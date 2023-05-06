« previous next »
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31240 on: May 6, 2023, 01:21:55 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on May  6, 2023, 01:15:11 pm
So frigging annoying and frustrating. Believe it or not I'm still blocked on my laptop from a few days ago.

Theyre making it difficult for anyone and everyone to get a ticket.

How has this issue not been addressed at the club by SOS et al, supporters boards etc.

You should have to log on with your credentials to be able to see the stadium maps and purchase tickets. You wouldnt need all this then. Theres just no need for it. All I wanna do is go to see my local team play a game of footytoo much hassle involved
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31241 on: May 6, 2023, 01:45:11 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on May  6, 2023, 01:09:16 pm
Count the games you went to

I have a count but not sure about palace as their was no email for that and also I pulled a fast one with wolves where I could forward and keep the credit when I couldn't make the rearranged fixture. Just not sure if they will actually give me the credit for that even though they said I would get it.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31242 on: May 7, 2023, 04:40:59 pm »
The club should let you distribute more than twice imo
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31243 on: May 7, 2023, 05:29:12 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on May  7, 2023, 04:40:59 pm
The club should let you distribute more than twice imo

I dont think they should allow any distribution. If you don't attend, why should you get any credit.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31244 on: May 7, 2023, 05:38:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May  7, 2023, 05:29:12 pm
I dont think they should allow any distribution. If you don't attend, why should you get any credit.
Season ticket holders can not attend as often as they like. Either apply to them too or give members more leeway.
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31245 on: May 7, 2023, 06:25:55 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on May  7, 2023, 05:38:42 pm
Season ticket holders can not attend as often as they like. Either apply to them too or give members more leeway.

Season ticket holders should lose them if they are not going. No one should be keeping credit for not going, its just making it more difficult for everyone else.

Should just get rid of season tickets altogether and have a membership at 19 credits...

Puts all supporters on parity then
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31246 on: May 7, 2023, 06:32:46 pm »
Yeah a member/STH shouldnt even be given a chance to distribute or pass to F&F if they cant attend. You cant go then you return back to the club, it should be that simple really
Offline AR48

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31247 on: May 8, 2023, 07:52:45 am »
I think some of these comments are a little out of touch. There has to be some form of distribution. Id bet that most fans went to their first game or two on the charity of a family member or family friend who couldnt go one day. That sparks your love for the club! Its so much different than watching it on tv. Supporters not customers and all that.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31248 on: May 8, 2023, 08:58:18 am »
Quote from: AR48 on May  8, 2023, 07:52:45 am
I think some of these comments are a little out of touch. There has to be some form of distribution. Id bet that most fans went to their first game or two on the charity of a family member or family friend who couldnt go one day. That sparks your love for the club! Its so much different than watching it on tv. Supporters not customers and all that.

Theres a good argument in there but ill hazard a guess that youre a STH. Guaranteed a ticket for the game, passes on tickets etc

I think the club can kind of get away with justifying the lower cat games but those games with a requirement of 4+ games shouldnt be getting passed to anyone without the pre-requisite as a minimum themselves
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31249 on: May 8, 2023, 03:18:30 pm »
i hate the 13+ and 4+ sales... why not make it sales each day, 19 home, 18 home, 17 home... and you have to be logged in before joining the sale with captcha etc/something to stop bots.

i think it would significantly help the site not choking and make all our lives more bearable come sale day
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31250 on: May 8, 2023, 05:34:19 pm »
Request for feedback:

I'm currently doing an MBA and have a research/dissertation due at the end of August. I am considering doing this on something related to LFC ticketing in some way.

Haven't figured out what I want to answer/address yet, but thinking of something along the lines of the user experience and ways to overhaul the process.

I think it should be fairly straight forward to collect data from fans across here and Fb groups and get a decent number of survey responses from fans across a variety of credit counts, but struggling for ideas on what 'problem' needs to be researched and investigated as my personal ones are probably quite distant from the average member.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated! TIA
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31251 on: May 10, 2023, 11:13:58 am »
Probably enough in just focusing on the queue section

Could go with the various disasters implementing queue-it, to just hitting the hallmap to bypass the queue originally, hitting a part of the site not protected by the queue then the ticket page to get by the queue, the user-agent trick. I think there is a couple more still in play now but not sure if they work.

Could look at the likes of gargantuaAIO and how it would be possible to combat its use, bots joining the queue many multiples of times to get a high queue number and also the refresh trick to try get a high queue number but not certain that works.

I think a major problem now is getting a queue number into the 70K regions or that and then when tickets are gone it drops massively when bots are no longer interested, I know they have implemented a couple of half decent solutions to that but they are a bit hacky.

Or you could focus on the block for refreshing and how they just went sledge hammer to address a different issue.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31252 on: May 10, 2023, 11:37:40 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on May 10, 2023, 11:13:58 am
Probably enough in just focusing on the queue section

Could go with the various disasters implementing queue-it, to just hitting the hallmap to bypass the queue originally, hitting a part of the site not protected by the queue then the ticket page to get by the queue, the user-agent trick. I think there is a couple more still in play now but not sure if they work.

Could look at the likes of gargantuaAIO and how it would be possible to combat its use, bots joining the queue many multiples of times to get a high queue number and also the refresh trick to try get a high queue number but not certain that works.

I think a major problem now is getting a queue number into the 70K regions or that and then when tickets are gone it drops massively when bots are no longer interested, I know they have implemented a couple of half decent solutions to that but they are a bit hacky.

Or you could focus on the block for refreshing and how they just went sledge hammer to address a different issue.

Thanks for the feedback/ideas! I think the link to academic resources here is around the negative user experience, the theoretical impacts that has on the customer and present ways for the club to improve customer experience
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31253 on: May 10, 2023, 11:58:16 am »
Why are you asking others, when you are successful in every sale that has a small amount of tickets?  All your 'luck' you should try Euromillions
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31254 on: May 10, 2023, 12:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on May 10, 2023, 11:58:16 am
Why are you asking others, when you are successful in every sale that has a small amount of tickets?  All your 'luck' you should try Euromillions

Everyone has their own opinions on the experience and processes in place, everyone has their own ideas on how they'd improve them and what the core problems are from their own unique experiences
Offline ian_s

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31255 on: May 10, 2023, 03:16:39 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on May 10, 2023, 11:13:58 am
Probably enough in just focusing on the queue section

Could go with the various disasters implementing queue-it, to just hitting the hallmap to bypass the queue originally, hitting a part of the site not protected by the queue then the ticket page to get by the queue, the user-agent trick. I think there is a couple more still in play now but not sure if they work.

Could look at the likes of gargantuaAIO and how it would be possible to combat its use, bots joining the queue many multiples of times to get a high queue number and also the refresh trick to try get a high queue number but not certain that works.

I think a major problem now is getting a queue number into the 70K regions or that and then when tickets are gone it drops massively when bots are no longer interested, I know they have implemented a couple of half decent solutions to that but they are a bit hacky.

Or you could focus on the block for refreshing and how they just went sledge hammer to address a different issue.
why do they want a high queue number? you mean low?
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31256 on: May 10, 2023, 10:35:37 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on May 10, 2023, 12:58:43 pm
Everyone has their own opinions on the experience and processes in place, everyone has their own ideas on how they'd improve them and what the core problems are from their own unique experiences

Oh ok right
Offline Terry Hanks

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31257 on: May 11, 2023, 07:14:34 am »
You can be first in the queue and you still wont get a ticket.
Tickets are gone by the time the sale starts, the club know it but can't or won't stop it.
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31258 on: May 11, 2023, 10:37:10 am »
So I'll give you one aspect of this. A lot of people say pre log in is a must and I agree but equally if you've already purchased a ticket for this match you shouldn't be allowed in and instead of getting the red message saying you can't buy it cus u already have one just stop em from adding and keeping it in their baskets for their mates. If you want to buy a ticket for ur mate then use his log on and queue on it. Don't use ur own to save/keep/ move on tickets etc.
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31259 on: May 11, 2023, 11:12:15 am »
Quote from: didopich on May 11, 2023, 10:37:10 am
So I'll give you one aspect of this. A lot of people say pre log in is a must and I agree but equally if you've already purchased a ticket for this match you shouldn't be allowed in and instead of getting the red message saying you can't buy it cus u already have one just stop em from adding and keeping it in their baskets for their mates. If you want to buy a ticket for ur mate then use his log on and queue on it. Don't use ur own to save/keep/ move on tickets etc.

But people want to be connected via f&f who wouldn't want to share login details.

Nothing wrong with basketing and buying for f&f
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31260 on: May 11, 2023, 11:18:26 am »
Quote from: didopich on May 11, 2023, 10:37:10 am
So I'll give you one aspect of this. A lot of people say pre log in is a must and I agree but equally if you've already purchased a ticket for this match you shouldn't be allowed in and instead of getting the red message saying you can't buy it cus u already have one just stop em from adding and keeping it in their baskets for their mates. If you want to buy a ticket for ur mate then use his log on and queue on it. Don't use ur own to save/keep/ move on tickets etc.

Apologies if I'm misunderstanding, but if I'm picking up a ticket for someone on my friends and family list, what difference does it make whether I use my own or their log in details?
If I've got a ticket in my basket, surely the log in details I'm using is completely irrelevant?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31261 on: May 11, 2023, 11:46:42 am »
Just had my light membership for next season taken from my bank.
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31262 on: May 11, 2023, 12:03:43 pm »
Happy Membership Renewal day
Just hope my kids (7 & 11) manage to get a ticket this season, after an unsuccessful season this year in the ballots Which was a bit of a come down after they managed to make it all the way to the FA Cup Final last year, but as we know the return after COVID season didnt count towards any ACS this, or any other year
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31263 on: May 11, 2023, 12:06:19 pm »
Had mine taken as well yesterday I noticed you can't download the NFC pass while payment is getting taken
Offline Divock

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31264 on: May 11, 2023, 03:56:42 pm »
What dates do we reckon for the July bulk sale? I'm trying to plan work etc. My current thinking is w/c 17 July based on the sale tending to fall in the third week of the month.

Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31265 on: May 11, 2023, 04:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Divock on May 11, 2023, 03:56:42 pm
What dates do we reckon for the July bulk sale? I'm trying to plan work etc. My current thinking is w/c 17 July based on the sale tending to fall in the third week of the month.



Coincidentally I was just googling last year's announcements! That's usually the week they go for, and last year they put a message out at the end of June for the ballot registration to take place week starting 4th July.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31266 on: May 11, 2023, 04:31:43 pm »
Wonder when we'll find out if the magic guaranteed number is dropping
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31267 on: May 11, 2023, 04:33:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 11, 2023, 04:15:56 pm
Coincidentally I was just googling last year's announcements! That's usually the week they go for, and last year they put a message out at the end of June for the ballot registration to take place week starting 4th July.

Fixtures are announced 15th June so we'll be able to do a bit of planning from then.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31268 on: May 11, 2023, 06:51:07 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 11, 2023, 04:31:43 pm
Wonder when we'll find out if the magic guaranteed number is dropping

I think it should have been announced before they took the payment, find it annoying they couldn't count my credits last week but can take money this week.
Offline 205mob

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31269 on: May 11, 2023, 07:33:51 pm »
Nice one @30fiver, is that 2 or 3 reach arounds I owe now?

Fa cup, Madrid & Leicester isnt it?

Bring baby oil.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31270 on: May 12, 2023, 09:04:28 am »
Quote from: 205mob on May 11, 2023, 07:33:51 pm
Nice one @30fiver, is that 2 or 3 reach arounds I owe now?

Fa cup, Madrid & Leicester isnt it?

Bring baby oil.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :mooncat
Online Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31271 on: Today at 11:24:24 am »
Has anybody been able to pay manually for next seasons membership yet?
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31272 on: Today at 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:24:24 am
Has anybody been able to pay manually for next seasons membership yet?

Yes, I did it a few days earlier than the auto renewal cut-off date. No problems on my end.
