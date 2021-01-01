Ay they've taken the QR codes away but it seems NFC is still not working properly for everyone, so I hope they work on the nfc system over the coming weeks.



My ST is on a new iPhone but on Saturday had to try a couple of times before NFC worked, whereas previously used the code when there was an issue and it was still showing on STs. No problem with the phone in shops etc. but even as a new phone it has always been temperamental at turnstiles.My wife is a member and for every game her iPhone fails with NFC and shes had to use the code as she did yet again on Saturday. Now the code has been taken away the only option is to upgrade her phone simply so that she can get in at the turnstiles.I understand that things will sometimes go wrong with tech but surely there should be a turnstile on each stand set aside for sorting issues out, manned by people who know what to do. They can deal with people who have a valid ticket and get them in, but send anyone with screenshots to the ticket office where they can take their time looking into where the ticket has come from etc.If you go to a gig and theres an issue with a ticket they will take time to check its a proper ticket and then someone on the door sorts entry out for you. You dont get sent a couple of hundred yards down the road to stand in a queue in the rain and miss the first few numbers whilst someone prints out a paper ticket you can use!