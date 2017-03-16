The club arent arsed. Ive been on the live chat a few times sharing links to these twitter accounts and telling them how obvious it is, asking what they will do, and giving suggestions. They arent interested in even having a conversation with me about it.



One idea is they could set up a sort of amnesty scheme, where if you buy a touted ticket, and tell the club, you can still use it but the club are able to trace who originally bought it. Could even advertise it within Anfield, maybe hand over the ticket for a free pint or something.



Alternatively the club buy these tickets and give them to local kids. Again using the original purchase info to issue bans, for the account and even the IP or physical address. If they were strict, these dickheads would disappear in no time.



Do SoS or Tony Barrett have any interest in this?