Managed to get Chelsea, Man U and Villa. Nothing for the 1st half of the season, so it looks like I'll be losing the 4+ status for next season.



I go to the games with my son, who now has a part-time job at the weekends. Does anyone know if I can "upgrade" his ticket, by paying the difference, to a full adult ticket, if his shifts mean that he can't go to a game i.e. could my brother take the ticket and get in no bother? Can't remember if there is a light on the turnstile to indicate if it's an adult, child, concession ticket that's been scanned to get in (and would stewards notice?)