Been F5ing all week and had given up but got one an hour ago.
Its like playing the slots when youre refreshing over and over then eventually the ground goes orange, the price bar shows up, you hit choose seats and hope for the best and then hit the jackpot after hours of trying.
Had a Kop ST initially but managed to go back and find a members seat - or at least I hope I did, you dont quite trust this new system and having a rolling counter to confirm it rather than relying on an email with a blank space would be nice.
Anyway, as with the slot analogy, it does feel a bit empty when youve got your ticket and have no need to F5 anymore. Theres something in gamblers continuing to gamble after winning for the buzz and not for the money and Im sure these ticket drops affect the same part of our brains and give us the same dopamine hit and subsequent lull!