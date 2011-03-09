« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1444022 times)

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29320 on: Today at 09:40:13 am »
Unsuccessful for all, again  ::) anyone know the odds?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29321 on: Today at 09:45:07 am »
7 of us via 4 applications, all unsuccessful  :butt
Logged
YNWA

Online Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29322 on: Today at 09:47:10 am »
Unsuccessful for all. Great start to the day, better to be put out of our misery early though
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29323 on: Today at 09:47:37 am »
13+ Sale Wednesday
Logged

Offline Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29324 on: Today at 09:48:04 am »
1 out of 9 games I qualified for! Really gonna struggle to get to 4+ this season
Logged

Offline Voronins ponytail

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29325 on: Today at 09:48:41 am »
Unsuccessful for all (as usual)
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,748
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29326 on: Today at 09:49:28 am »
Bulk sales dates/times confirmed :

MEMBERS WHO REQUIRE A WHEELCHAIR BAY OR AMBULANT SEATING ONLYWho have registered and recorded 13+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20 - Mon 21 Nov 2022, 8:15am

MEMBERS WHO REQUIRE A WHEELCHAIR BAY OR AMBULANT SEATING ONLY Who have registered and recorded 4+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20, and who are successful in the ballot - Mon 21 Nov 2022, 1:15pm

MEMBERS Who have registered and recorded 13+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20 - Wed 23 Nov 2022, 8:15am

MEMBERS Who have registered and recorded 4+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20, and who are successful in the ballot - Thu 24 Nov 2022, 8:15am

MEMBERS Who have registered and recorded 4+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20, and who are unsuccessful in the ballot - Fri 25 Nov 2022, 8:15am
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29327 on: Today at 09:49:29 am »
Nothing again. That's 1 ticket from the ballot in 2 seasons.
Logged

Online jordon148

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29328 on: Today at 09:51:17 am »
Successful for Everton, Arsenal & Villa. Will put me on 9 for the season  :)
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29329 on: Today at 09:51:30 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:49:28 am
Bulk sales dates/times confirmed :

snip

No date for unsuccessful without 4+. Interesting.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29330 on: Today at 09:54:50 am »
Quick maths on the games we applied for an what we got, 2 games out of 48 applications I think for this season. Mad
Logged
YNWA

Online MainStandUltra

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29331 on: Today at 09:56:03 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:51:30 am
No date for unsuccessful without 4+. Interesting.

There is, it's next Friday at 8:15am. It's just that there is only 3 games that anyone in this category qualify for. Fulham, Forest and Brentford
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,554
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29332 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
Unsuccessful, oh well. Try again next time
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29333 on: Today at 10:05:31 am »
Still no email for me
Logged

Online Divock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29334 on: Today at 10:07:23 am »
Feeling very lucky. Got Everton, Arsenal, United and Villa - puts me on 13 for the season.
Logged

Online benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29335 on: Today at 10:07:36 am »
Unsuccessful
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29336 on: Today at 10:08:59 am »
Quote from: MainStandUltra on Today at 09:56:03 am
There is, it's next Friday at 8:15am. It's just that there is only 3 games that anyone in this category qualify for. Fulham, Forest and Brentford

My mistake I clicked on Chelsea. You're right
Logged

Online SourEnvy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • Six times!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29337 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Successful for Villa.
Logged

Online yogi garcia

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29338 on: Today at 10:11:45 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 10:05:31 am
Still no email for me

My son also hasn't received an email. Asked LFC help in Twitter and they said emails still being sent out
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,360
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29339 on: Today at 10:13:42 am »
Unsuccessful.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29340 on: Today at 10:14:03 am »
Nothing
Logged
mines a pint

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,689
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29341 on: Today at 10:14:06 am »
Can't wait until I have more unsuccessful emails next season
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29342 on: Today at 10:15:34 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 10:12:56 am
Anyone not had an email yet. Im still waiting
Maybe the longer you wait the more successful you are.

Got Arsenal only. Going to be a nightmare on Friday as unsuccessful 4+ in the queue with the other games. Why could they not have a morning and afternoon sale.
Logged

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • Quickly Kevin.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29343 on: Today at 10:18:11 am »
I got Spurs, Arsenal, Man U and Chelsea. All single tickets as I was the only one in my group on 4+ from 18/19. Feel very lucky indeed after we all got zilch in July.
Logged

Online [streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29344 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Unsuccessful for all games.
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29345 on: Today at 10:19:58 am »
Is there anywhere in our accounts to see if we are Succesful
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:35 am by lukeypool »
Logged

Online Divock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29346 on: Today at 10:23:21 am »
If LFC read this... please make sure the 4+ games are only visible to qualifying accounts in Friday's sale. Will be a pisstake otherwise.
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29347 on: Today at 10:24:01 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 10:19:58 am
Is there anywhere in our accounts to see if we are Succesful

They said that would be available from tomorrow
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29348 on: Today at 10:25:52 am »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 10:23:21 am
If LFC read this... please make sure the 4+ games are only visible to qualifying accounts in Friday's sale. Will be a pisstake otherwise.
Yep the basket hunters will be out in force. Why they  removed this function is a mystery.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,072
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29349 on: Today at 10:30:41 am »
No email yet. Sounds ominous.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29350 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »

All 3 kids unsuccessful but I haven't heard presumably as I'm the only one on 4+. Maybe that's good news who knows.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Up
« previous next »
 