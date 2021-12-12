« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30320 on: Today at 08:14:15 am
Quote from: Terry Hanks on Today at 08:02:51 am
You can understand why the club have tried this but to have a ticket system nobody but touts can navigate is a bit farcical.
What do they do though?
If they make it easier then bots win, if they make it harder then bots win.
Window sales isn't an option, that will see hundreds in the queue by 3am all paid for.
Maybe the team being so bad is a ploy by the ticket office to reduce demand.

Heres one solution they refuse to try.  Buy tickets that have been put on tout sites, then once they have the seat number cancel the membership or ST that relates to it and impose a lifetime ban on the individual. They wouldnt even lose much money as any STs are paid in advance and they dont have to refund the unused part.

They could also get the police to raid those pricks who hand out dozens of passes at the game and do the same.

Local sales also should be binned or ID checked at the ticket window at pick up.

At the moment the system is almost designed for touts.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30321 on: Today at 09:05:40 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:14:15 am
Heres one solution they refuse to try.  Buy tickets that have been put on tout sites, then once they have the seat number cancel the membership or ST that relates to it and impose a lifetime ban on the individual. They wouldnt even lose much money as any STs are paid in advance and they dont have to refund the unused part.

They could also get the police to raid those pricks who hand out dozens of passes at the game and do the same.

Local sales also should be binned or ID checked at the ticket window at pick up.

At the moment the system is almost designed for touts.
I think they have tried all of them already.
The ticket system is already unbelievably complicated, I still haven't got a clue how or if I can forward tickets.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30322 on: Today at 10:08:13 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:14:15 am
Heres one solution they refuse to try.  Buy tickets that have been put on tout sites, then once they have the seat number cancel the membership or ST that relates to it and impose a lifetime ban on the individual. They wouldnt even lose much money as any STs are paid in advance and they dont have to refund the unused part.

They could also get the police to raid those pricks who hand out dozens of passes at the game and do the same.

Local sales also should be binned or ID checked at the ticket window at pick up.

At the moment the system is almost designed for touts.

Didn't they have a team dedicated to looking into touting? We had all that with them banning memberships which is part of the reason we had to call it a day with the exchange.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30323 on: Today at 10:17:51 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:08:13 am
Didn't they have a team dedicated to looking into touting? We had all that with them banning memberships which is part of the reason we had to call it a day with the exchange.

They must have disbanded the team very quickly because the touting website are rife with any amount tickets  :butt
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30324 on: Today at 10:34:27 am
Quote from: Terry Hanks on Today at 09:05:40 am
I think they have tried all of them already.
The ticket system is already unbelievably complicated, I still haven't got a clue how or if I can forward tickets.

When have they tried buying up tickets on tout sites and cancelling them? And why don't they simply keep doing it? It genuinely baffles me, and I've said on here before I don't know if there is a legal loophole stopping them from doing that or something, but the T&Cs seem quite clear on it. A simple Google of "Liverpool v Everton tickets" and the first hit is a site with 869 tickets available for the Derby. Those tickets range from £95 for a severely restricted view in the Lower Anny Road, to £2750 for seats in the Main Stand with 1892 Lounge access. Do the club not want to take the hit financially buy purchasing them? It seems like peanuts when you consider the weekly wages of players - and they could sell the tickets back to people at face value to recover some of the money. As for Season Tickets as someone said above these have already been paid for so the club wouldn't really lose much at all, and could immediately offer them to people at the top of the list in the summer.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30325 on: Today at 10:40:20 am
Quote from: gregor on Today at 10:34:27 am
When have they tried buying up tickets on tout sites and cancelling them? And why don't they simply keep doing it? It genuinely baffles me, and I've said on here before I don't know if there is a legal loophole stopping them from doing that or something, but the T&Cs seem quite clear on it. A simple Google of "Liverpool v Everton tickets" and the first hit is a site with 869 tickets available for the Derby. Those tickets range from £95 for a severely restricted view in the Lower Anny Road, to £2750 for seats in the Main Stand with 1892 Lounge access. Do the club not want to take the hit financially buy purchasing them? It seems like peanuts when you consider the weekly wages of players - and they could sell the tickets back to people at face value to recover some of the money. As for Season Tickets as someone said above these have already been paid for so the club wouldn't really lose much at all, and could immediately offer them to people at the top of the list in the summer.

For my sins, I used a tout site for an FA Cup Final ticket back in May. It would be a very expensive exercise for the club, but one that would wipe out hundreds of touts in an instant if they hoovered up all the tickets on that site.
They surely have all the details recorded for each seat number and who bought it.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30326 on: Today at 10:56:37 am
Quote from: liamo3 on Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm
We are currently talking to senior members within the club. I can assure you the current issue is not been ignored from SOS. It requires a technical solution that only the club can provide. We are awaiting further information in relation to progress by the club.

Thanks for the response. Hopefully they will get it sorted soon. Otherwise years of hard work down the drain.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30327 on: Today at 10:57:57 am
They've never tried to buy from the tout sites. They did briefly went after single touts selling separately on tweeter and Facebook but never went through the tout sites. Those sites in many cases are the touts, they themselves buy tickets and resell, they also have some legal protection I believe which is stopping the club from going after them. Those sites employ staff to buy tickets in demand for games and concerts.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30328 on: Today at 11:06:51 am
Quote from: didopich on Today at 10:57:57 am
They've never tried to buy from the tout sites. They did briefly went after single touts selling separately on tweeter and Facebook but never went through the tout sites. Those sites in many cases are the touts, they themselves buy tickets and resell, they also have some legal protection I believe which is stopping the club from going after them. Those sites employ staff to buy tickets in demand for games and concerts.

The website owners may have protection (i.e. "we don't know where people get their tickets from") but the ticketholder who bought the ticket and passed it on has no protection. The rules of membership and STH are quite clear on the rules around resale of tickets and allow plenty of leeway to legitimately pass tickets to Friends & Family and even to distribute. By contrast every ticket on resale sites is on sale for several multiples of face value and there is no legal defence for it.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30329 on: Today at 11:10:04 am
Quote from: didopich on Today at 10:57:57 am
They've never tried to buy from the tout sites. They did briefly went after single touts selling separately on tweeter and Facebook but never went through the tout sites. Those sites in many cases are the touts, they themselves buy tickets and resell, they also have some legal protection I believe which is stopping the club from going after them. Those sites employ staff to buy tickets in demand for games and concerts.

The one that I used is a platform for touts as far as I know. They don't buy the tickets themselves, but just allow the touts to use the site and you're buying directly from them essentially with the site taking commission. A bit like JustEat I suppose  :D.
However it does appear to be regulated and the touts have to prove the tickets are genuine.
If I remember it is based in Spain, but the ticket I got was from a scouser. He called me to say the ticket has been left at my hotel reception.
My mate that also got one had a massive stress getting his sorted, but the site sourced him another one on the morning of the game after his first one didn't turn up. He'd to pick it up from a hotel in Mayfair, again from a scouser.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30330 on: Today at 11:12:56 am
The queue is a complete lottery anyway so they might as well just ballot everything where youre not guaranteed a ticket.

If theres an additional members sale then anyone who was unsuccessful just goes on a randomised waiting list and tickets get offered on a time limited basis to whoever is first on the list until theyre all gone.

The whole process is so tiring and soul destroying anyway so what difference would it make?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30331 on: Today at 11:16:12 am
If the club doesn't want to take a financial hit on this, they should use a few games in the early gameweeks against some less recognised opposition, like Bournemouth, Crystal Palace etc., so they probably pay less to buyout the ticket at the touting website and still have like 15 home games ahead, they can cancel the ST and put that seat back on regular sale on club's website for the remainder of the season, which returns the invested amount + returns the seat to the fans who actually want to go to the game.
Those on ST waiting list might get to their 'promised land' the following season or the seat might return to the bulk salem either option is better than leaving this seat sold at extortionate prices by the touts.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30332 on: Today at 12:59:28 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:06:51 am
The website owners may have protection (i.e. "we don't know where people get their tickets from") but the ticketholder who bought the ticket and passed it on has no protection. The rules of membership and STH are quite clear on the rules around resale of tickets and allow plenty of leeway to legitimately pass tickets to Friends & Family and even to distribute. By contrast every ticket on resale sites is on sale for several multiples of face value and there is no legal defence for it.
The ticket owners have the protection from the site. The site takes the money of the buyer, which is why the club can't touch them.  The sites being based in other countries may be helping them getaway with things. Pretty sure there was an investigation on BBC or summat back in the day and they showed you can't touch the sites legally. The club essentially does the same when the give tickets to be resold to other companies as part of so called packages. When you bring a case you have to bring it against the site otherwise they would have done it by now.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30333 on: Today at 01:39:33 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:59:28 pm
The ticket owners have the protection from the site. The site takes the money of the buyer, which is why the club can't touch them.  The sites being based in other countries may be helping them getaway with things. Pretty sure there was an investigation on BBC or summat back in the day and they showed you can't touch the sites legally. The club essentially does the same when the give tickets to be resold to other companies as part of so called packages. When you bring a case you have to bring it against the site otherwise they would have done it by now.

Regardless of what protection is offered from the site, surely anyone who sells their ticket on it has broken the T&Cs of their Season Ticket/Membership and would have no leg to stand on legally if the club cancelled them? I'm not talking about going after the sites themselves here or even withholding the money they're selling the ticket for, I'm talking about the individuals touting tickets on them and cancelling their STs/Memberships.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30334 on: Today at 02:30:29 pm
I know what you mean but obviously that's not that easy, otherwise the club would have done it.
It could also be that the club will need to disclose the information how and where they got the person and sites may not be cooperating with them.  It's silly but there are lots of stupid things they need to show and prove how they obtained them.
