Members Sales

anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29400 on: Today at 02:44:38 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:36:43 pm
In terms if loyalty I think someone who's got 10 plus games for 5 years should trump someone who's got 13 plus for one year for example.

It's not a perfect scenario I get that. Now if they went back 10 years you'd gave a lot of new credit hunters in serious trouble!
This would be perfect from a selfish point of view.. went to 13+ every season up until 18/19 (first bulk sale issues, have mentioned many times in the thread and others) and then only missed out on being back in the guaranteed realms for 19/20 because of covid refunds... this season I have 1 credit to show for my efforts in the 1st half of the season and 1 from the ballot... 5 sales a game is honestly taking the fun out of it for me... it used to be my distraction from the chaos of life.. now it's becoming an archaic nightmare...
Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29401 on: Today at 03:18:00 pm
Some of us have been going to 4/5 games a year for 19 years- I was in the PTS scheme- £50 a year closed scheme with first dibs on tickets- it was scrapped and we lost all our rights. Imagine if they did that to season ticket holders.
lfcrule6times

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29402 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm
Just Arsenal (pair). Better than what I thought to be honest.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29403 on: Today at 03:26:07 pm
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 02:27:53 pm
Although there are touts etc, the more major problem is the entitlement of 13+ and STH's to have it on a plate and importantly not go. Having a tier over years just compounds that and does not allow anyone else to have a go. It would funny to see the transfer data from those two groups to see how many actually go the majority of games.
Difficult to ascertain those who claim years of loyalty. Maybe yes they buy every game every year for ten years but how many do they actually go to. Same with season tickets, many of us would kill to get our hands on one, just because you have owned one for years doesn't mean you're a super fan either.
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29404 on: Today at 04:22:12 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:15:35 pm
Started last week, will affect the November sales:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-launch-next-phase-fan-update?amp=1

Do we need to do anything prior to buying in the membership sale? It says it started 7th but how? ... Is there a link to complete anything?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29405 on: Today at 04:26:11 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 04:22:12 pm
Do we need to do anything prior to buying in the membership sale? It says it started 7th but how? ... Is there a link to complete anything?


If it's like the 13+ one, you just have to have completed it by the time the tickets you buy are valid. So for all the games from January onwards that you'd be buying next week. You can buy them but the turnstiles won't let you in for those games if you've not completed it. That's how it worked last time anyway!
ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29406 on: Today at 04:36:38 pm
Pretty depressing reading all the unsuccessful emails.. can I add my +1 to that too 😔.
Mr.Savage

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29407 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm
Liverpool v Chelsea  1 in 2.2 chance
Liverpool v Everton  1 in 2.5 chance
Liverpool v Manchester United  1 in 2.5 chance
Liverpool v Fulham  1 in 26 chance
Liverpool v Arsenal  1 in 2.1 chance
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest  1 in 24 chance
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur  1 in 2.1 chance
Liverpool v Brentford  1 in 26 chance
Liverpool v Aston Villa  1 in 2.8 chance

The odds to make everyone feel worse
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29408 on: Today at 04:42:49 pm
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 04:38:04 pm
Liverpool v Chelsea  1 in 2.2 chance
Liverpool v Everton  1 in 2.5 chance
Liverpool v Manchester United  1 in 2.5 chance
Liverpool v Fulham  1 in 26 chance
Liverpool v Arsenal  1 in 2.1 chance
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest  1 in 24 chance
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur  1 in 2.1 chance
Liverpool v Brentford  1 in 26 chance
Liverpool v Aston Villa  1 in 2.8 chance

The odds to make everyone feel worse
LOL fuck me. Depressed as I should be on 4+ but the covid season left me on 3
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29409 on: Today at 04:45:25 pm
Bloody hell.
1 in 2.x for 6 games and I ended up only 1!
From replies on here too it feels much worse than this.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29410 on: Today at 04:46:39 pm
1 in 26 :lmao
Very little point to entering.
ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29411 on: Today at 05:23:21 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:46:39 pm
1 in 26 :lmao
Very little point to entering.

Correct me if Im wrong, I think the highest last season was 1 in 23? Just shows how the membership scheme is growing.
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29412 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 04:38:04 pm
Liverpool v Chelsea  1 in 2.2 chance
Liverpool v Everton  1 in 2.5 chance
Liverpool v Manchester United  1 in 2.5 chance
Liverpool v Fulham  1 in 26 chance
Liverpool v Arsenal  1 in 2.1 chance
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest  1 in 24 chance
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur  1 in 2.1 chance
Liverpool v Brentford  1 in 26 chance
Liverpool v Aston Villa  1 in 2.8 chance

The odds to make everyone feel worse

Really looking forward to next year. Only got one of the 1:2 chances, will now be restricted to the 1:20 something chances.
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29413 on: Today at 05:27:51 pm
If you're not in the Cat A sale might as well get another hobby is my take-away.

Oh and Chelsea just been moved to a 12.30 KO  :wanker
Logged

Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #29414 on: Today at 05:29:11 pm
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Today at 05:23:21 pm
Correct me if Im wrong, I think the highest last season was 1 in 23? Just shows how the membership scheme is growing.

The AR extension will lower the chances...back to 1:23
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29415 on: Today at 05:39:45 pm
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 03:18:00 pm
Some of us have been going to 4/5 games a year for 19 years- I was in the PTS scheme- £50 a year closed scheme with first dibs on tickets- it was scrapped and we lost all our rights. Imagine if they did that to season ticket holders.

Been going to 5/6 games since I was a teenager. Now going with my youngest who is 16. We will likely fall off the ladder now as only one credit this season and I don't have the time or inclination to F5 constantly for tix which might not even count for anything. Shame, but the way the game has gone unfortunately. If a sports washer does buy the club, I've got my excuse ready!
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29416 on: Today at 05:55:19 pm
Lets hope the new owners can help push through a tv rights revolution or I won't be watching any live footie in the future. Fecked if I'm going to lower myself to paying for Murdoch's corrupt regime. LFC TV or nothing for me.
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29417 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm
Everybody must be on the FSG thread...if you can't beat them....
Istanbul_05times

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29418 on: Today at 07:14:31 pm
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 11:45:51 am
Got nothing, not even 4+. Knee jerk reaction is to just cancel memberships next season and move on with my life. So deflating, doesn't get any easier this feeling.

Went for late sales in Southampton for a mate last week and couldn't even manage to snag one with 70k wrestling for a handful of tickets. The system is even worse than what it was pre-covid.

Same as

A sickener
LFCJayy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29419 on: Today at 07:26:33 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 05:55:19 pm
Lets hope the new owners can help push through a tv rights revolution or I won't be watching any live footie in the future. Fecked if I'm going to lower myself to paying for Murdoch's corrupt regime. LFC TV or nothing for me.
Live stream? Dont think Ive paid to watch any match other than the games Ive been too.
LFCJayy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29420 on: Today at 07:30:46 pm
Quote from: Istanbul_05times on Today at 07:14:31 pm
Same as

A sickener
Yous had 4+ and got nothing?

Club needs a massive over haul with the tickets

List of issues is absolutely massive with STH waiting list, hospitality basically jumping the Que because they have ££££.

Anfield is basically Disneyland now sadly
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29421 on: Today at 07:33:33 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:00:01 pm
Has anyone on 13+ had an email about the sales dates, or are people just seeing it on the website?

As of right now, no I havent. 
Rubbish from the club. 
Stevo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29422 on: Today at 09:47:59 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:30:46 pm
Yous had 4+ and got nothing?

Club needs a massive over haul with the tickets

List of issues is absolutely massive with STH waiting list, hospitality basically jumping the Que because they have ££££.

Anfield is basically Disneyland now sadly

Its funny how everyone protested about the £77 tickets. What seems to have happened since is loads of hospitality tickets have gone on sale at massively increased prices instead. Shouldnt be an issue if those tickets keep the prices of general admission down but where does it end? Almost half of the Upper Anfield Road is for offsite hospitality now in addition to the middle of the main stand, long standing premier/centenary club seats in the upper SKD and other packages in the wings of the lower SKD.

Would love to know how many tickets all the hospitality covers. Theres massive demand for it (each to their own, I dont think its all bad, just not affordable for most on a regular basis) which is actually a bit concerning as it makes me think the club could increase this offering to make even more money. In the first half of the season Carlsberg Dugout tickets were around £400. Games in the second half of the season in the same area are on for £570 with barely any left. Tickets for Real Madrid are close to £900!

Its madness but demand for these still seems strong, why bother offering ordinary tickets when these are selling so well? At those prices you dont even need to sell them all, sell 70/80% and youre still laughing all the way to the bank.
Redcase

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29423 on: Today at 09:56:21 pm
Got to say, having seen the ballot odds I find them extremely hard to believe.

Im in a supporters club, an independent one so we have no allocations from Liverpool and therefore our members rely on these sales like everyone else.

We had more than 100 members in the ballot, entering in singles, pairs and threes, and we got the grand total of 5 tickets.

Two singles for Fulham
One pair for Brentford
One single for Arsenal
Zero for the rest

For comparison, in the first half of the season the success rate pretty much tallied with the odds.

swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29424 on: Today at 10:29:22 pm
Yes, the numbers of successes in the 4+ being reported doesn't seem to tie up with what we saw in the 1st ballot.

Someone my GF works with got a pair for Brentford! Told them to put some money on the lottery this evening too.
