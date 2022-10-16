Anybody who has been refreshing regularly this season - are there still a decent amount of drops on the morning of the game?



Completely missed the Napoli guaranteed sale earlier in the week so any spare time for refreshing during the coming week may have to be spent focusing on that due to risk of falling off the ladder. If that's the case I'm hoping I could get sorted for Leeds by spending a few hours in front of the computer Saturday morning. Presuming the game would be on the site until later on in the day too with it being a 19:45 KO.



