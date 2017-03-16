In terms if loyalty I think someone who's got 10 plus games for 5 years should trump someone who's got 13 plus for one year for example.



It's not a perfect scenario I get that. Now if they went back 10 years you'd gave a lot of new credit hunters in serious trouble!



This would be perfect from a selfish point of view.. went to 13+ every season up until 18/19 (first bulk sale issues, have mentioned many times in the thread and others) and then only missed out on being back in the guaranteed realms for 19/20 because of covid refunds... this season I have 1 credit to show for my efforts in the 1st half of the season and 1 from the ballot... 5 sales a game is honestly taking the fun out of it for me... it used to be my distraction from the chaos of life.. now it's becoming an archaic nightmare...