Just done ours, Had a 48 min wait to get in.

fucking stressful trying to get 4 together in 306 for all games.

Had to pick 4 together in other blocks at first as no 4ís in 306, then managed to go back in and get all 4ís in 306, the time I did the name changes and changed one to YA I had 2 mins left on the timer. Glad thatís all over til July !