People asking lfc help for refunds. Seen a reply where they asked for his details and to dm them. Then they just replied, you have used your member benefit by entering the ballot. So sad dat for you





M

@M_R_E_22

·

1h

Ballot email just landed, unsuccessful.

@LFCHelp

I want a refund for the two memberships I paid for, theres zero hope of getting tickets now. Its an absolute disgrace the way youre treating supporters.

Liverpool FC Help

@LFCHelp

Replying to

@M_R_E_22

@M_R_E_22

Please send us a DM with your full name, date of birth, fan ID and email address so we can help further. Thanks!