Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29800 on: Yesterday at 02:49:24 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:42:23 pm
Restart your router to see if you get assigned a new IP
I've done that about five times already hoping for that but unfortunately it's the same IP every time
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29801 on: Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Yesterday at 01:51:55 pm
What router you got? Whos' your ISP?
ISP is Virgin and not sure what router, think it's Netgear?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29802 on: Yesterday at 03:42:01 pm »
Quote from: dimewestern on Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm
ISP is Virgin and not sure what router, think it's Netgear?

PM me, I'll help you...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29803 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Yesterday at 03:42:01 pm
PM me, I'll help you...

Haha you couldn't make it up, i'ts not letting me send PM's here now, it keeps saying an error has occurred
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29804 on: Yesterday at 05:18:14 pm »
Quote from: dimewestern on Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm
Haha you couldn't make it up, i'ts not letting me send PM's here now, it keeps saying an error has occurred
You need 50 posts in order to be able to send a PM, ask the mods directly as Im sure that theyll up your post count to help you
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29805 on: Yesterday at 05:33:24 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:18:14 pm
You need 50 posts in order to be able to send a PM, ask the mods directly as Im sure that theyll up your post count to help you
Thanks I've sorted it now, apparently I needed 15 🙂
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29806 on: Yesterday at 06:04:54 pm »
Quote from: dimewestern on Yesterday at 05:33:24 pm
Thanks I've sorted it now, apparently I needed 15 🙂

PM'd you, let us know how you get on  :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29807 on: Yesterday at 06:38:48 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 02:28:01 am
Interesting.  I've just rechecked the email they sent me as a 13+ member, and it is different.  No mention that there wouldn't be another email for example.

That was strange ? I'm also a 13+ .
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29808 on: Today at 02:55:31 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 06:38:48 pm
That was strange ? I'm also a 13+ .

Yes the boys, big dick energy.
