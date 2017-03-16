Only the same as buying 19 season ticket returns - thats 'even worse' when you bought legitimately direct from the club



This is my main gripe with the current system... I understand why they come up with the double accounting claim (extreme example would be 20k STs return for every game you'd have potential 20k members eligible) however for me, I believe if you are buying directly from the club, it should come with a credit.. How many of us have built our credits up in that way over the years? Pre-Ballots, in the sales it was always an end up with all or bust in most cases.In essence the club are capping "credits" which they hope will in time, spread out more evenly and bring the relevant numbers down. I've missed 1 home game this season yet I have 1 credit to my name... so having only missed the guaranteed sale because of Covid returns, I now look like I could basically attend all but 1 league game and not even qualify for the 4+ sales.I honestly think in the future, the clubs direction may well be a tiered membership system with the current STs as a "Platinum Membership" option and if STs are found to be passing on say 6 games+ a season, this will revert to the highest "membership" level (e.g Gold). Not sure if the legally could do this and would cause a lot of debates.How i proposed what I think they may do in the future to a fellow Rawkite recentlyPlatinum Membership - Equivalent to a STGold Membership - For supporters wishing to attend most matches inc aways/cups - e.g. 13+ membersSilver Membership - Fans who wish to attend the odd matchBronze Membership - Fans who want access to LFCTV/Shop discount but not attending matches