« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 715 716 717 718 719 [720]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1406750 times)

Online jordon148

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28760 on: Today at 11:25:39 am »
Managed to nab 1 in ARU. Puts me on 6 now - nearly halfway there :)
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28761 on: Today at 11:26:51 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:24:58 am
Loads just went orange, got my mate a main stand one. Kop and Anfield Road also went orange, could have reduced the price down but whatever, he's in :)

were they creditless ones at this time in the sale
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,737
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28762 on: Today at 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 11:25:39 am
Managed to nab 1 in ARU. Puts me on 6 now - nearly halfway there :)
Haha I've got Southampton and City this side of Christmas. Just aiming for 2 in the second half of the season. Hopefully having 4+ will help me with that.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,737
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28763 on: Today at 11:27:16 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:26:51 am
were they creditless ones at this time in the sale
I genuinely have no idea. I just clicked choose seats for me, basketed one and checked straight out.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28764 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
Quote from: chris90 on Today at 11:17:34 am
Same! That hasn't worked for me all season??

I have had this a good few times. Stadium lit up and choose me does not respond. Go into the blocks and nothing in there. headwrecker
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,133
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28765 on: Today at 11:32:37 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:29:43 am
I have had this a good few times. Stadium lit up and choose me does not respond. Go into the blocks and nothing in there. headwrecker
generally just means you weren't fast enough
Logged
YNWA

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,737
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28766 on: Today at 11:32:43 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:29:43 am
I have had this a good few times. Stadium lit up and choose me does not respond. Go into the blocks and nothing in there. headwrecker
I'm no IT expert but I tend to assume if that happens someone else has clicked it and basketed and now the ticket doesn't exist to basket.

When loads of blocks went orange it immediately worked. How do I work out if I got him a credit ticket or not? Anyone know?
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28767 on: Today at 11:36:27 am »
Got in after 10 minutes some available but choose seats button went dead and it's too slow selecting the stand so missed out
Logged

Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28768 on: Today at 11:36:47 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:32:43 am
I'm no IT expert but I tend to assume if that happens someone else has clicked it and basketed and now the ticket doesn't exist to basket.

When loads of blocks went orange it immediately worked. How do I work out if I got him a credit ticket or not? Anyone know?

Email confirmation will have a gap between turnstile and seat if its a credit ticket. Otherwise it says season ticket seat there.
Logged

Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28769 on: Today at 11:41:01 am »
6/7 so far this year just missing City wish they would drop some of them been refreshing 3 1/2 days with no luck  :butt
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28770 on: Today at 11:42:31 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 11:41:01 am
6/7 so far this year just missing City wish they would drop some of them been refreshing 3 1/2 days with no luck  :butt

Looks like a good few dropped this morning at 7am going by twitter
Logged

Online donnerz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28771 on: Today at 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 11:36:47 am
Email confirmation will have a gap between turnstile and seat if its a credit ticket. Otherwise it says season ticket seat there.

Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.
Logged

Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28772 on: Today at 11:43:31 am »
Thats annoying I didnt start checking till around 8am.
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28773 on: Today at 11:44:40 am »
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 11:43:08 am
Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.

When was this? Fuckin moody that
Logged

Online Divock

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28774 on: Today at 11:45:37 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 11:41:01 am
6/7 so far this year just missing City wish they would drop some of them been refreshing 3 1/2 days with no luck  :butt

Think singles have been dropping last night and this morning but they're showing up in baskets as Adult & Child seats so can't be checked out.
Logged

Online donnerz

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28775 on: Today at 11:47:12 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:44:40 am
When was this? Fuckin moody that
Newcastle game, good job we won that game or I would have been extra pissed
Logged

Online Divock

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28776 on: Today at 11:48:32 am »
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 11:43:08 am
Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.

It's a joke that! I was very wary of this for the Brighton game. Had a SRV lower Annie from the bulk sale but wanted to swap it for a seat in 221 that was seemingly a credit seat. I had to double-check the status of the 221 seat on the live chat. Turns out it was a credit seat, luckily. 

I've got the transcript of the live chat saved in case the ticket office try to be shithouses. 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:38 am by Divock »
Logged

Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28777 on: Today at 11:48:39 am »
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 11:43:08 am
Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.

I raised a complaint about this in the past, some people at the ticket office are telling people its not a credit ticket when it is. 100% if you have a gap its worth a credit. Ive saved all the confirmation emails and screenshots of the ticket as a tick on the seat map before checking out just in case. The manager I escalated it to assured me the gap means a credit.
Logged

Online Will.Lacey

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • European Royalty
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28778 on: Today at 12:01:26 pm »
Anyone know when the club started indicating in confirmation emails if the seat had a credit? Ive got emails with the gap, saying ST seat and ones with no gap and not saying ST.
Logged
They said our days were numbered, we're not famous any more🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28779 on: Today at 12:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Will.Lacey on Today at 12:01:26 pm
Anyone know when the club started indicating in confirmation emails if the seat had a credit? Ive got emails with the gap, saying ST seat and ones with no gap and not saying ST.

All games since Palace, I had them resend me one tho for that after they implemented the change.
Logged

Online mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28780 on: Today at 12:10:02 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:20:11 am
Just got in, refreshed the page twice, 406 error. Fucking ridiculous :no

Just been on with the live chat about this, apparently Im the first person to ever report a 406 issue
Their suggestion for the future is to only use one browser and not to refresh.

They dont even pretend to be arsed
Logged

Online Divock

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28781 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 12:10:02 pm
Just been on with the live chat about this, apparently Im the first person to ever report a 406 issue
Their suggestion for the future is to only use one browser and not to refresh.

They dont even pretend to be arsed

FFS - Translation:  "In order to avoid this issue in future, simply do not try to purchase a ticket via our website".
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 715 716 717 718 719 [720]   Go Up
« previous next »
 