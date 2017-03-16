Still curious as to why quite a few think the guaranteed sale will drop from 13 just coz of Annie Road increasing



Not seen anything to say that they will increase the number of tickets in that sale. So based on that why would they decrease it



There's probably at least 60-70% on 13+ this season and dare say that could increase



Unless of course I'm missing something



There will also be those on 13+ this year that potentiall drop below due to transferring tickets to F&F. In our family of five we have two cards which had every home on so got all the 13+ games this year, however, due to either being unable to attend or transferring from the two cards between ourselves. After the first eight games we now have one of us on 5, two on four, one on 3. Twenty two credits for remaining games will have to be used wisely. Anyone else in a similar situation?