Bulk sales dates/times confirmed :



MEMBERS WHO REQUIRE A WHEELCHAIR BAY OR AMBULANT SEATING ONLYWho have registered and recorded 13+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20 - Mon 21 Nov 2022, 8:15am



MEMBERS WHO REQUIRE A WHEELCHAIR BAY OR AMBULANT SEATING ONLY Who have registered and recorded 4+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20, and who are successful in the ballot - Mon 21 Nov 2022, 1:15pm



MEMBERS Who have registered and recorded 13+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20 - Wed 23 Nov 2022, 8:15am



MEMBERS Who have registered and recorded 4+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20, and who are successful in the ballot - Thu 24 Nov 2022, 8:15am



MEMBERS Who have registered and recorded 4+ Premier League home games from either season 2018/19 or 2019/20, and who are unsuccessful in the ballot - Fri 25 Nov 2022, 8:15am