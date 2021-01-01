« previous next »
Ay they've taken the QR codes away but it seems NFC is still not working properly for everyone, so I hope they work on the nfc system over the coming weeks.

My ST is on a new iPhone but on Saturday had to try a couple of times before NFC worked, whereas previously used the code when there was an issue and it was still showing on STs. No problem with the phone in shops etc. but even as a new phone it has always been temperamental at turnstiles.

My wife is a member and for every game her iPhone fails with NFC and shes had to use the code as she did yet again on Saturday. Now the code has been taken away the only option is to upgrade her phone simply so that she can get in at the turnstiles.

I understand that things will sometimes go wrong with tech but surely there should be a turnstile on each stand set aside for sorting issues out, manned by people who know what to do. They can deal with people who have a valid ticket and get them in, but send anyone with screenshots to the ticket office where they can take their time looking into where the ticket has come from etc.

If you go to a gig and theres an issue with a ticket they will take time to check its a proper ticket and then someone on the door sorts entry out for you. You dont get sent a couple of hundred yards down the road to stand in a queue in the rain and miss the first few numbers whilst someone prints out a paper ticket you can use!
My ST is on a new iPhone but on Saturday had to try a couple of times before NFC worked, whereas previously used the code when there was an issue and it was still showing on STs. No problem with the phone in shops etc. but even as a new phone it has always been temperamental at turnstiles.

My wife is a member and for every game her iPhone fails with NFC and shes had to use the code as she did yet again on Saturday. Now the code has been taken away the only option is to upgrade her phone simply so that she can get in at the turnstiles.

I understand that things will sometimes go wrong with tech but surely there should be a turnstile on each stand set aside for sorting issues out, manned by people who know what to do. They can deal with people who have a valid ticket and get them in, but send anyone with screenshots to the ticket office where they can take their time looking into where the ticket has come from etc.

If you go to a gig and theres an issue with a ticket they will take time to check its a proper ticket and then someone on the door sorts entry out for you. You dont get sent a couple of hundred yards down the road to stand in a queue in the rain and miss the first few numbers whilst someone prints out a paper ticket you can use!
Fully agree with what you've said. My Android phone has always had problems with NFC to the point that I now just get the code and scan and don't bother with nfc. I'm normally arriving close to kick offs so I'm now worried there is gonna be queues everywhere due to nfc issues on IPhones and even worse if they take the Android barcodes off too. They need to invest time and money and make sure it works. It's not the phones error as I pay with it everywhere. Especially inside the ground when I'm buying food or beer it never fails then!?😔
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.
or holding a portion of chips in one hand and wafting the phone in the direction of the reader in the other
My son always had issues with NFC on his Samsung phone, it never worked and used the bar code.
I had a look online and apparently the phone had to be scanned on the bottom half of the phone.
The next game he scanned the bottom half of the phone and it's never failed since then now he knows
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.
Isnt there a wee light up contactless thing with three lines above the qr reader?
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.

The same place you used the old plastic card, above the slot that is marked?
The same place you used the old plastic card, above the slot that is marked?

Genuinely never seen it is its there!
I must admit it may not be the same on all turnstiles.
I think it is. Ive seen it in pretty much every stand. Admittedly it only lights up green when it connects. I think people get confused because there is also a slot. With QR codes gone they should really change them to remove the slot.
I think it is. Ive seen it in pretty much every stand. Admittedly it only lights up green when it connects. I think people get confused because there is also a slot. With QR codes gone they should really change them to remove the slot.

Mine is updated with Leicester and I can can still do show code and with NFC Off the code is shown on the ticket - On android - so not sure it's across the board yet
The same place you used the old plastic card, above the slot that is marked?

My old membership card had to be inserted in the slot. It never worked holding it above the slot
I must admit it may not be the same on all turnstiles.

The shape of the lights have always looked like that though since members cards were introduced. Do you think it's coincidental that they look exactly like a contactless symbol ;D
