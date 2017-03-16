« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1418761 times)

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28880 on: Yesterday at 02:28:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 02:00:26 pm
Not quick enough to bag a pair. Infruriating that its slower if you need more than a single


I find it impossible to grab a pair at this late stage.
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28881 on: Yesterday at 02:31:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 02:00:26 pm
Not quick enough to bag a pair. Infruriating that its slower if you need more than a single

Was yours a ST return or credit?

Mine was an ST return in lower main. Can only imagine how much of a nightmare itd be to try for more than a single
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28882 on: Yesterday at 02:34:05 pm »
Typical. Stopped refreshing for an hour as I had a meeting.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,054
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28883 on: Today at 07:18:15 am »
Crazy the swaps people are offering for a Leeds ticket with a credit

People on Twitter offering free Napoli and Derby tickets plus cash. These changes have just introduced a new little cottage industry lol
Logged
YNWA.

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28884 on: Today at 09:20:08 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:18:15 am
Crazy the swaps people are offering for a Leeds ticket with a credit

People on Twitter offering free Napoli and Derby tickets plus cash. These changes have just introduced a new little cottage industry lol

I thought it was going to start easing off a bit, we are playing shite, cost of living, Chrimbo coming up. Seems to be getting more and more intense every bog standard game. Fuckin weird bubble this.
Logged

Online Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28885 on: Today at 11:03:26 am »
Anyone got the queue it link for Leeds ?
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,733
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28886 on: Today at 11:17:10 am »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Today at 11:03:26 am
Anyone got the queue it link for Leeds ?
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20leeds%20united/2022-10-29_19.45/anfield?hallmap

If you just click on the sold out sign on the game now it loads up
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28887 on: Today at 11:22:11 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:17:10 am
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20leeds%20united/2022-10-29_19.45/anfield?hallmap

If you just click on the sold out sign on the game now it loads up
Been clicking but it just keeps me on the home page and wont let me access stadium plan thanks for link mate .
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,733
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28888 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 09:20:08 am
I thought it was going to start easing off a bit, we are playing shite, cost of living, Chrimbo coming up. Seems to be getting more and more intense every bog standard game. Fuckin weird bubble this.
Yeah it's very weird.. there was a guy on twitter yesterday basically laughing about knowing how to beat the queue and there seems to be a pool of people on twitter who basically are now asking for extra for tickets with credit...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28889 on: Today at 11:38:34 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:27:24 am
Yeah it's very weird.. there was a guy on twitter yesterday basically laughing about knowing how to beat the queue and there seems to be a pool of people on twitter who basically are now asking for extra for tickets with credit...

Twitter algorithm is so funny I'm seeing all these people now daily probably from just clicking the reply's as I dont follow any of them, the lad with the 'trick' to get a low queue number was good alright
Logged

Online Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28890 on: Today at 11:52:49 am »
Anyone else having a problem with F5 I can do about 5 or 6 then its slow and taking around 20 seconds to connect.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28891 on: Today at 01:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Today at 11:52:49 am
Anyone else having a problem with F5 I can do about 5 or 6 then its slow and taking around 20 seconds to connect.
Yep same for me
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28892 on: Today at 01:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Today at 11:52:49 am
Anyone else having a problem with F5 I can do about 5 or 6 then its slow and taking around 20 seconds to connect.

Same. Was just going to post the something along the same lines ha.
Logged

Online dimewestern

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28893 on: Today at 01:31:02 pm »
Website has been shockingly slow all week. Then when a block eventually goes orange choose seat for me button does nothing and price bar disappears. It's been getting worse with each sale. As if it's not hard enough already to get tickets. Depressing
Logged

Online JayH93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • ANLACKY
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28894 on: Today at 01:45:15 pm »
The amount of Twitter accounts now that are just cashing in and saying along the lines of 'Get me to X followers and i'll give away a ticket with credit'.

Absolute maddening for us lot sat here F5ing like arseholes.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28895 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Quote from: JayH93 on Today at 01:45:15 pm
The amount of Twitter accounts now that are just cashing in and saying along the lines of 'Get me to X followers and i'll give away a ticket with credit'.

Absolute maddening for us lot sat here F5ing like arseholes.

I cant believe the amount of Twitter users who now basket tickets for people. There was one the other day who sorted nearly 50 out during a sale.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28896 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:47:03 pm
I cant believe the amount of Twitter users who now basket tickets for people. There was one the other day who sorted nearly 50 out during a sale.

How?
Logged

Offline upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28897 on: Today at 01:52:03 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:47:03 pm
I cant believe the amount of Twitter users who now basket tickets for people. There was one the other day who sorted nearly 50 out during a sale.

Loads seem to just do it simply for the kudos as well. Could you be arsed sitting there pressing F5 all day to look like a top red to all the #LFCFamily weirdos online haha
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28898 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm »
It's a joke, all's the club have to do is have a look through twitter. People basketing 50 odd tickets meanwhile people are having to sit for hours on end trying to get a single ticket.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28899 on: Today at 02:13:00 pm »
I suppose there are plenty whose jobs/lives mean they are unable to spend days F5ing May find them useful

But yeah, the club really need to get a handle on the new workarounds and this type of behaviour, wont hold my breath
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28900 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:53:21 pm
It's a joke, all's the club have to do is have a look through twitter. People basketing 50 odd tickets meanwhile people are having to sit for hours on end trying to get a single ticket.

Especially when there are only probably a few hundred going up on any particular sale and these weirdos are banking them.   
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28901 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Big drop there, still not able to pick up a pair

Perhaps theyll be available on Twitter shortly
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:50 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28902 on: Today at 02:25:06 pm »
The club arent arsed. Ive been on the live chat a few times sharing links to these twitter accounts and telling them how obvious it is, asking what they will do, and giving suggestions. They arent interested in even having a conversation with me about it.

One idea is they could set up a sort of amnesty scheme, where if you buy a touted ticket, and tell the club, you can still use it but the club are able to trace who originally bought it. Could even advertise it within Anfield, maybe hand over the ticket for a free pint or something.

Alternatively the club buy these tickets and give them to local kids. Again using the original purchase info to issue bans, for the account and even the IP or physical address. If they were strict, these dickheads would disappear in no time.

Do SoS or Tony Barrett have any interest in this?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28903 on: Today at 02:38:10 pm »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 01:31:02 pm
Website has been shockingly slow all week. Then when a block eventually goes orange choose seat for me button does nothing and price bar disappears. It's been getting worse with each sale. As if it's not hard enough already to get tickets. Depressing
Im not sure its due to the button not working rather that someone has clicked faster and the ticket is gone. On that last drop I tried for a pair but obviously wasnt quick enough, so as a test I changed back to wanting one ticket and basketed one in the Kop which I put back as ones no good for me
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online dimewestern

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28904 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm »
Is the price bar there for you when the choose seats button becomes available? It hasn't been there all week for me and that's the only difference I can think of. I know it's possible people have clicked faster but I'm usually able to basket at least one amongst all the drops.
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28905 on: Today at 03:07:39 pm »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 03:02:25 pm
Is the price bar there for you when the choose seats button becomes available? It hasn't been there all week for me and that's the only difference I can think of. I know it's possible people have clicked faster but I'm usually able to basket at least one amongst all the drops.

It has been happening to me for a good few weeks. I am not having that many people are faster than me. Although I am in that blind a panic I am practically closing my eyes as I hit it ha
Logged

Online Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28906 on: Today at 03:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 03:07:39 pm
It has been happening to me for a good few weeks. I am not having that many people are faster than me. Although I am in that blind a panic I am practically closing my eyes as I hit it ha
Same here i normally bag one ticket but this season its so hard .
Logged

Online dimewestern

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28907 on: Today at 03:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 03:07:39 pm
It has been happening to me for a good few weeks. I am not having that many people are faster than me. Although I am in that blind a panic I am practically closing my eyes as I hit it ha

It's so frustrating isn't? I've tried clearing cookies and cache, used different browsers but it makes no difference. No point even asking the ticket office about it because they just don't care. I swear they seem to take some perverse pleasure out of torturing us like this
Logged

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28908 on: Today at 03:18:24 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 02:25:06 pm
The club arent arsed. Ive been on the live chat a few times sharing links to these twitter accounts and telling them how obvious it is, asking what they will do, and giving suggestions. They arent interested in even having a conversation with me about it.

One idea is they could set up a sort of amnesty scheme, where if you buy a touted ticket, and tell the club, you can still use it but the club are able to trace who originally bought it. Could even advertise it within Anfield, maybe hand over the ticket for a free pint or something.

Alternatively the club buy these tickets and give them to local kids. Again using the original purchase info to issue bans, for the account and even the IP or physical address. If they were strict, these dickheads would disappear in no time.

Do SoS or Tony Barrett have any interest in this?

Problem is, 99% wont tell the club if they buy a touted ticket, as they then wont be able to use them in future for further games. Theres far too many people happily willing to pay ridiculous prices for these tickets because they have no chance buying them for face value off the club.

The main issue is the queueing system for tickets, its far too easily compromised so the vast majority of genuine fans cannot obtain tickets.

Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28909 on: Today at 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 03:02:25 pm
Is the price bar there for you when the choose seats button becomes available? It hasn't been there all week for me and that's the only difference I can think of. I know it's possible people have clicked faster but I'm usually able to basket at least one amongst all the drops.

Ill have to wait until a ticket becomes available again to confirm, but fairly sure it was available. Im on my phone using Safari
« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:54 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28910 on: Today at 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 03:18:24 pm
Problem is, 99% wont tell the club if they buy a touted ticket, as they then wont be able to use them in future for further games. Theres far too many people happily willing to pay ridiculous prices for these tickets because they have no chance buying them for face value off the club.

The main issue is the queueing system for tickets, its far too easily compromised so the vast majority of genuine fans cannot obtain tickets.

Youre right, and Ive never bought from a tout, though if you could grass them up and the club would take action on their account Id be quite tempted. Say 20 of us did it a game, and could get rid of the knobs buying 50 tickets, thatd be thousands of tickets freed up from touts by the end of the season.

Im in dreamworld though, theyd probably just find another way, as as you said, the website is shite. Could give it as a project to two computer studies lads at John Moores and theyd do a better job.
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28911 on: Today at 03:56:37 pm »
the way to stop this issue at the moment or make a dent in the effectiveness of touts is if somebody actually spills the beans on how they're doing it so everyone can.  would take a brave soul. 
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online dimewestern

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28912 on: Today at 04:03:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:24:22 pm
Ill have to wait until a ticket becomes available again to confirm, but fairly sure it was available. Im on my phone using Safari
Cheers. I've just tested it on the hospitality page and it doesn't work for me there either, I had to manually add them so something's not right
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28913 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 04:03:52 pm
Cheers. I've just tested it on the hospitality page and it doesn't work for me there either, I had to manually add them so something's not right

If you've hit it too many times they will silently disable it on you, so a ticket comes available you hit it 5/10 times too quickly, your out and what usually gives it away is the ticket bar doesn't light up, but they usually let you back in after an hour
« Last Edit: Today at 04:18:30 pm by walterwhite »
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,025
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28914 on: Today at 04:21:24 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 04:15:45 pm
If you've hit it too many times they will silently disable it on you, so a ticket comes available you hit it 5/10 times too quickly, your out and what usually gives it away is the ticket bar doesn't light up, but they usually let you back in after an hour

That's absolutely pathetic. It's hard enough to get a ticket as it is without them doing this to you too.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28915 on: Today at 04:23:44 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:21:24 pm
That's absolutely pathetic. It's hard enough to get a ticket as it is without them doing this to you too.

its a nightmare, messed me up in the Napoli sale and I hadn't even pressed it too much being cautious, was on the mobile too so was too slow trying to click the map
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Up
« previous next »
 