whole system is a mess as there are definitely ways to bypass the queue or programme/code around the site. This blocking rubbish really only serves to slow and stop humans as any bots will automatically adjust itself around these measures and if they dont, its a few lines of code to correct it.

Case in point, here is a post on twitter 45 mins into the local sale

TicketBoXx
@TicketBoXx
LFC v VILLA

U9 QUAD x3
U1 QUAD x2
U1 pair x6
U9 pair x6

Wholesale only

#lfctickets #lfc #lfcspares
11:45 AM · Aug 31, 2023

« Last Edit: September 1, 2023, 06:51:14 pm by SnowGoon »
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34137 on: September 1, 2023, 06:22:20 pm »
Scandalous. All "kop pairs" available too. The prices they must be charging !

The late sales would never work with unique queue links as everyone can theoretically buy a ticket. The only ones that it benefits are the bots again who just bypass the queue.  Ballot seems unlikely too due to the lateness people can return tickets and how slow they are to drop criteria etc.

The blocking of people refreshing is just farcical. They don't even seem to understand the issue. There's very limited tickets available and if you aren't refreshing fast you aren't getting one.
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34138 on: September 1, 2023, 07:50:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on September  1, 2023, 06:22:20 pm
Scandalous. All "kop pairs" available too. The prices they must be charging !

The late sales would never work with unique queue links as everyone can theoretically buy a ticket. The only ones that it benefits are the bots again who just bypass the queue.  Ballot seems unlikely too due to the lateness people can return tickets and how slow they are to drop criteria etc.

The blocking of people refreshing is just farcical. They don't even seem to understand the issue. There's very limited tickets available and if you aren't refreshing fast you aren't getting one.

And it does not automatically refresh with tickets, despite that blag claim they made. If you do not refresh you do not see the refreshed position, but if you do refresh you get blocked. Shite
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34139 on: September 1, 2023, 08:02:02 pm »
Anyone have the ground plan for the game?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34140 on: September 1, 2023, 08:40:08 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on September  1, 2023, 06:22:20 pm
Scandalous. All "kop pairs" available too. The prices they must be charging !

The late sales would never work with unique queue links as everyone can theoretically buy a ticket. The only ones that it benefits are the bots again who just bypass the queue.  Ballot seems unlikely too due to the lateness people can return tickets and how slow they are to drop criteria etc.

The blocking of people refreshing is just farcical. They don't even seem to understand the issue. There's very limited tickets available and if you aren't refreshing fast you aren't getting one.

Its a bit of work to review the data but surely only a bot is regularly picking up tickets in the late sales

I dont know why the club cant look for patterns. They must be able to see what accounts are consistently picking up tickets in the late sales, linked to early purchase sale times.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34141 on: September 1, 2023, 10:01:54 pm »
Most hospitality options still available fro villa; (at stupid prices of course) also those that never tends to be available on match-by-match basis.. So either people has not renewed season tickets; match-by-match sales are down, or they are able to squeeze in some more people/take some more "normal" seats..
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34142 on: September 2, 2023, 09:28:44 am »
The club emails me nearly every day to sell me clothing, I'd rather they could sell me even a couple of tickets per season.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34143 on: September 3, 2023, 08:57:26 am »
Will anything drop today?
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34144 on: September 3, 2023, 09:03:14 am »
hope so... not looking likely though... :'(
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34145 on: September 3, 2023, 09:25:42 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on September  3, 2023, 09:03:14 am
hope so... not looking likely though... :'(

With the passing on tickets to F&F very few get returned now. Especially now the scheme has been running for a few seasons, everyone knows theres no need to return tickets.

The hassle of getting a ticket takes the enjoyment out of going. Ill stick to the cups whilst Im still guaranteed
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34146 on: September 3, 2023, 09:44:18 am »
true true, just find myself unexpectedly free on match day and no-one on my F&F with a spare.
looking forward to the post at 10.57 proclaiming that the ticket site lit up orange.
 :o
Offline Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34147 on: September 3, 2023, 09:48:53 am »
The whole ground just went orange then, wasnt quick enough though
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34148 on: September 3, 2023, 09:51:24 am »
lol!

KH just did. not quick enough. :(
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34149 on: September 3, 2023, 10:07:45 am »
got a ticket. whoop!
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34150 on: September 3, 2023, 10:11:09 am »
Got one finally, been trying since Friday on and off.

Season ticket seat but in is in! ;D
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34151 on: September 3, 2023, 10:40:28 am »
Managed to pick up a ST return for a friend, I thought someone said they eased the blocking if logged in but seems to me they have made it worse.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34152 on: September 3, 2023, 10:42:46 am »
Just curious. Did the people who got a ticket this morning, already have a link to the hall map or need to wait for the link to become available?
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34153 on: September 3, 2023, 10:52:50 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September  3, 2023, 10:42:46 am
Just curious. Did the people who got a ticket this morning, already have a link to the hall map or need to wait for the link to become available?

I was on the hallmap refreshing and getting blocked all morning, from what I hear there was 2 big drops but I didn't see either of them, just picked up a lone ticket then about 15 minutes after the drops
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34154 on: September 3, 2023, 10:54:57 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September  3, 2023, 10:42:46 am
Just curious. Did the people who got a ticket this morning, already have a link to the hall map or need to wait for the link to become available?

I had the hallmap up from when I eventually got through the queue on Friday. Was refreshing since half 8 this morning.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34155 on: September 3, 2023, 12:16:39 pm »
Thanks both, enjoy the game  8)
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34156 on: Yesterday at 05:39:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 31, 2023, 08:52:55 pm
Sounding like they're keeping the rail sector and demolition but tossing the rest off

Staff got told this morning, the ones that are left anyway

So lfc need to either take it all on themselves or get a new tender, then they gotta contract it out to people who the order the materials etc, come into a job site they ain't familiar with and so on...

Buckingham gone...

Kier group taking over Rail sector/HS2

Rest of the company gone
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34157 on: Yesterday at 08:28:55 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:39:35 pm
Buckingham gone...

Kier group taking over Rail sector/HS2

Rest of the company gone

So were looking for a new contractor then. Can they do it without a tender? Need to get on with it.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34158 on: Today at 07:35:35 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:28:55 pm
So were looking for a new contractor then. Can they do it without a tender? Need to get on with it.

Not sure if buckingham have told the club yet, probably a load of legal shit to work out first

Personally can't see it being finished this season
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34159 on: Today at 07:38:14 am »
