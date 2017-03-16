« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 737 738 739 740 741 [742]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1456421 times)

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29640 on: Today at 09:04:24 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:01:57 am
Left a laptop on while dropping the baby off; just got back and it was front of the queue. Perfect timing. Got spurs for my partner.

Did you get any tickets though?
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29641 on: Today at 09:07:48 am »
Just got to the top of the queue and got a rejected queue number and kicked out, what is that even?

edit: think it was my phone not the site
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:57 am by walterwhite »
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29642 on: Today at 09:13:12 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 08:49:52 am
Love the "CHOOSE FOR ME".
"Here have Anny Road Upper..."
"Great, Ins In and all that..."
"You can't have that, you need a junior ticket too."
They failed in the ballot...

Try 222 no adult/junior there. Just got a 3 together and 4 together
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,754
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29643 on: Today at 09:19:00 am »
Sorted eventually.. kept selecting tickets and it wouldn't like up to press proceed to checkout then claimed it was adult/child area.
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29644 on: Today at 09:20:43 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:04:24 am
Did you get any tickets though?

Only buy is successful in the ballot, so anyone in todays sale is guaranteed a ticket. Just whether you are happy with the spec
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29645 on: Today at 09:26:52 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:04:24 am
Did you get any tickets though?

Yeah, I got mine in yesterdays sale!
He only got lucky for spurs in the ballot.
Logged

Online pmcgrath

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29646 on: Today at 09:27:11 am »
Got sorted for Chelsea, Mancs and Villa. The system is so weird (been mentioned a million times, I know  >:( )

So, it knows what games you have been successful for in the ballot and only let's you pick those ones, but then you need to log in before you can buy them?! WTF???!!? Egg/Chicken, Chicken/Egg??

If it knows what games you have been successful for, can't it pre-allocate your seats so that you log-in and see where you are sitting. If there's such a mad scramble, and at this stage if people aren't really arsed where they are sitting, then wouldn't this work better?
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29647 on: Today at 09:33:18 am »
Strange experience today. 50,000 ahead of me yet in and out by 9.30. That said took three goes to checkout with a junior ticket in Main Upper. Kept telling me I wasn't eligible in that area. Ah well, this time next year I'll be sitting reading these posts without having to go through the process. Bliss eh?
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,131
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29648 on: Today at 09:35:43 am »
Proceed button just greyed out, great work.
Logged

Online Divock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29649 on: Today at 09:35:52 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 09:13:12 am
Try 222 no adult/junior there. Just got a 3 together and 4 together

Oh no... I deliberately avoided 222 because I thought it was part of the adult/junior section. Won't do that again!
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,754
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29650 on: Today at 09:44:29 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:35:43 am
Proceed button just greyed out, great work.
That was the issue I got to start with... and had it telling me I had to add Adult/Junior no matter where I was selecting.. even using the choose seats for me...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29651 on: Today at 09:46:02 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 07:43:30 am
Can understand that situation in your case, and that's just for your group (and there's nothing wrong in that at all)

However this situation and approach you have described is exactly what huge groups of touts will be doing, and why the unlimited F&F was a total farce by the club

Everyone has heard of touts with 10,20 even 50 cards with full credits and will be doing exactly what they will doing

The ones with 50 have 300 credits that they transfer to new memberships and they will be doing it

In Hindsight should have moved both our Cards with Full Credits to spare phones and whoever attends from me, my wife and three kids takes that phone with them. Luckily its only us five that use the Prem games on our cards so at least two of us will end up being eligible for the 13+ sale (Hopefully). But it wont be the two people who begun the season on 13+.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29652 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 09:35:52 am
Oh no... I deliberately avoided 222 because I thought it was part of the adult/junior section. Won't do that again!

Same - i managed to go in there upon reading the post above (thanks btw) and managed to grab a pair at the very back. Not ideal spec but ins in and all that.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,131
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29653 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 09:44:29 am
That was the issue I got to start with... and had it telling me I had to add Adult/Junior no matter where I was selecting.. even using the choose seats for me...

Managed to sort it eventually, ended up having to buy them all separately and even then it took multiple refreshes to make the proceed button become active.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29654 on: Today at 10:29:12 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Still curious as to why quite a few think the guaranteed sale will drop from 13 just coz of Annie Road increasing

Not seen anything to say that they will increase the number of tickets in that sale. So based on that why would they decrease it

There's probably at least 60-70% on 13+ this season and dare say that could increase

Unless of course I'm missing something

The club genuinely think it will, they'll likely keep the 'ratio's' very similar to they are now and there's an extra 2k members tickets in that expansion

Those at the top think it'll happen but time will tell this year for sure
Logged

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29655 on: Today at 10:50:18 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 09:13:12 am
Try 222 no adult/junior there. Just got a 3 together and 4 together
ah cool, cheers for the tip... got lower main in the end...
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29656 on: Today at 11:03:06 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:29:12 am
The club genuinely think it will, they'll likely keep the 'ratio's' very similar to they are now and there's an extra 2k members tickets in that expansion

Those at the top think it'll happen but time will tell this year for sure

As I've said there will be even more on 13 next season than there is this. So will be just as big a shitshow as ever next season.

Shockingly the club has made members sales the worst they've ever been, and that is some talent
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29657 on: Today at 11:34:14 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:03:06 am
As I've said there will be even more on 13 next season than there is this. So will be just as big a shitshow as ever next season.

Shockingly the club has made members sales the worst they've ever been, and that is some talent

How would you do it then?
Logged

Online ScuzzyP

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29658 on: Today at 11:36:53 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:03:06 am
As I've said there will be even more on 13 next season than there is this. So will be just as big a shitshow as ever next season.

Shockingly the club has made members sales the worst they've ever been, and that is some talent

I doubt there will be that many extra 13+ to have a bigger impact? Credits are like rocking horse.....
Logged
Scousers rule the country like we've always done before!
Pages: 1 ... 737 738 739 740 741 [742]   Go Up
« previous next »
 