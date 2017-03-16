« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 731 732 733 734 735 [736]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1445298 times)

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,747
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29400 on: Today at 02:44:38 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:36:43 pm
In terms if loyalty I think someone who's got 10 plus games for 5 years should trump someone who's got 13 plus for one year for example.

It's not a perfect scenario I get that. Now if they went back 10 years you'd gave a lot of new credit hunters in serious trouble!
This would be perfect from a selfish point of view.. went to 13+ every season up until 18/19 (first bulk sale issues, have mentioned many times in the thread and others) and then only missed out on being back in the guaranteed realms for 19/20 because of covid refunds... this season I have 1 credit to show for my efforts in the 1st half of the season and 1 from the ballot... 5 sales a game is honestly taking the fun out of it for me... it used to be my distraction from the chaos of life.. now it's becoming an archaic nightmare...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Pinehurst Alan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • Quickly Kevin.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29401 on: Today at 03:18:00 pm »
Some of us have been going to 4/5 games a year for 19 years- I was in the PTS scheme- £50 a year closed scheme with first dibs on tickets- it was scrapped and we lost all our rights. Imagine if they did that to season ticket holders.
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29402 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm »
Just Arsenal (pair). Better than what I thought to be honest.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29403 on: Today at 03:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 02:27:53 pm
Although there are touts etc, the more major problem is the entitlement of 13+ and STH's to have it on a plate and importantly not go. Having a tier over years just compounds that and does not allow anyone else to have a go. It would funny to see the transfer data from those two groups to see how many actually go the majority of games.
Difficult to ascertain those who claim years of loyalty. Maybe yes they buy every game every year for ten years but how many do they actually go to. Same with season tickets, many of us would kill to get our hands on one, just because you have owned one for years doesn't mean you're a super fan either.
Logged
YNWA

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29404 on: Today at 04:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:15:35 pm
Started last week, will affect the November sales:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-launch-next-phase-fan-update?amp=1

Do we need to do anything prior to buying in the membership sale? It says it started 7th but how? ... Is there a link to complete anything?
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,206
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29405 on: Today at 04:26:11 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 04:22:12 pm
Do we need to do anything prior to buying in the membership sale? It says it started 7th but how? ... Is there a link to complete anything?


If it's like the 13+ one, you just have to have completed it by the time the tickets you buy are valid. So for all the games from January onwards that you'd be buying next week. You can buy them but the turnstiles won't let you in for those games if you've not completed it. That's how it worked last time anyway!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ScuzzyP

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29406 on: Today at 04:36:38 pm »
Pretty depressing reading all the unsuccessful emails.. can I add my +1 to that too 😔.
Logged
!!Boom!!
Pages: 1 ... 731 732 733 734 735 [736]   Go Up
« previous next »
 