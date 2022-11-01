Been F5ing all week and had given up but got one an hour ago.



Its like playing the slots when youre refreshing over and over then eventually the ground goes orange, the price bar shows up, you hit choose seats and hope for the best and then hit the jackpot after hours of trying.



Had a Kop ST initially but managed to go back and find a members seat - or at least I hope I did, you dont quite trust this new system and having a rolling counter to confirm it rather than relying on an email with a blank space would be nice.



Anyway, as with the slot analogy, it does feel a bit empty when youve got your ticket and have no need to F5 anymore. Theres something in gamblers continuing to gamble after winning for the buzz and not for the money and Im sure these ticket drops affect the same part of our brains and give us the same dopamine hit and subsequent lull!

