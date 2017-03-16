In terms if loyalty I think someone who's got 10 plus games for 5 years should trump someone who's got 13 plus for one year for example. It's not a perfect scenario I get that. Now if they went back 10 years you'd gave a lot of new credit hunters in serious trouble!
Although there are touts etc, the more major problem is the entitlement of 13+ and STH's to have it on a plate and importantly not go. Having a tier over years just compounds that and does not allow anyone else to have a go. It would funny to see the transfer data from those two groups to see how many actually go the majority of games.
Started last week, will affect the November sales:https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-launch-next-phase-fan-update?amp=1
Do we need to do anything prior to buying in the membership sale? It says it started 7th but how? ... Is there a link to complete anything?
