Got to say, having seen the ballot odds I find them extremely hard to believe.
Im in a supporters club, an independent one so we have no allocations from Liverpool and therefore our members rely on these sales like everyone else.
We had more than 100 members in the ballot, entering in singles, pairs and threes, and we got the grand total of 5 tickets.
Two singles for Fulham
One pair for Brentford
One single for Arsenal
Zero for the rest
For comparison, in the first half of the season the success rate pretty much tallied with the odds.