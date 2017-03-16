Not quick enough to bag a pair. Infruriating that its slower if you need more than a single
Not quick enough to bag a pair. Infruriating that its slower if you need more than a single Was yours a ST return or credit?
Crazy the swaps people are offering for a Leeds ticket with a creditPeople on Twitter offering free Napoli and Derby tickets plus cash. These changes have just introduced a new little cottage industry lol
Anyone got the queue it link for Leeds ?
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20leeds%20united/2022-10-29_19.45/anfield?hallmapIf you just click on the sold out sign on the game now it loads up
I thought it was going to start easing off a bit, we are playing shite, cost of living, Chrimbo coming up. Seems to be getting more and more intense every bog standard game. Fuckin weird bubble this.
Yeah it's very weird.. there was a guy on twitter yesterday basically laughing about knowing how to beat the queue and there seems to be a pool of people on twitter who basically are now asking for extra for tickets with credit...
Anyone else having a problem with F5 I can do about 5 or 6 then its slow and taking around 20 seconds to connect.
