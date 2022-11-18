« previous next »
Divock

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 01:15:59 am
Quote from: cdgilbert on November 17, 2022, 12:32:12 pm
Have the club said how many new tickets will be made avalable to members next season, when the new stand opens?

Of the 7,000 new seats, 1,800 will be lounge / hospitality.

5,200 will be "general admission" but that's just the gross number of season tickets and members tickets. We don't know yet what the precise split will be between the two.
Hij

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 08:53:25 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on November 17, 2022, 11:15:50 pm
these will just be snapped up same as all other tickets and price gouged online

I agree that price gouging is a problem, making Anfield more expensive for regulars isn't the solution though.

The Anfield Road End will be a standing section once the current roof comes off and the seats further back don't have sight problems anymore. As such should be price similar to the Kop IMO.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 10:18:13 am
Quote from: Hij on November 18, 2022, 08:53:25 am
I agree that price gouging is a problem, making Anfield more expensive for regulars isn't the solution though.

The Anfield Road End will be a standing section once the current roof comes off and the seats further back don't have sight problems anymore. As such should be price similar to the Kop IMO.

Are they renovating that middle section that blocks the SRV at the back of the lower anny or just making the upper section bigger?
ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 12:04:52 pm
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on November 17, 2022, 12:31:13 pm
Why do you seem to have a better chance of getting tickets for the bigger games and vice versa? Like a 1 in 2 for Chelsea but then a 1 in 26 for Brentford....am I missing something?

Purley down to less people applying who have a history of 4+ games from 18/19 & 19/20 seasons.
ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 12:08:42 pm
Quote from: Divock on November 18, 2022, 01:15:59 am
Of the 7,000 new seats, 1,800 will be lounge / hospitality.

5,200 will be "general admission" but that's just the gross number of season tickets and members tickets. We don't know yet what the precise split will be between the two.

I think the split will be heavily wieghted against ST, the club dont want ST's, they want a constant revenue above ST prices...
Hij

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 12:58:05 pm
Quote from: ScuzzyP on November 18, 2022, 12:08:42 pm
I think the split will be heavily wieghted against ST, the club dont want ST's, they want a constant revenue above ST prices...
Fan turnover too.

to be honest I don't entirely disagree with less ST's- but not because of the additional cost.
6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 01:20:06 pm
Where in My Account does it say if you have been Successful or not with the members sales. Looking on my sons account it only lists the games he registered for. He didnt receive an email.
ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 01:26:33 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on November 18, 2022, 01:20:06 pm
Where in My Account does it say if you have been Successful or not with the members sales. Looking on my sons account it only lists the games he registered for. He didnt receive an email.

Log in to his account, on the first screen scroll down within the myprofile section, just under phone numbers.
NQ00

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 01:50:01 pm
Is there any way for me to find out if I got a credit in the late sale for the crystal palace game in August ? if I remember correctly the confirmation emails didn't state if it was a ST seat or not until the 2nd home game of the season. TIA
tasmichkata

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 01:57:11 pm
Quote from: NQ00 on November 18, 2022, 01:50:01 pm
Is there any way for me to find out if I got a credit in the late sale for the crystal palace game in August ? if I remember correctly the confirmation emails didn't state if it was a ST seat or not until the 2nd home game of the season. TIA

DM lfchelp on twitter to resend you the booking confirmation.
rk1

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 02:03:36 pm
Quote from: ScuzzyP on November 18, 2022, 12:08:42 pm
I think the split will be heavily wieghted against ST, the club dont want ST's, they want a constant revenue above ST prices...

The STWL is not fit for purpose anyway. The club have not handled it well at all
NQ00

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 02:09:57 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on November 18, 2022, 01:57:11 pm
DM lfchelp on twitter to resend you the booking confirmation.
Nice one thanks
pmcgrath

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 04:39:22 pm
Managed to get Chelsea, Man U and Villa. Nothing for the 1st half of the season, so it looks like I'll be losing the 4+ status for next season.

I go to the games with my son, who now has a part-time job at the weekends. Does anyone know if I can "upgrade" his ticket, by paying the difference, to a full adult ticket, if his shifts mean that he can't go to a game i.e. could my brother take the ticket and get in no bother? Can't remember if there is a light on the turnstile to indicate if it's an adult, child, concession ticket that's been scanned to get in (and would stewards notice?)
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 04:53:19 pm
Quote from: pmcgrath on November 18, 2022, 04:39:22 pm
Managed to get Chelsea, Man U and Villa. Nothing for the 1st half of the season, so it looks like I'll be losing the 4+ status for next season.

I go to the games with my son, who now has a part-time job at the weekends. Does anyone know if I can "upgrade" his ticket, by paying the difference, to a full adult ticket, if his shifts mean that he can't go to a game i.e. could my brother take the ticket and get in no bother? Can't remember if there is a light on the turnstile to indicate if it's an adult, child, concession ticket that's been scanned to get in (and would stewards notice?)

They have said there is no way to upgrade but they're not bothered if an adult goes on a junior or YA ticket. Pretty sure the light is now green for all tickets. Used to go yellow for junior.
6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 08:41:45 pm
Quote from: ScuzzyP on November 18, 2022, 01:26:33 pm
Log in to his account, on the first screen scroll down within the myprofile section, just under phone numbers.

Cheers mate, No nothing there below the numbers to say successful or unsuccessful. Just the 3 red tabs to edit details, contacts and password.🤔 Same on my Wifes and Daughters.
tasmichkata

Re: Members Sales
November 18, 2022, 09:32:20 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on November 18, 2022, 08:41:45 pm
Cheers mate, No nothing there below the numbers to say successful or unsuccessful. Just the 3 red tabs to edit details, contacts and password.🤔 Same on my Wifes and Daughters.

Only the games you have been successful are shown.
loveisreal

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm
any predictions for how widespread the queue avoiding tricks will be in this coming sale week?  as bad as the summer sale?  worse?  Seems like since the original googlebot thing stopped working that other workarounds have been found (or the same workaround to different parts of the site?).  I fear it'll be tough to pick anything up, even in the +4s...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:30:13 pm
Anyone had a bulk sales email yet?
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
Quote from: loveisreal on Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm
any predictions for how widespread the queue avoiding tricks will be in this coming sale week?  as bad as the summer sale?  worse?  Seems like since the original googlebot thing stopped working that other workarounds have been found (or the same workaround to different parts of the site?).  I fear it'll be tough to pick anything up, even in the +4s...

I feel that if you don't know a work around then you aren't getting anything in the FFA on Friday. I feel like I'm getting nothing!
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:16:22 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:30:13 pm
Anyone had a bulk sales email yet?

Pretty sure it said on the registration email there wouldn't be one.
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:18:34 am
Yep, just checked. Won't be one.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:24:46 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 07:18:34 am
Yep, just checked. Won't be one.

Ahh ok, thank fuck for RAWK.
Currently in the pre-queue, doesnt sound good ::)
