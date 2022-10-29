if you don't get the price bar up when seats go orange, it means it has silently kicked you out, Its happened to me several times , I'm having better luck now using my mob phone



I don't necessarily know if this is true - I was messing about yesterday with the Napoli tickets that were still available and I managed to basket on multiple occasions when it said 'choose seats for me' but there was no price bar.I think it just means that the only tickets available are all the same price so it doesn't matter? Say there's 3 available in the same block, you wouldn't necessarily need the price option would you.Just tested this on the hospitality tickets and it still let me.I might well be wrong but just thought I'd mention it. I have noticed that if you hammer the 'choose seats for me' button too much it can basically break that button for an indeterminate about of time. You can check that's working by using the hospitality tickets as a check also.