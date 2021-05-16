Why does everyone have to post about work rounds or glitches on a free public forum where the likes of touts are coming on daily just to be nosey like i do.
Seen a few posts about the TS sale like why are you posting about it. Keep it to urself or you group & inform the club about a glitch on there system, If the bulk sale goes tits up next week only got urself to blaim posting on a free fotum, have a look at this forums stats it cooks btw https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=stats
Anyway delete ye posts if u have posted.
I have to sort 5/6 next week for the lads as the working and its going to be stress, can imagine there's a few who have to sort there group next and this chat doesn't help anyway or themselves.
Don't want see RAWKITE'S crying on twitter and here next after i have checked out by 8:30 and back in bed with FSG pjs on with me SOS pin badge
No doubt no1 will reply to me they never do, i dont beat round the bush straight to the point.
Have a good sale next week ye firm of sausages xox
Loose Lips Sink Ships.