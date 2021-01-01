« previous next »
Crap. Only getting Chelsea this season after five last year. Better enjoy it; likely to be our last game for a while. Odds for Cat A games obviously gone way up and still to get a non-Cat A game in a ballot.  :'(
not been to a prem game this season but was successful for 5 games in this ballot inc. Everton and United. Ill take whatever seats now as I dont want to risk falling off the 4+ ladder for next season
People asking lfc help for refunds. Seen a reply where they asked for his details and to dm them. Then they just replied, you have used your member benefit by entering the ballot. So sad dat for you


Got nothing, not even 4+. Knee jerk reaction is to just cancel memberships next season and move on with my life. So deflating, doesn't get any easier this feeling.

Went for late sales in Southampton for a mate last week and couldn't even manage to snag one with 70k wrestling for a handful of tickets. The system is even worse than what it was pre-covid.
What do we think the minimum criteria will be next season. Is there a general consensus that it will still be 4+?
I guess the obvious retort to that is that it is not a "benefit" if you get nothing.

It's a bit like arguing that by being a citizen of Europe you have a "benefit" by being allowed to buy a ticket in the Euromillions Lottery. Come to think of it the odds of getting a ticket for Brentford at home are probably quite similar to winning that.

Unsuccessful for all games I registered for.
Has anyone on 13+ had an email about the sales dates, or are people just seeing it on the website?
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 11:51:03 am
I guess the obvious retort to that is that it is not a "benefit" if you get nothing.

It's a bit like arguing that by being a citizen of Europe you have a "benefit" by being allowed to buy a ticket in the Euromillions Lottery. Come to think of it the odds of getting a ticket for Brentford at home are probably quite similar to winning that.
I find the membership disingenuous when they claim you have a chance of 10k tickets per game. You don't, 13+ take most of them, its probably more like 200-3000 per game.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:00:01 pm
Has anyone on 13+ had an email about the sales dates, or are people just seeing it on the website?

Nothing through for 13+ yet.
