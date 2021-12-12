These sales are just becoming an absolute joke. It seems the bots are back, and people also have another workaround.



How poor is the ticket website that another workaround has been identified already. Surely no other club has this problem that people are finding workarounds.



For me the biggest gripe this season, is these bots and people who have workarounds just hoarding up the tickets instantly. You then see ticket pages on twitter like the one linked a few posts above, which offer guaranteed credits or tickets for people.



These ticket accounts have all suddenly sprung up this season out of nowhere. I see so many on twitter now. They say they act as middlemen, so they don't view themselves as touts but in my mind they are. I've seen some do "draws" or "raffles" for tickets. For Man City, I saw one where people were paying around £100 to enter into a raffle for a chance of a ticket. They also advertise themselves as offering tickets for real fans, but to me it is just whoever is quick enough to message them or willing to pay the most money, as evidenced by those paying vast amounts to enter a raffle for a chance of a ticket. In part this contributes to the poor atmosphere this season in the ground.



The reason they have so many tickets as well to offer is the use of QR codes. I understand the need for QR codes as a back-up in case NFC doesn't work. I had to use mine a couple of times last season as the NFC didn't work. However, it is just a joke how these are being passed round this season. The club seem to refuse to do anything about it either, with stewards just accepting them when it quite clearly is a screenshot of a QR code and not the pass itself. Something needs to be done about this, but the club just seem blind. I have never known a ticket selling process so bad for a club.



I'm not somebody in the 13+ category, but typically get to around 10-12 games each year. I'm on 1 this year. If I didn't have all the cups, I would bin it off completely as it is so frustrating and not a worthwhile experience.



The ballot for the bulk sales I personally don't like, but my gripe is nothing to do with that. It is what it is, but the additional sales should not be this much of a joke. My lowest browser position shouldn't be 40k.



