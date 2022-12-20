« previous next »
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29840 on: December 20, 2022, 09:19:40 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December 20, 2022, 09:09:23 pm
Re. the fan update, I want to do it for both my son and my daughter as even though they didn't purchase in the November bulk sales, they do attend games so I assume that they need to do it? as per usual, its clear as mud if those that have been transferred tickets have to do it or not. So I have tried to register 1 of them on the website but despite resetting the password 4 times, I'm still getting the message 'invalid password'. This could be because they do not have to do fan update...but then again it might just be because the website is shite. If the latter, surely a better response to 'invalid password' would be 'thank you for registering, you do not need to do fan update at this time'.

Can anyone shed any light on this please?

I'd happily call the club in the morning to ask but obviously in this day and age, they do not allow supporters to actually speak to them and the live chat is so hit and miss (you consistently get 2 different answers depending on who you get a reply from) that I won't believe what response I get anyway.

Error message is pointless. if you haven't been emailed to do it it you cant login so probably a red herring, the only ones emailed so far have been people who bought in the bulk sale
Offline willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29841 on: December 20, 2022, 09:21:36 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on December 20, 2022, 09:18:11 pm
No, they don't have to - only if you are the original purchaser - and that's why it gives you invalid password.

Thanks for that. Just been on the website and it says you get an email off the club if you need to do this.  I've no doubt this has already been mentioned a number of times in this thread....
Online ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29842 on: December 20, 2022, 10:54:25 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on December 20, 2022, 09:18:11 pm
No, they don't have to - only if you are the original purchaser - and that's why it gives you invalid password.
Quote from: walterwhite on December 20, 2022, 09:19:40 pm
Error message is pointless. if you haven't been emailed to do it it you cant login so probably a red herring, the only ones emailed so far have been people who bought in the bulk sale
Thank you both.
Online twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29843 on: Today at 11:02:06 am »
75k ahead of me in the queue. Slight feeling of dejavu
Offline wild_wild_wild

« Reply #29844 on: Today at 11:03:20 am »
i'm in and it's sold out. or no tix showing...
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29845 on: Today at 11:04:18 am »
So am i was there none or just forgot to release them
Online twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29846 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Theyve decided not to release them until Im in
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29847 on: Today at 11:06:10 am »
If they can just wait 3 mins be much appreciated, ta.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29848 on: Today at 11:06:14 am »
What's going on with the queues, normally lucky and get in fairly quick. 75000 in the queue today  :lmao
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29849 on: Today at 11:06:36 am »
Just saw L7 and 125 go orange

But yeah like they forgot to put them on
Online twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29850 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
How have you all got queue times of minutes?
Offline mikey9281

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29851 on: Today at 11:09:35 am »
12,000 odd ahead of me.

Over an hour
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29852 on: Today at 11:10:40 am »
The one time I get straight in and theres nothing there  :butt
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29853 on: Today at 11:11:16 am »
40k for me. Only gone down 600 places in 10 mins.

Happy Christmas Rebecca  :)
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29854 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
Whole ground just went orange, all ST
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29855 on: Today at 11:14:22 am »
All sold out apparently my mate says, how can that be? Usually there are a good few returns etc, bit weird.
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29856 on: Today at 11:14:42 am »
Whole stadium lit up like a Christmas tree at 10 past, didnt see a single credit seat though all ST
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29857 on: Today at 11:14:53 am »
BOOM! Never seen it light up like that before... all ST returns. Lol...
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29858 on: Today at 11:14:57 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 11:13:58 am
Whole ground just went orange, all ST

Fucking TO honestly, what's going on?
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29859 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
i'm sat behind Jurgen.
Online russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29860 on: Today at 11:20:28 am »
Was 32K at 11am and only moved down to 30K. Dont think it takes this long normally
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29861 on: Today at 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 11:20:28 am
Was 32K at 11am and only moved down to 30K. Dont think it takes this long normally

I'd say its because there was no tickets for the first 10 minutes people hanging round see did anything come up
Offline liamo3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29862 on: Today at 11:21:24 am »
Got loads today all members too. That was mad
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29863 on: Today at 11:29:58 am »
Yep, gambled after the big ST drop that thered be a members drop not long after and sure enough there was.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29864 on: Today at 11:50:49 am »
Ive only moved 8K in the queue groan  :-\
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29865 on: Today at 11:51:25 am »
All completely sold out fyi. Been refreshing for 20 minutes solid with nothing coming back.

Refreshing all next week it is for me. Yay.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29866 on: Today at 12:01:37 pm »
Phew managed to grab the two I needed.

Merry Christmas everyone and good luck   :)
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29867 on: Today at 12:05:30 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 12:01:37 pm
Phew managed to grab the two I needed.

Merry Christmas everyone and good luck   :)

How quick did you get in for those?
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29868 on: Today at 12:09:40 pm »
Probably a shit idea but I reckon it would be good if the ticket office released half additional tickets on opening then half an hour later so people who don't get in by using whatever means then actually have a chance.
Online laipc94

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29869 on: Today at 12:10:55 pm »
I am fan from Hong Kong. I plan my trip to Liverpool next week but seems so hard to buy tickets :( :(
I am so worry :(
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29870 on: Today at 12:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:05:30 pm
How quick did you get in for those?
10 minutes with a position of about 460
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29871 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm »
Not bad.  :) I got bombed out to 75000 on one and 4500 on another, no chance. Typical as I really wanted these to take a relative but never mind, will try next week instead and hope for the best!
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29872 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Quote from: laipc94 on Today at 12:10:55 pm
I am fan from Hong Kong. I plan my trip to Liverpool next week but seems so hard to buy tickets :( :(
I am so worry :(

Bite the bullet and pay over the odds for hospitality
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/hospitality/liverpool%20v%20leicester%20city%20-%20matchday%20hospitality/2022-12-30_20.00/anfield
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29873 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:20:19 pm
Not bad.  :) I got bombed out to 75000 on one and 4500 on another, no chance. Typical as I really wanted these to take a relative but never mind, will try next week instead and hope for the best!
I am sure a fair few will be about next week when the TO are back. Although you could check on christmas day as would not put it past them!
