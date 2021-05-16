« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 813 814 815 816 817 [818]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1676035 times)

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32680 on: Yesterday at 09:12:16 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:53:26 am
Arsenal have moved to a ballot system this season, with no guaranteed sales for anyone.

https://www.arsenal.com/how-buy-tickets-overview

They have 'silver' members (which there is fewer off) who are more likely of getting a ticket (28 - 37% success in the first 3 games) and red members (11 - 12% in the first 3 games).

Imagine that chaos if we did that.

Thats horrific. One good season and suddenly the loyal fans will have to make way for the glory hunters. Sounds like there isnt any priority given to fans who attend more games either.

£54 for a silver membership, and the £34 basic red membership doubles as a waiting list for the limited number of silvers. Almost makes you appreciate what we have.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32681 on: Yesterday at 09:13:28 am »
Do you need to log in before you open the link or does the link log you in automatically?
Logged

Offline NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32682 on: Yesterday at 09:18:47 am »
As someone who wants a very specific seat in the Lower Kenny on sale day, I was planning to get into work and put everyone into the queue for me. Sounds like this is no longer an option!
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32683 on: Yesterday at 09:18:49 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:53:26 am
Arsenal have moved to a ballot system this season, with no guaranteed sales for anyone.

https://www.arsenal.com/how-buy-tickets-overview

They have 'silver' members (which there is fewer off) who are more likely of getting a ticket (28 - 37% success in the first 3 games) and red members (11 - 12% in the first 3 games).

Imagine that chaos if we did that.

Its a bit misleading as they still have the ticket exchange which is the equivalent of our late sales, just we also have some that are on sale for the first time.

Also, their ballot also assigns the seats!
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32684 on: Yesterday at 09:24:00 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:53:26 am
Arsenal have moved to a ballot system this season, with no guaranteed sales for anyone.

https://www.arsenal.com/how-buy-tickets-overview

They have 'silver' members (which there is fewer off) who are more likely of getting a ticket (28 - 37% success in the first 3 games) and red members (11 - 12% in the first 3 games).

Imagine that chaos if we did that.

Just realised that's all their members so no one guaranteed, imagine going to all 19 and then finding that out!
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,756
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32685 on: Yesterday at 09:25:48 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:13:28 am
Do you need to log in before you open the link or does the link log you in automatically?

You dont have to but it will save you time once on the site.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32686 on: Yesterday at 09:31:32 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:25:48 am
You dont have to but it will save you time once on the site.

Thanks
so log in first and the link will take me to ther site as logged in
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32687 on: Yesterday at 09:50:58 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:31:32 am
Thanks
so log in first and the link will take me to ther site as logged in

If it's the same as Taylor Swift, you won't be able to access the website to login before you've reached the front of the queue.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,756
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32688 on: Yesterday at 10:00:20 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:50:58 am
If it's the same as Taylor Swift, you won't be able to access the website to login before you've reached the front of the queue.

True but if you log in now or the day before it should keep you logged in. Did for me at any rate. Not a big issue as its a guaranteed sale so taking 10 secs to log in isnt a big deal.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32689 on: Yesterday at 10:26:43 am »
I registered our 3 together so we better get 3 seperate logins and not just the one as Ill need to get onto the site twice to split the cost up between 2 credit cards like Ive always done as theres not enough balance to get them all on one card.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32690 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:26:43 am
I registered our 3 together so we better get 3 seperate logins and not just the one as Ill need to get onto the site twice to split the cost up between 2 credit cards like Ive always done as theres not enough balance to get them all on one card.

I think it'll be separate links.
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32691 on: Yesterday at 06:02:58 pm »
My friends got a queue position of 420 for the West Ham. She cant access the site while shes at work so I presume shell need to give me her login details and link. Will I be able to pay with my bank card?
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32692 on: Yesterday at 06:31:09 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez link=topic=340430.msg18985297[quote author=1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 06:02:58 pm
My friends got a queue position of 420 for the West Ham. She cant access the site while shes at work so I presume shell need to give me her login details and link. Will I be able to pay with my bank card?

How? Is this for the ballot sale? Have the ballot winners already been given their codes?
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32693 on: Yesterday at 06:40:27 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 06:02:58 pm
My friends got a queue position of 420 for the West Ham. She cant access the site while shes at work so I presume shell need to give me her login details and link. Will I be able to pay with my bank card?

They haven't announced any winning positions yet. You also won't be buying it next week. W/C 21st probably.
Logged

Offline Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32694 on: Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm »
I have downloaded the so-called Liverpool app on my phone, I normally use my desktop pc for buying tickets, But i can't get time off work next week , ,On this app there is no link for tickets all it says on Home page is News Fixtures Match center My LFC ( Which basically says sign up to LFC ) When i click more it just takes me to standard charter page, Any help would be appreciated, Lads.
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32695 on: Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:40:27 pm
They haven't announced any winning positions yet. You also won't be buying it next week. W/C 21st probably.

Yes I know that, just planning ahead
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32696 on: Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm
I have downloaded the so-called Liverpool app on my phone, I normally use my desktop pc for buying tickets, But i can't get time off work next week , ,On this app there is no link for tickets all it says on Home page is News Fixtures Match center My LFC ( Which basically says sign up to LFC ) When i click more it just takes me to standard charter page, Any help would be appreciated, Lads.

No that app is not for tickets, you just need to go to the ticket page on the browser you use on your phone
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32697 on: Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm
I have downloaded the so-called Liverpool app on my phone, I normally use my desktop pc for buying tickets, But i can't get time off work next week , ,On this app there is no link for tickets all it says on Home page is News Fixtures Match center My LFC ( Which basically says sign up to LFC ) When i click more it just takes me to standard charter page, Any help would be appreciated, Lads.

You'll need to use the link that's sent to you email on Monday
Logged

Offline Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32698 on: Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm
No that app is not for tickets, you just need to go to the ticket page on the browser you use on your phone
When i use the one in browser and book tickets , It only allows me to book for myself not anyone on my friends and family
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32699 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm
When i use the one in browser and book tickets , It only allows me to book for myself not anyone on my friends and family

you just change the name in the basket to assign the ticket to someone else, in the browser, not on the app
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,488
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32700 on: Yesterday at 11:05:05 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm
you just change the name in the basket to assign the ticket to someone else, in the browser, not on the app

Yep. Where it is showing duplicate entries under your own name, click on them and there is a drop down to select your linked 'friends and family'.
Logged

Offline 205mob

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32701 on: Today at 01:10:54 am »
Why does everyone have to post about work rounds or glitches on a free public forum where the likes of touts are coming on daily just to be nosey like i do.
Seen a few posts about the TS sale like why are you posting about it. Keep it to urself or you group & inform the club about a glitch on there system, If the bulk sale goes tits up next week only got urself to blaim posting on a free fotum, have a look at this forums stats it cooks btw https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=stats.

Anyway delete ye posts if u have posted.

I have to sort 5/6 next week for the lads as the working and its going to be stress, can imagine there's a few who have to sort there group next and this chat doesn't help anyway or themselves.

Don't want see RAWKITE'S crying on twitter and here next after i have checked out by 8:30 and back in bed with FSG pjs on with me SOS pin badge
No doubt no1 will reply to me  they never do, i dont beat round the bush straight to the point.

Have a good sale next week ye firm of sausages xox

Loose Lips Sink Ships.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:56 am by 205mob »
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
  • Legacy fan
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32702 on: Today at 05:10:17 am »
Question from a mate of mine which I have no clue about. Hes got lucky a couple of times in the ballot but for one of them, West Ham, he can now no longer go. If he doesnt sign in on sales day next week, will he be assigned a ticket anyway or will he just lose the ticket? I told him the latter but am now questioning this. He doesnt want to be charged for tickets he wont end up using. Thanks.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Pages: 1 ... 813 814 815 816 817 [818]   Go Up
« previous next »
 