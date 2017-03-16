There will also be those on 13+ this year that potentiall drop below due to transferring tickets to F&F. In our family of five we have two cards which had every home on so got all the 13+ games this year, however, due to either being unable to attend or transferring from the two cards between ourselves. After the first eight games we now have one of us on 5, two on four, one on 3. Twenty two credits for remaining games will have to be used wisely. Anyone else in a similar situation?
Can understand that situation in your case, and that's just for your group (and there's nothing wrong in that at all)
However this situation and approach you have described is exactly what huge groups of touts will be doing, and why the unlimited F&F was a total farce by the club
Everyone has heard of touts with 10,20 even 50 cards with full credits and will be doing exactly what they will doing
The ones with 50 have 300 credits that they transfer to new memberships and they will be doing it