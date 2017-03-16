« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 736 737 738 739 740 [741]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1455834 times)

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29600 on: Yesterday at 12:08:48 pm »
Quote from: includo on Yesterday at 11:58:21 am
Can anyone share screenshot of availability for arsenal and United please? Assume its just MSU and upper Kenny left for us folk tomorrow  ;D - sometimes its better waiting lol

Logged

Online NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29601 on: Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on Yesterday at 10:19:13 am
Haha shut it soft lad and keep up with the system before ye fall behind

Keep up with what exactly?
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29602 on: Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm »
Still curious as to why quite a few think the guaranteed sale will drop from 13 just coz of Annie Road increasing

Not seen anything to say that they will increase the number of tickets in that sale. So based on that why would they decrease it

There's probably at least 60-70% on 13+ this season and dare say that could increase

Unless of course I'm missing something
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29603 on: Yesterday at 05:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Still curious as to why quite a few think the guaranteed sale will drop from 13 just coz of Annie Road increasing

Not seen anything to say that they will increase the number of tickets in that sale. So based on that why would they decrease it

There's probably at least 60-70% on 13+ this season and dare say that could increase

Unless of course I'm missing something

I cant see it either to be honest a tout with 10 13+ cards now has 14 cards with 13+ if he's smart enough
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29604 on: Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm
Keep up with what exactly?

Yeah Ive just caught up on todays posts which sounded like a fiasco for most. There are obviously ways into the system but aint got a Scooby.

Planning on sitting in a queue tomorrow with over an hour wait. Planning on taking whatever is available so I dont drop off the 4+.

Does anyone remember the last bulk sales if further tickets dropped in better specs prior to the next sale of 4+ who were unsuccessful. Not sure to chance holding out until later in the day.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,098
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29605 on: Yesterday at 06:02:03 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm
Yeah Ive just caught up on todays posts which sounded like a fiasco for most. There are obviously ways into the system but aint got a Scooby.

Planning on sitting in a queue tomorrow with over an hour wait. Planning on taking whatever is available so I dont drop off the 4+.

Does anyone remember the last bulk sales if further tickets dropped in better specs prior to the next sale of 4+ who were unsuccessful. Not sure to chance holding out until later in the day.

Don't do it. Even if you got one later on its more likely to be a non credit seat.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29606 on: Yesterday at 07:37:06 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:02:03 pm
Don't do it. Even if you got one later on its more likely to be a non credit seat.

Oh yeah, thats a good point!  :)

I need the credits too
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29607 on: Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Still curious as to why quite a few think the guaranteed sale will drop from 13 just coz of Annie Road increasing

Not seen anything to say that they will increase the number of tickets in that sale. So based on that why would they decrease it

There's probably at least 60-70% on 13+ this season and dare say that could increase

Unless of course I'm missing something

There will also be those on 13+ this year that potentiall drop below due to transferring tickets to F&F. In our family of five we have two cards which had every home on so got all the 13+ games this year, however, due to either being unable to attend or transferring from the two cards between ourselves. After the first eight games we now have one of us on 5, two on four, one on 3. Twenty two credits for remaining games will have to be used wisely. Anyone else in a similar situation?
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29608 on: Today at 07:43:30 am »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm
There will also be those on 13+ this year that potentiall drop below due to transferring tickets to F&F. In our family of five we have two cards which had every home on so got all the 13+ games this year, however, due to either being unable to attend or transferring from the two cards between ourselves. After the first eight games we now have one of us on 5, two on four, one on 3. Twenty two credits for remaining games will have to be used wisely. Anyone else in a similar situation?

Can understand that situation in your case, and that's just for your group (and there's nothing wrong in that at all)

However this situation and approach you have described is exactly what huge groups of touts will be doing, and why the unlimited F&F was a total farce by the club

Everyone has heard of touts with 10,20 even 50 cards with full credits and will be doing exactly what they will doing

The ones with 50 have 300 credits that they transfer to new memberships and they will be doing it
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,751
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29609 on: Today at 08:15:14 am »
Looking forward to a queue position of 100k and scraping a back row seat...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,098
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29610 on: Today at 08:16:57 am »
Queue position about 1200 and wait time 47 mins!
Logged

Online Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29611 on: Today at 08:17:00 am »
More than an hour. 17k in front of me ffs.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29612 on: Today at 08:18:08 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:16:57 am
Queue position about 1200 and wait time 47 mins!
Thats pretty good. Add another zero on the end of your position and youve got my queue position :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • Quickly Kevin.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29613 on: Today at 08:20:21 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:18:08 am
Thats pretty good. Add another zero on the end of your position and youve got my queue position :)

28000  :'( I've got a meeting with a customer at 11am....
Logged

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29614 on: Today at 08:20:48 am »
position 1626 and fifty four minutes... on a device that i don't think has my password presaved... ffs

Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29615 on: Today at 08:21:30 am »
Queue moving reaaalllyyy slowly as well.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,098
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29616 on: Today at 08:22:38 am »
The only people these queues benefit are those that know how to bypass them. Locks everyone else out while they get straight in.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29617 on: Today at 08:24:22 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:22:38 am
The only people these queues benefit are those that know how to bypass them. Locks everyone else out while they get straight in.
Yep. Looking forward to the straight in, sorted inside 5 mins, whats all the fuss about posts
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,382
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29618 on: Today at 08:24:58 am »
Only got one game, Arsenal. With 16k ahead of me Id say the chances of three together are slim to none.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,098
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29619 on: Today at 08:25:50 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 08:24:58 am
Only got one game, Arsenal. With 16k ahead of me Id say the chances of three together are slim to none.

I'd say it'll be good. Lots will only have one or two games to buy and people will have multiple windows open.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29620 on: Today at 08:26:11 am »
I'm going to lose my 4 credits from this season, so probably the last time I'll be doing this for a while.  Which is a comforting thought ;D
Logged

Online cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29621 on: Today at 08:33:40 am »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 08:20:21 am
28000  :'( I've got a meeting with a customer at 11am....

Never mind your meeting - we're going to struggle for the 3pm cut off with our queue position?!
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,751
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29622 on: Today at 08:34:08 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:26:11 am
I'm going to lose my 4 credits from this season, so probably the last time I'll be doing this for a while.  Which is a comforting thought ;D
I'm thinking the same... only missed the Southampton game this season but got pretty much all so far in the late sales and no luck in the locals so this will be only my 2nd credit seat (i think) for the season so need a miracle to get 4+.... unless the club make a change at the end of the season which is unlikely and say all tickets bought direct from the club are honoured...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,751
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29623 on: Today at 08:34:39 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 08:33:40 am
Never mind your meeting - we're going to struggle for the 3pm cut off with our queue position?!
the cut off is 3pm??! I thought it was like 7am tomorrow
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,098
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29624 on: Today at 08:35:24 am »
Sorted 3 in 222 for Arsenal.
There is loads left at the moment.
Logged

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • Quickly Kevin.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29625 on: Today at 08:35:38 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 08:34:39 am
the cut off is 3pm??! I thought it was like 7am tomorrow

No- it's 3pm according to the Club Website. Eek!

I've watched faster glaciers than this queue.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,098
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29626 on: Today at 08:36:57 am »
Oh, and as people said yesterday, don't use a saved card! Tried it and it said it was declined (even though it's absolutely fine). Went through and manually entered it and it was ok.
Looks like the saved card bit isn't redirecting off to the 3DS verification ::)
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29627 on: Today at 08:37:12 am »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 08:35:38 am
No- it's 3pm according to the Club Website. Eek!

I've watched faster glaciers than this queue.
Its dropped 2k already which doesnt seem too bad. And Swoopy had 47 mins and is already done so think youll be ok
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 736 737 738 739 740 [741]   Go Up
« previous next »
 