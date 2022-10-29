« previous next »
Hi folks

Think I've seen this mentioned a few days ago, but do you know if the TO have nobbled the Choose Seats For Me button?

I've been furioulsy clicking away at it and getting nowhere!

Thought it might be the speed of the tickets disappearing but it's the same on the Napoli game where there are still quite a few available?

Unfortunately my reflexes are too slow to select an area first and then select a non-existent!!!!

**** Update ****

Seems like they've restored it now? Had tried it on a couple of browsers too???
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on October 29, 2022, 11:47:55 am
yes on my phone not my computer Got one in upper Kenny  ;D

Made up for you 😁😁😁
Tickets keep dropping one by one is anyone is still looking
I am! Have been F5ing over the past at hour whilst at the gym.
My husband is getting more ambers on the seat map whilst I constantly get sold out message.
Just completely joyless trying to get a ticket. Meanwhile on Twitter tix for sale at 140 in the Kop with a credit and people offering their basketing services. Really fed up. 
In case its helpful, Ill tell you how I did it.

On phone clocking refresh about every 3 seconds, and each time getting the sold out message and clicking OK then refresh again.

Each time the seat map went orange clicking choose seats for me as quickly as possible. First three or four times clicking that button did nothing but then eventually it worked so I guess I was fastest.

First time Ive been able to do it so I thought that might help others knowing how it goes.
When is the second half sale?
Mates just had to return his tic for today on Kop
Quote from: Lechatdomestic on October 29, 2022, 12:43:23 pm
I am! Have been F5ing over the past at hour whilst at the gym.
My husband is getting more ambers on the seat map whilst I constantly get sold out message.
Just completely joyless trying to get a ticket. Meanwhile on Twitter tix for sale at 140 in the Kop with a credit and people offering their basketing services. Really fed up.
if you don't get the price bar up when seats go orange, it means it has silently kicked you out, Its happened to me several times , I'm having better luck now using my mob phone
Quote from: willss on October 29, 2022, 01:16:07 pm
When is the second half sale?

Just joined up to ask this question, pretty weird there's been no word at all on this
Quote from: Nunezgrof121 on October 30, 2022, 01:40:58 pm
Just joined up to ask this question, pretty weird there's been no word at all on this
Check the post below the one you quoted :)

Edit: ah I see our emojis have gone all Halloween
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on October 29, 2022, 04:11:22 pm
if you don't get the price bar up when seats go orange, it means it has silently kicked you out, Its happened to me several times , I'm having better luck now using my mob phone

I don't necessarily know if this is true - I was messing about yesterday with the Napoli tickets that were still available and I managed to basket on multiple occasions when it said 'choose seats for me' but there was no price bar.

I think it just means that the only tickets available are all the same price so it doesn't matter? Say there's 3 available in the same block, you wouldn't necessarily need the price option would you.

Just tested this on the hospitality tickets and it still let me.

I might well be wrong but just thought I'd mention it. I have noticed that if you hammer the 'choose seats for me' button too much it can basically break that button for an indeterminate about of time. You can check that's working by using the hospitality tickets as a check also.
As if it isnt hard enough soft lad, keep ye methods to urself these boards arent locked, no doubt touts come on here aswel. Telling a public board for the world to see. Is right kidda.

UP THE QR REDS!!


Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on October 30, 2022, 07:25:39 pm
I don't necessarily know if this is true - I was messing about yesterday with the Napoli tickets that were still available and I managed to basket on multiple occasions when it said 'choose seats for me' but there was no price bar.

I think it just means that the only tickets available are all the same price so it doesn't matter? Say there's 3 available in the same block, you wouldn't necessarily need the price option would you.

Just tested this on the hospitality tickets and it still let me.

I might well be wrong but just thought I'd mention it. I have noticed that if you hammer the 'choose seats for me' button too much it can basically break that button for an indeterminate about of time. You can check that's working by using the hospitality tickets as a check also.


Errm...what?

Hahahahaha. How is helping people to know that the button might not be working be helping a tout?
This place has gone crazy. Even the normally sane ticket section has gone to the dark side. That Mane curse is really something!
I wouldn't mind but I didn't even mention a method!
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 05:13:55 pm
I wouldn't mind but I didn't even mention a method!
Ah but does that mean you have one :)
 :wave  :wave  :wave




(No, unfortunately). Best go back to being soft instead.
If you go from full to light membership do you keep your credit history?
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
If you go from full to light membership do you keep your credit history?
Yes.
Was ballot registration not supposed to start today?
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 08:46:13 am
Was ballot registration not supposed to start today?
Yes it is.
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 08:46:13 am
Was ballot registration not supposed to start today?

Where can we find it, I couldnt see it in my account?
Registration opens at 10am. You should see the option when you login to my account underneath the usual purchase links.
I've spent most of my time sitting in queues, am i fuck waiting in a queue for registration ha ha. 
How long is the window open for?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:32:42 am
How long is the window open for?

An email would have been nice to confirm 1. when it opens and 2. the window.
Indeed. All very amateur hour for such a great institution.
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:46:11 am
Indeed. All very amateur hour for such a great institution.

Sums them up totally. They are clueless to what we do / go through to actually get a ticket.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:51:37 am
Sums them up totally. They are clueless to what we do / go through to actually get a ticket.

Yep, spot on. why bother about the effort and time needed to get these tickets. Can't even send an E-mail the day before
Where and when was this announced?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:32:42 am
How long is the window open for?
No one knows but knowing the club, it wouldnt surprise me if it was only open for 24 hours.
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 09:40:54 am
An email would have been nice to confirm 1. when it opens and 2. the window.

Well yes.  I found out about it here. Terrible service really
Quote from: marios_moustache on Today at 09:54:43 am
Where and when was this announced?
It hasnt been. Someone found it when they logged into the members area of the site (most people barely ever even go on that part of the site). No comms from the club and no email either although that will be down to Brexit or the Royal Mail, definitely not the clubs fault.
Why are they just not arsed at all?
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:57:59 am
It hasnt been. Someone found it when they logged into the members area of the site (most people barely ever even go on that part of the site). No comms from the club and no email either although that will be down to Brexit or the Royal Mail, definitely not the clubs fault.

Bunch of clowns!
