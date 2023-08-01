« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1671889 times)

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,174
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32560 on: August 1, 2023, 08:32:57 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on August  1, 2023, 08:26:52 am
Have the club actually announced what games will go on sale next week? Will it be all games up to December?

Everything up to Newcastle apart from Bournemouth, Villa and West Ham
Logged

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32561 on: August 1, 2023, 08:38:11 am »
Quote from: Stevo on August  1, 2023, 08:32:57 am
Everything up to Newcastle apart from Bournemouth, Villa and West Ham

Cheers, So everything for those on 13+?  Is there a link to this as couldnt find it anywhere. 
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32562 on: August 1, 2023, 08:39:08 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on August  1, 2023, 08:38:11 am
Cheers, So everything for those on 13+?  Is there a link to this as couldnt find it anywhere. 

Everything for those on 13+
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32563 on: August 1, 2023, 08:49:04 am »
Quote from: Stevo on August  1, 2023, 08:32:57 am
Everything up to Newcastle apart from Bournemouth, Villa and West Ham
Wait so when are those games going on sale?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,174
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32564 on: August 1, 2023, 08:50:51 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on August  1, 2023, 08:49:04 am
Wait so when are those games going on sale?

Bournemouth from the 14/8

Details for the other two from the 21/8
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32565 on: August 1, 2023, 09:23:41 am »
Quote from: Stevo on August  1, 2023, 08:50:51 am
Bournemouth from the 14/8

Details for the other two from the 21/8
Thanks, I go on holiday on the 14th so that's annoying.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32566 on: August 1, 2023, 09:30:20 am »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on August  1, 2023, 08:26:38 am
So do any of the people with an encyclopaedic knowledge of ticket numbers have any idea what sort of queue numbers have a chance for the first few games. Or does anyone want to have a mindless guess to build false hopes/shatter dreams?

Hard to guess, as each queue position could have anywhere between 1- 4 tickets in it which will affect the number needed to get to your position.
The fact they've not taken the hospitality down for Aston Villa (yet) suggests they're hopeful of having some of ARU open... I feeling (quietly) confident with a queue position of just under 800 (max of 3200 tickets needed) as not everyone will buy / there'll be returns.
Logged

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32567 on: August 1, 2023, 11:41:06 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on July 31, 2023, 06:09:14 pm
I'm 42,000 on the waiting list. Couldn't believe my eyes :-[  How many enter the O credits ballot?

82,700 applicants on the 0-3 credits from my calculations.

23/24 - 1st half of season (assuming 13k tickets to members):
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/members-ticket-sale-ballot-details .
97,242 applicants,
97,242 / 1 in 13 = 7,480 (tickets for members below 13),
Thus,
5.5k members on 13+ (13k - 7,480) and
8,976 members between 4-12 inclusive (7,480 x 1 in 1.2) and
82.7k members between 0-4 that applied (97,242 - 5.5k - 8,976).
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32568 on: August 1, 2023, 12:02:23 pm »
Do you reckon the queue numbers will be used for late availability sales?

Or do you reckon we'll all have a chance in LA?
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32569 on: August 1, 2023, 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August  1, 2023, 12:02:23 pm
Do you reckon the queue numbers will be used for late availability sales?

Or do you reckon we'll all have a chance in LA?

The email for Bournemouth reads that the LA sale is going to be based on queue numbers only. The Aston Villa / West Ham games it doesn't say this but says full sale details W/C 21st Aug.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32570 on: August 1, 2023, 12:12:05 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August  1, 2023, 12:05:13 pm
The email for Bournemouth reads that the LA sale is going to be based on queue numbers only. The Aston Villa / West Ham games it doesn't say this but says full sale details W/C 21st Aug.

Ta mate.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32571 on: August 1, 2023, 01:02:46 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August  1, 2023, 12:05:13 pm
The email for Bournemouth reads that the LA sale is going to be based on queue numbers only. The Aston Villa / West Ham games it doesn't say this but says full sale details W/C 21st Aug.

I'm not sure, it says

Should tickets remain following the sale to Members who recorded 13 or more games, or if additional seats can be made available, we will release them for sale to supporters on the waiting list during the Additional Members Sale.

So I interpreted that as alongside the additional sales. There are plenty of credit seats that went on sale during the later sales that weren't part of the 10000 members bulk ones last season.

I think that they will use the ballot queue numbers for any leftovers from the 5000 or so 13+ from the allocated 13000 bulk sale seats, and also any others from the 13000 bulk that can be used. This gives a big chunk without using any that are normally first released in the additional sales.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32572 on: August 1, 2023, 01:16:23 pm »
On holiday in Paris next week. With all the blocking been happening on the site, does anyone think Ill have any issues in next Thursdays sale? Ill be trying from my phone on whatever network I end up on out there
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline ScuzzyP

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32573 on: August 1, 2023, 01:55:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August  1, 2023, 01:16:23 pm
On holiday in Paris next week. With all the blocking been happening on the site, does anyone think Ill have any issues in next Thursdays sale? Ill be trying from my phone on whatever network I end up on out there

You'll be fine. personally though i'd be using mobile data as opposed to hotel wifi etc...
Logged
Scousers rule the country like we've always done before!

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32574 on: August 1, 2023, 02:08:06 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on August  1, 2023, 01:55:40 pm
You'll be fine. personally though i'd be using mobile data as opposed to hotel wifi etc...
Oh yes. Dont think Id be popular if we had to stay in all morning for that any way :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32575 on: August 1, 2023, 02:25:51 pm »

My iPad is blocked in Croatia though it wasnt at our first stop here. Phone works but its really fiddly so might hotspot from phone to iPad.

The things we do for love (to quote Jaime Lannister).
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32576 on: August 1, 2023, 03:22:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August  1, 2023, 01:16:23 pm
On holiday in Paris next week. With all the blocking been happening on the site, does anyone think Ill have any issues in next Thursdays sale? Ill be trying from my phone on whatever network I end up on out there

Fingers crossed it'll be OK next week, but I was blocked just trying to register for the ACS.  That was a single device, using a single web browser and from my home network, so it wasn't as if I was doing it from work where multiple devices are, or on a shared wi-fi network where multiple devices would be using the same public IP address.
Logged

Offline Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32577 on: August 1, 2023, 06:10:07 pm »
I got email saying i am 1322 for Villa game whats the chances of getting a ticket ?
Logged

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32578 on: August 1, 2023, 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: MKB on July 31, 2023, 06:43:45 pm
A maths exam question (if exams were run by LFC):

Over at the dog pound, there are 100 dogs, but only 50 bones (none of which cannot be broken or shared) available today with another 50 to be delivered tomorrow.

The pound manager randomly picks 50 dogs to have one bone each today.

Question: will there be enough bones available to feed the remaining (and very hungry) dogs tomorrow?

Correct answer:  Of course not.  There'll be another random selection tomorrow and some dogs will get a second bone and some will starve.

 ;D
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32579 on: August 1, 2023, 10:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on August  1, 2023, 06:10:07 pm
I got email saying i am 1322 for Villa game whats the chances of getting a ticket ?

Shit diddly plop in the first sale.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32580 on: Yesterday at 01:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on August  1, 2023, 06:10:07 pm
I got email saying i am 1322 for Villa game whats the chances of getting a ticket ?

I'd say very good as the first sale is the guaranteed 13+ so around 5000 out of 13000 tickets will go. All depends on how many of the remaining 8000 are in upper annie. Last season there were 10000 members seats in the ballots, with the increase only 3000 are new seats, and there would have been say 500-1000 (old upper anny was around 2500 but this housed hospos and some blocks like 221 were in the LA sales)

So there is a big chunk they can sell away from the AR end must be around 3000
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:53:09 pm by SnowGoon »
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32581 on: Yesterday at 02:06:21 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 01:50:08 pm
I'd say very good as the first sale is the guaranteed 13+ so around 5000 out of 13000 tickets will go. All depends on how many of the remaining 8000 are in upper annie. Last season there were 10000 members seats in the ballots, with the increase only 3000 are new seats, and there would have been say 500-1000 (old upper anny was around 2500 but this housed hospos and some blocks like 221 were in the LA sales)

So there is a big chunk they can sell away from the AR end must be around 3000

Also, on this topic,  in the plans, here https://www.liverpoolfc.com/anfieldroadexpansion/plans, it says

The changes will add 7,000 additional seats, made up of around 5,200 general admission seats and around 1,800 seats with sports bar lounge / hospitality facilities.

Then they said

The expansion will see around 1,000 new season tickets allocated and more than 3,000 new general admission tickets per game for the Members sale."

So there should also be up to 1200 extra seats in the late sales too, if the numbers are accurate.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32582 on: Yesterday at 02:26:36 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 01:50:08 pm
I'd say very good as the first sale is the guaranteed 13+ so around 5000 out of 13000 tickets will go. All depends on how many of the remaining 8000 are in upper annie. Last season there were 10000 members seats in the ballots, with the increase only 3000 are new seats, and there would have been say 500-1000 (old upper anny was around 2500 but this housed hospos and some blocks like 221 were in the LA sales)

So there is a big chunk they can sell away from the AR end must be around 3000

For starters there's 8-9k on 13+, not 5k

there's about 9,000 seats in upper anfield road end total, the additional 7k and the existing 2k

1000 new seasies have to be re-homed, the existing STH from the old upper tier need to be re-homed, plus the offsite hospo sold already have been moved to other stands
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32583 on: Yesterday at 02:34:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:26:36 pm
For starters there's 8-9k on 13+, not 5k

there's about 9,000 seats in upper anfield road end total, the additional 7k and the existing 2k

1000 new seasies have to be re-homed, the existing STH from the old upper tier need to be re-homed, plus the offsite hospo sold already have been moved to other stands

They're still selling off-site hospo in Upper Annie for Villa & West Ham so they might be hopeful of having some up there?
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32584 on: Yesterday at 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:26:36 pm
For starters there's 8-9k on 13+, not 5k

there's about 9,000 seats in upper anfield road end total, the additional 7k and the existing 2k

1000 new seasies have to be re-homed, the existing STH from the old upper tier need to be re-homed, plus the offsite hospo sold already have been moved to other stands

Thought there was around 5000 13+ last reported in 2019, cant have almost doubled particularly as a lot of seasons haven't had credits. If there is around 9000, they wont be able to guarantee them for much longer! Seems too high for me. Last season, for example the Newcastle game, had say 100000 ballot entries and a 1 in 22 chance s that means 4545 seats bought. Obviously a rough estimate bit it shouldn't too far from the real number.

Yeah, 7000 extra seats in upper annie, like I said, i said 8000 as it was the 13000 members sale - 5000 estimated 13+ leaving 8000. I was just comparing this to the equivalent figure last season (10000 - 5000 leaving 5000) meaning there should be a chunk away from the upper annie.

Someone reported hospos being refunded for upper annie, not sure as nothing has been said. I hadn't thought of the ST holders!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:04:33 pm by SnowGoon »
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32585 on: Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm »
For this ballot, there were 97240 applications and 1 in 13 chance for the all members games so 7480 seats, meaning 5160 are on 13+
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:14:27 pm by SnowGoon »
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32586 on: Yesterday at 04:06:59 pm »
Has there been anything said about how credits will work this season
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,244
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32587 on: Yesterday at 04:19:43 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm
For this ballot, there were 97240 applications and 1 in 13 chance for the all members games so 7480 seats, meaning 5160 are on 13+

I haven't bothered looking into any numbers, but are you assuming the 97k applications entered for every game?
5160 seems extremely low for 13+.
Could be wrong, but I was under the impression in previous seasons it was about 8k. I would really doubt 3000 or more dropped off the 13+ ladder last season.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32588 on: Yesterday at 06:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:19:43 pm
I haven't bothered looking into any numbers, but are you assuming the 97k applications entered for every game?
5160 seems extremely low for 13+.
Could be wrong, but I was under the impression in previous seasons it was about 8k. I would really doubt 3000 or more dropped off the 13+ ladder last season.

Using the numbers it looks like there were around 5400 on 13+ last season, which matches this seasons odds. I don't know if everyone applied for all games, but most would have I imagine, so I can only assume the 97240 applications is either the average per game or the highest? It wouldn't massively change that circa 5500 figure on 13+ though.

There were around 5000 in 2019 too, so a jump to 8000, 9000 would make getting a membership pointless wouldn't it? Well, before the expansion anyway.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2019/11/liverpool-fans-fume-at-latest-members-ticket-sale-as-club-announce-anfield-road-end-talks/

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1196715147638820864?s=20
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32589 on: Yesterday at 06:06:28 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 06:01:56 pm
Using the numbers it looks like there were around 5400 on 13+ last season, which matches this seasons odds. I don't know if everyone applied for all games, but most would have I imagine, so I can only assume the 97240 applications is either the average per game or the highest? It wouldn't massively change that circa 5500 figure on 13+ though.

There were around 5000 in 2019 too, so a jump to 8000, 9000 would make getting a membership pointless wouldn't it? Well, before the expansion anyway.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2019/11/liverpool-fans-fume-at-latest-members-ticket-sale-as-club-announce-anfield-road-end-talks/

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1196715147638820864?s=20

9k on 13+ seems high when was only around 10k "credits" per game available last season.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32590 on: Yesterday at 09:01:59 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 03:02:51 pm
Thought there was around 5000 13+ last reported in 2019, cant have almost doubled particularly as a lot of seasons haven't had credits. If there is around 9000, they wont be able to guarantee them for much longer! Seems too high for me. Last season, for example the Newcastle game, had say 100000 ballot entries and a 1 in 22 chance s that means 4545 seats bought. Obviously a rough estimate bit it shouldn't too far from the real number.

Yeah, 7000 extra seats in upper annie, like I said, i said 8000 as it was the 13000 members sale - 5000 estimated 13+ leaving 8000. I was just comparing this to the equivalent figure last season (10000 - 5000 leaving 5000) meaning there should be a chunk away from the upper annie.

Someone reported hospos being refunded for upper annie, not sure as nothing has been said. I hadn't thought of the ST holders!

5000 was after the main stand expansion, it was 9,000 ish prior to fan update and they clawed 1500 ish back, instantly with 2019/20 there were 400 who got 13+ of the 15 games, then anyone who made 13+ last season, and there was another 800 ish who had 13/19 in 2019/20 prior to refunds, this season the club re-instated them..

Hospo refunded for upper annie was seasonal hospo only, everyone i know with other tickets have been moved to other stands
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32591 on: Yesterday at 09:06:04 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm
For this ballot, there were 97240 applications and 1 in 13 chance for the all members games so 7480 seats, meaning 5160 are on 13+

There's no published definition of what an application is. some applications had 2,3,4 tickets on each
Some applications will have been for 10 games, some for 6 games, some for 1 game etc
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32592 on: Yesterday at 09:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:19:43 pm
I haven't bothered looking into any numbers, but are you assuming the 97k applications entered for every game?
5160 seems extremely low for 13+.
Could be wrong, but I was under the impression in previous seasons it was about 8k. I would really doubt 3000 or more dropped off the 13+ ladder last season.

You're right
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32593 on: Yesterday at 09:08:22 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:06:28 pm
9k on 13+ seems high when was only around 10k "credits" per game available last season.

Minimum of 10k per game

Last season was about 7.5-8k - this season its anyone who made it to 13+ last season, plus those 7.5k-8k who already had it, plus the hundreds (800 ish I believe) who had 13+ prior to refunds in the covid season who have now been given 13+ status
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32594 on: Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm »
Last season I had a spreadsheet in the first bulk sale which recorded how many tickets there were for each game after the ambulant sale

After the 13+ there was 400-1500 a game left, higher numbers were the midweeks, lower the city's etc, restricted view seating hadn't been released at that point, but still maybe 1000 seats tops restricted across the ground it was

I've changed job since and lost it didnt think I'd need it again its on my old device otherwise I'd share it
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,476
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32595 on: Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm »
Will "ticket cash" be taken off cost of purchases in the bulk sale?
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32596 on: Today at 07:28:42 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm
Last season I had a spreadsheet in the first bulk sale which recorded how many tickets there were for each game after the ambulant sale

After the 13+ there was 400-1500 a game left, higher numbers were the midweeks, lower the city's etc, restricted view seating hadn't been released at that point, but still maybe 1000 seats tops restricted across the ground it was

I've changed job since and lost it didnt think I'd need it again its on my old device otherwise I'd share it

Can you tell me how would you know the number of seats left in sales unless you have a full hack into the system. I've not see mails or anything to say how mant are left
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Up
« previous next »
 