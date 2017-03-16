« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1456849 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29640 on: Today at 09:04:24 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:01:57 am
Left a laptop on while dropping the baby off; just got back and it was front of the queue. Perfect timing. Got spurs for my partner.

Did you get any tickets though?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29641 on: Today at 09:07:48 am »
Just got to the top of the queue and got a rejected queue number and kicked out, what is that even?

edit: think it was my phone not the site
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:57 am by walterwhite »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29642 on: Today at 09:13:12 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 08:49:52 am
Love the "CHOOSE FOR ME".
"Here have Anny Road Upper..."
"Great, Ins In and all that..."
"You can't have that, you need a junior ticket too."
They failed in the ballot...

Try 222 no adult/junior there. Just got a 3 together and 4 together
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29643 on: Today at 09:19:00 am »
Sorted eventually.. kept selecting tickets and it wouldn't like up to press proceed to checkout then claimed it was adult/child area.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29644 on: Today at 09:20:43 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:04:24 am
Did you get any tickets though?

Only buy is successful in the ballot, so anyone in todays sale is guaranteed a ticket. Just whether you are happy with the spec
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29645 on: Today at 09:26:52 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:04:24 am
Did you get any tickets though?

Yeah, I got mine in yesterdays sale!
He only got lucky for spurs in the ballot.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29646 on: Today at 09:27:11 am »
Got sorted for Chelsea, Mancs and Villa. The system is so weird (been mentioned a million times, I know  >:( )

So, it knows what games you have been successful for in the ballot and only let's you pick those ones, but then you need to log in before you can buy them?! WTF???!!? Egg/Chicken, Chicken/Egg??

If it knows what games you have been successful for, can't it pre-allocate your seats so that you log-in and see where you are sitting. If there's such a mad scramble, and at this stage if people aren't really arsed where they are sitting, then wouldn't this work better?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29647 on: Today at 09:33:18 am »
Strange experience today. 50,000 ahead of me yet in and out by 9.30. That said took three goes to checkout with a junior ticket in Main Upper. Kept telling me I wasn't eligible in that area. Ah well, this time next year I'll be sitting reading these posts without having to go through the process. Bliss eh?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29648 on: Today at 09:35:43 am »
Proceed button just greyed out, great work.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29649 on: Today at 09:35:52 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 09:13:12 am
Try 222 no adult/junior there. Just got a 3 together and 4 together

Oh no... I deliberately avoided 222 because I thought it was part of the adult/junior section. Won't do that again!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29650 on: Today at 09:44:29 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:35:43 am
Proceed button just greyed out, great work.
That was the issue I got to start with... and had it telling me I had to add Adult/Junior no matter where I was selecting.. even using the choose seats for me...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29651 on: Today at 09:46:02 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 07:43:30 am
Can understand that situation in your case, and that's just for your group (and there's nothing wrong in that at all)

However this situation and approach you have described is exactly what huge groups of touts will be doing, and why the unlimited F&F was a total farce by the club

Everyone has heard of touts with 10,20 even 50 cards with full credits and will be doing exactly what they will doing

The ones with 50 have 300 credits that they transfer to new memberships and they will be doing it

In Hindsight should have moved both our Cards with Full Credits to spare phones and whoever attends from me, my wife and three kids takes that phone with them. Luckily its only us five that use the Prem games on our cards so at least two of us will end up being eligible for the 13+ sale (Hopefully). But it wont be the two people who begun the season on 13+.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29652 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 09:35:52 am
Oh no... I deliberately avoided 222 because I thought it was part of the adult/junior section. Won't do that again!

Same - i managed to go in there upon reading the post above (thanks btw) and managed to grab a pair at the very back. Not ideal spec but ins in and all that.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29653 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 09:44:29 am
That was the issue I got to start with... and had it telling me I had to add Adult/Junior no matter where I was selecting.. even using the choose seats for me...

Managed to sort it eventually, ended up having to buy them all separately and even then it took multiple refreshes to make the proceed button become active.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29654 on: Today at 10:29:12 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Still curious as to why quite a few think the guaranteed sale will drop from 13 just coz of Annie Road increasing

Not seen anything to say that they will increase the number of tickets in that sale. So based on that why would they decrease it

There's probably at least 60-70% on 13+ this season and dare say that could increase

Unless of course I'm missing something

The club genuinely think it will, they'll likely keep the 'ratio's' very similar to they are now and there's an extra 2k members tickets in that expansion

Those at the top think it'll happen but time will tell this year for sure
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29655 on: Today at 10:50:18 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 09:13:12 am
Try 222 no adult/junior there. Just got a 3 together and 4 together
ah cool, cheers for the tip... got lower main in the end...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29656 on: Today at 11:03:06 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:29:12 am
The club genuinely think it will, they'll likely keep the 'ratio's' very similar to they are now and there's an extra 2k members tickets in that expansion

Those at the top think it'll happen but time will tell this year for sure

As I've said there will be even more on 13 next season than there is this. So will be just as big a shitshow as ever next season.

Shockingly the club has made members sales the worst they've ever been, and that is some talent
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29657 on: Today at 11:34:14 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:03:06 am
As I've said there will be even more on 13 next season than there is this. So will be just as big a shitshow as ever next season.

Shockingly the club has made members sales the worst they've ever been, and that is some talent

How would you do it then?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29658 on: Today at 11:36:53 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:03:06 am
As I've said there will be even more on 13 next season than there is this. So will be just as big a shitshow as ever next season.

Shockingly the club has made members sales the worst they've ever been, and that is some talent

I doubt there will be that many extra 13+ to have a bigger impact? Credits are like rocking horse.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29659 on: Today at 11:42:27 am »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Today at 11:36:53 am
I doubt there will be that many extra 13+ to have a bigger impact? Credits are like rocking horse.....

I think there will be considerably less but others clearly know better!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29660 on: Today at 12:03:49 pm »
Maybe they should revise the system and stop the gaining of the credits from friends and family when you forward the ticket to stop the touts from building an even bigger portfolio.
You only gain a credit when you buy a ticket from the club but you still lose a credit when you forward one. Is this a fairer option!!?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29661 on: Today at 12:11:55 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:42:27 am
I think there will be considerably less but others clearly know better!!

We both know you're right, and especially with no credit for seasies

The suggestion about removing credit when passing to F&F is probably a good idea, that'll drop it significantly

Also depends how we perform... few crap seasons will drop it and make it easier to get on
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29662 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:03:49 pm
Maybe they should revise the system and stop the gaining of the credits from friends and family when you forward the ticket to stop the touts from building an even bigger portfolio.
You only gain a credit when you buy a ticket from the club but you still lose a credit when you forward one. Is this a fairer option!!?
So basically someone could attend all 19 games in a season that have been transferred between family members, for example, yet they won't get a single credit for it?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29663 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:12:05 pm
So basically someone could attend all 19 games in a season that have been transferred between family members, for example, yet they won't get a single credit for it?

Only the same as buying 19 season ticket returns - thats 'even worse' when you bought legitimately direct from the club
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29664 on: Today at 12:16:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Only the same as buying 19 season ticket returns - thats 'even worse' when you bought legitimately direct from the club

Ouch.. that would be cruel... :o
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29665 on: Today at 12:30:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Only the same as buying 19 season ticket returns - thats 'even worse' when you bought legitimately direct from the club
I agree but there is no way that the seasie can keep the credit and at the same time, the member will get the credit as well as thats effectively 2 credits for the same seat.

So whats the answer then? The problem is there isn't a one size fits all solution.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29666 on: Today at 12:37:42 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:30:40 pm
I agree but there is no way that the seasie can keep the credit and at the same time, the member will get the credit as well as thats effectively 2 credits for the same seat.

So whats the answer then? The problem is there isn't a one size fits all solution.

Thats the bottom line, same with these ballots etc can't have tickets just go to locals or just go to those with credits or just go to ballots, needs a balance there'll always be someone unhappy
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29667 on: Today at 01:22:26 pm »
How confident are we that they won't increase the guaranteed threshold from 13 credits?
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29668 on: Today at 01:35:53 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:34:14 am
How would you do it then?

Pay for a decent ticketing system for a start - pre logins is one thing that would be easily put in. I don't what it is but there's obviously lots and lots who know a back door into the system Pay some money to close these loopholes

I mean you've got a system that yesterday couldn't even handle a redirect to the 3DS verification page from a saved card. It's pathetic

Reduce the F&F list so touts have got less ways of transferring credits to build up to 13+ - That was frankly a dreadful decision to have unlimited F&F

But anything like that means a bit more time and money - Which they know they don't have to do as every ticket sells. So they're not bothered in the slightest
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29669 on: Today at 01:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 01:22:26 pm
How confident are we that they won't increase the guaranteed threshold from 13 credits?

Surely if this was going to happen they would have to notify all the members at the start of the season??
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29670 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Today at 01:59:07 pm
Surely if this was going to happen they would have to notify all the members at the start of the season??

Nah its based on how many reach 13

Might be some games early on with reduced allocation cos of AR works too if not finshed... will work like aways do

They upped to 14 and 15 when doing the main stand
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29671 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Only the same as buying 19 season ticket returns - thats 'even worse' when you bought legitimately direct from the club

This is my main gripe with the current system... I understand why they come up with the double accounting claim (extreme example would be 20k STs return for every game you'd have potential 20k members eligible) however for me, I believe if you are buying directly from the club, it should come with a credit.. How many of us have built our credits up in that way over the years? Pre-Ballots, in the sales it was always an end up with all or bust in most cases.

In essence the club are capping "credits" which they hope will in time, spread out more evenly and bring the relevant numbers down. I've missed 1 home game this season yet I have 1 credit to my name... so having only missed the guaranteed sale because of Covid returns, I now look like I could basically attend all but 1 league game and not even qualify for the 4+ sales.

I honestly think in the future, the clubs direction may well be a tiered membership system with the current STs as a "Platinum Membership" option and if STs are found to be passing on say 6 games+ a season, this will revert to the highest "membership" level (e.g Gold). Not sure if the legally could do this and would cause a lot of debates.

How i proposed what I think they may do in the future to a fellow Rawkite recently

Platinum Membership - Equivalent to a ST
Gold Membership - For supporters wishing to attend most matches inc aways/cups - e.g. 13+ members
Silver Membership - Fans who wish to attend the odd match
Bronze Membership - Fans who want access to LFCTV/Shop discount but not attending matches
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29672 on: Today at 02:15:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:01:26 pm
Nah its based on how many reach 13

Might be some games early on with reduced allocation cos of AR works too if not finshed... will work like aways do

They upped to 14 and 15 when doing the main stand

So they'll evaluate this prior to next season starting and pluck a number out? wow... wasn't aware of that... Usually though shouldn't set criteria be published now? rather than moving goalposts (excuse the pun) at the end of the season?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29673 on: Today at 02:18:34 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 02:12:35 pm
This is my main gripe with the current system... I understand why they come up with the double accounting claim (extreme example would be 20k STs return for every game you'd have potential 20k members eligible) however for me, I believe if you are buying directly from the club, it should come with a credit.. How many of us have built our credits up in that way over the years? Pre-Ballots, in the sales it was always an end up with all or bust in most cases.

In essence the club are capping "credits" which they hope will in time, spread out more evenly and bring the relevant numbers down. I've missed 1 home game this season yet I have 1 credit to my name... so having only missed the guaranteed sale because of Covid returns, I now look like I could basically attend all but 1 league game and not even qualify for the 4+ sales.

I honestly think in the future, the clubs direction may well be a tiered membership system with the current STs as a "Platinum Membership" option and if STs are found to be passing on say 6 games+ a season, this will revert to the highest "membership" level (e.g Gold). Not sure if the legally could do this and would cause a lot of debates.

How i proposed what I think they may do in the future to a fellow Rawkite recently

Platinum Membership - Equivalent to a ST
Gold Membership - For supporters wishing to attend most matches inc aways/cups - e.g. 13+ members
Silver Membership - Fans who wish to attend the odd match
Bronze Membership - Fans who want access to LFCTV/Shop discount but not attending matches

Tin Membership - Fans who want the coaster/keyring/bottle combo only  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29674 on: Today at 02:19:52 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Today at 02:15:58 pm
So they'll evaluate this prior to next season starting and pluck a number out? wow... wasn't aware of that... Usually though shouldn't set criteria be published now? rather than moving goalposts (excuse the pun) at the end of the season?

Moving goalposts? The club will evaluate the numbers on credits when the season ends as we don't know how many members will end up getting 13, 14 etc through late/member sales/ member transfers

The 13+ figure has remained consistent for a couple of years but as 30fiver says, they have been known to make changes like when the new Main Stand was built

It would not surprise me if the club assessed the number of 19 passing on 4-5 games and potentially decided to change the tiering from 13+ and 4+ to try and limit this loophole so maybe do 15/7/0
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29675 on: Today at 02:36:33 pm »
With a potential sale of the club on the horizon i can't see any changes happening on the way tickets are sold or credits assigned personally.
