For starters there's 8-9k on 13+, not 5k
there's about 9,000 seats in upper anfield road end total, the additional 7k and the existing 2k
1000 new seasies have to be re-homed, the existing STH from the old upper tier need to be re-homed, plus the offsite hospo sold already have been moved to other stands
Thought there was around 5000 13+ last reported in 2019, cant have almost doubled particularly as a lot of seasons haven't had credits. If there is around 9000, they wont be able to guarantee them for much longer! Seems too high for me. Last season, for example the Newcastle game, had say 100000 ballot entries and a 1 in 22 chance s that means 4545 seats bought. Obviously a rough estimate bit it shouldn't too far from the real number.
Yeah, 7000 extra seats in upper annie, like I said, i said 8000 as it was the 13000 members sale - 5000 estimated 13+ leaving 8000. I was just comparing this to the equivalent figure last season (10000 - 5000 leaving 5000) meaning there should be a chunk away from the upper annie.
Someone reported hospos being refunded for upper annie, not sure as nothing has been said. I hadn't thought of the ST holders!