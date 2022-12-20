Re. the fan update, I want to do it for both my son and my daughter as even though they didn't purchase in the November bulk sales, they do attend games so I assume that they need to do it? as per usual, its clear as mud if those that have been transferred tickets have to do it or not. So I have tried to register 1 of them on the website but despite resetting the password 4 times, I'm still getting the message 'invalid password'. This could be because they do not have to do fan update...but then again it might just be because the website is shite. If the latter, surely a better response to 'invalid password' would be 'thank you for registering, you do not need to do fan update at this time'.Can anyone shed any light on this please?I'd happily call the club in the morning to ask but obviously in this day and age, they do not allow supporters to actually speak to them and the live chat is so hit and miss (you consistently get 2 different answers depending on who you get a reply from) that I won't believe what response I get anyway.
No, they don't have to - only if you are the original purchaser - and that's why it gives you invalid password.
Error message is pointless. if you haven't been emailed to do it it you cant login so probably a red herring, the only ones emailed so far have been people who bought in the bulk sale
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
