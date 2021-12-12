« previous next »
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28840 on: Today at 11:53:29 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 11:49:46 am
Got in around 11:15 was showing sold out but a batch dropped so picked one up. 7/8 credits now only missed City. Getting closer to the promised land. Hallelujah

Was that hitting choose seats mate? I kept seeing it light up and fuck all. I've said before i'm not slow like, everyone can't be faster than me ha
Online gav91v

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28841 on: Today at 11:54:24 am »
These sales are just becoming an absolute joke. It seems the bots are back, and people also have another workaround.

How poor is the ticket website that another workaround has been identified already. Surely no other club has this problem that people are finding workarounds.

For me the biggest gripe this season, is these bots and people who have workarounds just hoarding up the tickets instantly. You then see ticket pages on twitter like the one linked a few posts above, which offer guaranteed credits or tickets for people.

These ticket accounts have all suddenly sprung up this season out of nowhere. I see so many on twitter now. They say they act as middlemen, so they don't view themselves as touts but in my mind they are. I've seen some do "draws" or "raffles" for tickets. For Man City, I saw one where people were paying around £100 to enter into a raffle for a chance of a ticket. They also advertise themselves as offering tickets for real fans, but to me it is just whoever is quick enough to message them or willing to pay the most money, as evidenced by those paying vast amounts to enter a raffle for a chance of a ticket. In part this contributes to the poor atmosphere this season in the ground.

The reason they have so many tickets as well to offer is the use of QR codes. I understand the need for QR codes as a back-up in case NFC doesn't work. I had to use mine a couple of times last season as the NFC didn't work. However, it is just a joke how these are being passed round this season. The club seem to refuse to do anything about it either, with stewards just accepting them when it quite clearly is a screenshot of a QR code and not the pass itself. Something needs to be done about this, but the club just seem blind. I have never known a ticket selling process so bad for a club.

I'm not somebody in the 13+ category, but typically get to around 10-12 games each year. I'm on 1 this year. If I didn't have all the cups, I would bin it off completely as it is so frustrating and not a worthwhile experience.

The ballot for the bulk sales I personally don't like, but my gripe is nothing to do with that. It is what it is, but the additional sales should not be this much of a joke. My lowest browser position shouldn't be 40k.

Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28842 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
thats about the tenth time today one section goes orange with choose tickets but no price bar
Online RedBec1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28843 on: Today at 11:57:12 am »
A club worth 4.6 billion with a ticketing website not even fit for a league 2 club.  ;D
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28844 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:56:04 am
thats about the tenth time today one section goes orange with choose tickets but no price bar

Same set up for me mate.
Online loveisreal

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28845 on: Today at 12:06:34 pm »
well that was an absolute disaster.  when are we expecting the ballot for second half of the season?  Had already happened by this time last season...  really hope they can sort the bots and workarounds out in advance.

Online chris90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28846 on: Today at 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on Today at 11:54:24 am
These sales are just becoming an absolute joke. It seems the bots are back, and people also have another workaround.

How poor is the ticket website that another workaround has been identified already. Surely no other club has this problem that people are finding workarounds.

For me the biggest gripe this season, is these bots and people who have workarounds just hoarding up the tickets instantly. You then see ticket pages on twitter like the one linked a few posts above, which offer guaranteed credits or tickets for people.

These ticket accounts have all suddenly sprung up this season out of nowhere. I see so many on twitter now. They say they act as middlemen, so they don't view themselves as touts but in my mind they are. I've seen some do "draws" or "raffles" for tickets. For Man City, I saw one where people were paying around £100 to enter into a raffle for a chance of a ticket. They also advertise themselves as offering tickets for real fans, but to me it is just whoever is quick enough to message them or willing to pay the most money, as evidenced by those paying vast amounts to enter a raffle for a chance of a ticket. In part this contributes to the poor atmosphere this season in the ground.

The reason they have so many tickets as well to offer is the use of QR codes. I understand the need for QR codes as a back-up in case NFC doesn't work. I had to use mine a couple of times last season as the NFC didn't work. However, it is just a joke how these are being passed round this season. The club seem to refuse to do anything about it either, with stewards just accepting them when it quite clearly is a screenshot of a QR code and not the pass itself. Something needs to be done about this, but the club just seem blind. I have never known a ticket selling process so bad for a club.

I'm not somebody in the 13+ category, but typically get to around 10-12 games each year. I'm on 1 this year. If I didn't have all the cups, I would bin it off completely as it is so frustrating and not a worthwhile experience.

The ballot for the bulk sales I personally don't like, but my gripe is nothing to do with that. It is what it is, but the additional sales should not be this much of a joke. My lowest browser position shouldn't be 40k.

Mate I'm honestly past the point of being arsed. Managed to pick up 3 credits so far this season somehow. But it's a full time job just attempting to get a ticket and when you actually get one, the atmosphere is shite 99% of the time and people around are filming opposition throw ins on their phone. Nobody knows the words to any songs and "bring on yer internazionale" is getting sung in a league game. Away games used to be the pinnacle but you can't even hear our support any more
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28847 on: Today at 12:09:34 pm »
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 12:06:34 pm
well that was an absolute disaster.  when are we expecting the ballot for second half of the season?  Had already happened by this time last season...  really hope they can sort the bots and workarounds out in advance.


Its usually middle November
Online loveisreal

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28848 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm »
would expect to see the ballots announced pretty much nowish in support of that...
Online Lfc1105

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28849 on: Today at 12:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:53:29 am
Was that hitting choose seats mate? I kept seeing it light up and fuck all. I've said before i'm not slow like, everyone can't be faster than me ha

Yea I aint got no workaround just refresh when in and hit choose seats.
Online gav91v

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28850 on: Today at 12:19:31 pm »
Quote from: chris90 on Today at 12:08:38 pm
Mate I'm honestly past the point of being arsed. Managed to pick up 3 credits so far this season somehow. But it's a full time job just attempting to get a ticket and when you actually get one, the atmosphere is shite 99% of the time and people around are filming opposition throw ins on their phone. Nobody knows the words to any songs and "bring on yer internazionale" is getting sung in a league game. Away games used to be the pinnacle but you can't even hear our support any more

Good work on getting 3 credits. Fingers crossed you can at least get one more for the 4+. The ones I've picked up for the other games haven't been credits. Like you say, it is a full-time job trying to refresh to grab them and I can only sit on the page so long in the office without somebody asking what I am doing. The only decent atmosphere this season was City just as most people were up for it.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28851 on: Today at 12:22:23 pm »
Quote from: gav91v on Today at 11:54:24 am
These sales are just becoming an absolute joke. It seems the bots are back, and people also have another workaround.

How poor is the ticket website that another workaround has been identified already. Surely no other club has this problem that people are finding workarounds.

For me the biggest gripe this season, is these bots and people who have workarounds just hoarding up the tickets instantly. You then see ticket pages on twitter like the one linked a few posts above, which offer guaranteed credits or tickets for people.

These ticket accounts have all suddenly sprung up this season out of nowhere. I see so many on twitter now. They say they act as middlemen, so they don't view themselves as touts but in my mind they are. I've seen some do "draws" or "raffles" for tickets. For Man City, I saw one where people were paying around £100 to enter into a raffle for a chance of a ticket. They also advertise themselves as offering tickets for real fans, but to me it is just whoever is quick enough to message them or willing to pay the most money, as evidenced by those paying vast amounts to enter a raffle for a chance of a ticket. In part this contributes to the poor atmosphere this season in the ground.

The reason they have so many tickets as well to offer is the use of QR codes. I understand the need for QR codes as a back-up in case NFC doesn't work. I had to use mine a couple of times last season as the NFC didn't work. However, it is just a joke how these are being passed round this season. The club seem to refuse to do anything about it either, with stewards just accepting them when it quite clearly is a screenshot of a QR code and not the pass itself. Something needs to be done about this, but the club just seem blind. I have never known a ticket selling process so bad for a club.

I'm not somebody in the 13+ category, but typically get to around 10-12 games each year. I'm on 1 this year. If I didn't have all the cups, I would bin it off completely as it is so frustrating and not a worthwhile experience.

The ballot for the bulk sales I personally don't like, but my gripe is nothing to do with that. It is what it is, but the additional sales should not be this much of a joke. My lowest browser position shouldn't be 40k.

Pre log in and anyone found to have accessed the site during the time it is supposed to be closed or manipulated the queue to get in instantly gets immediate ban. It can't be that difficult to weed out these scumbags.
No one at the club cares though. I've no doubt someone on the inside is making money off the back of it.
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28852 on: Today at 12:34:12 pm »
Just seen someone on Reddit say he refreshed the site around 10am and the Leeds tickets were up for him and he got one in the Kop. This site is a joke  :butt
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28853 on: Today at 12:36:49 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:57:12 am
A club worth 4.6 billion with a ticketing website not even fit for a league 2 club.  ;D

there's no perfect ticketing site, even ticketmaster etc have flaws, but ultimately it's always gonna be crap when demand is so high.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28854 on: Today at 12:41:37 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:36:49 pm
there's no perfect ticketing site, even ticketmaster etc have flaws, but ultimately it's always gonna be crap when demand is so high.

Yeah thats true but they should be constantly looking at ways to improve it even with the demand imo.
Online lfcrule6times

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28855 on: Today at 12:44:50 pm »
Anyone been dumped back into a 50 odd minute queue!?
Online duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28856 on: Today at 12:46:18 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 12:44:50 pm
Anyone been dumped back into a 50 odd minute queue!?
Back in the queue but only 5 mins, back in now
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28857 on: Today at 12:50:19 pm »
This is my first post on here for almost 20 years. Back then I had a season ticket, a lot has changed since and now I dont get to many games but in the last few years Ive been trying to go again. I only want to go to 6-8 games a season (that was partly why I gave up my ST, just have other things I want to spend my time and money on - with hindsight I should have shared it or just sold tickets on the exchange like hundreds do now but I wanted to do what was fair) but its so hard to even do that and I can totally get why people just cant be bothered with it all.

Im on 3 this season (including Wolves which I might have to give up depending when its played) and my hope was to get to 4. I didnt think my best hope of getting the 4th credit would be the ballots! The last few games have been so weird, I spent the best part of a week trying for Brighton and the same for West Ham and had a really low queue number this morning, but nothing. Somethings amiss.

Thing is with getting to 4, it doesnt even guarantee you anything. Getting tickets shouldnt be easy at a massive club but everyone should have a fair shot. If its bots it needs sorting, if its pure demand then I think its just unfortunate but it seems easier than ever for touts now and more people seem to be using them as they feel its their best chance. If people were genuinely buying at 10am today then what hope is there when the ticket site is that badly broken for something so basic?

Its all so frustrating.
