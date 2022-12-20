« previous next »
Members Sales

walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2022, 09:19:40 pm
Quote from: ABJ on December 20, 2022, 09:09:23 pm
Re. the fan update, I want to do it for both my son and my daughter as even though they didn't purchase in the November bulk sales, they do attend games so I assume that they need to do it? as per usual, its clear as mud if those that have been transferred tickets have to do it or not. So I have tried to register 1 of them on the website but despite resetting the password 4 times, I'm still getting the message 'invalid password'. This could be because they do not have to do fan update...but then again it might just be because the website is shite. If the latter, surely a better response to 'invalid password' would be 'thank you for registering, you do not need to do fan update at this time'.

Can anyone shed any light on this please?

I'd happily call the club in the morning to ask but obviously in this day and age, they do not allow supporters to actually speak to them and the live chat is so hit and miss (you consistently get 2 different answers depending on who you get a reply from) that I won't believe what response I get anyway.

Error message is pointless. if you haven't been emailed to do it it you cant login so probably a red herring, the only ones emailed so far have been people who bought in the bulk sale
willss

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2022, 09:21:36 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on December 20, 2022, 09:18:11 pm
No, they don't have to - only if you are the original purchaser - and that's why it gives you invalid password.

Thanks for that. Just been on the website and it says you get an email off the club if you need to do this.  I've no doubt this has already been mentioned a number of times in this thread....
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
December 20, 2022, 10:54:25 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on December 20, 2022, 09:18:11 pm
No, they don't have to - only if you are the original purchaser - and that's why it gives you invalid password.
Quote from: walterwhite on December 20, 2022, 09:19:40 pm
Error message is pointless. if you haven't been emailed to do it it you cant login so probably a red herring, the only ones emailed so far have been people who bought in the bulk sale
Thank you both.
twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:02:06 am
75k ahead of me in the queue. Slight feeling of dejavu
wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:03:20 am
i'm in and it's sold out. or no tix showing...
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:04:18 am
So am i was there none or just forgot to release them
twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:05:30 am
Theyve decided not to release them until Im in
sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:06:10 am
If they can just wait 3 mins be much appreciated, ta.
Andy82lfc

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:06:14 am
What's going on with the queues, normally lucky and get in fairly quick. 75000 in the queue today  :lmao
wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:06:36 am
Just saw L7 and 125 go orange

But yeah like they forgot to put them on
twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:07:01 am
How have you all got queue times of minutes?
