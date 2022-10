Hi folks



Think I've seen this mentioned a few days ago, but do you know if the TO have nobbled the Choose Seats For Me button?



I've been furioulsy clicking away at it and getting nowhere!



Thought it might be the speed of the tickets disappearing but it's the same on the Napoli game where there are still quite a few available?



Unfortunately my reflexes are too slow to select an area first and then select a non-existent!!!!



**** Update ****



Seems like they've restored it now? Had tried it on a couple of browsers too???