« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1406277 times)

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,724
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28720 on: October 10, 2022, 04:09:38 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 10, 2022, 03:52:32 pm
Any chance City drops down to 3+ like last year?
Probably unlikely... the initial 4+ ballot was almost guaranteed last summer
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28721 on: October 11, 2022, 07:32:15 am »
Any idea when we will have to register for the second half of the season?  probably only 4 weeks till the sale.
Logged

Online loveisreal

  • manloveisrealtoo. Takin' Bascombe to taskombe.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28722 on: October 11, 2022, 08:29:58 am »
what's everyone's best guess for the dates of the second half of the season sales?
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,724
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28723 on: October 11, 2022, 08:36:25 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on October 11, 2022, 08:29:58 am
what's everyone's best guess for the dates of the second half of the season sales?
I was going to guess registration for ballots .. 14th November, sales starting 21st
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,913
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28724 on: October 11, 2022, 08:53:45 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October 10, 2022, 02:51:24 pm
Just emailing tickets to anyone is fucking ridiculous. I'm that pissed off with the whole shit show I'm now thinking if you buy a ticket and can't go you sell back to club if you want your dough back. Fuck transferring to other members sitting on their arse and their mates via email. It's also doing my head in, along with touts, people who have tickets, going back on to the sales to buy their mates tickets. Fuck off

What are you crying about here? What difference does it make if someone buys their mates tickets or their mate buys their own?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28725 on: October 11, 2022, 03:25:19 pm »
Absolutely fuck all popped up for Man City since yesterday.
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28726 on: October 11, 2022, 03:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 11, 2022, 08:53:45 am
What are you crying about here? What difference does it make if someone buys their mates tickets or their mate buys their own?

What it says on the tin. People sorted, then attending other sales to sort their mates out. So we are sitting here trying to get past bots, touts, and people going on already sorted having another pop in the queue. No wonder it is 85k each time.

Not sure where people get the time to get their own ticket in an 85k queue then have another go in another sale for the same game
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28727 on: October 11, 2022, 03:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October 11, 2022, 03:26:49 pm
Not sure where people get the time to get their own ticket in an 85k queue then have another go in another sale for the same game

They don't. They skip the queue and laugh at the plebs in the queue waiting for the dregs (if any) that are left. Our ticketing set-up is about as Tory as you can get.
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28728 on: October 11, 2022, 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on October 11, 2022, 03:44:24 pm
They don't. They skip the queue and laugh at the plebs in the queue waiting for the dregs (if any) that are left. Our ticketing set-up is about as Tory as you can get.

100% agree mate
Logged

Offline upthereds1993

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28729 on: October 11, 2022, 10:33:04 pm »
Absolutely fuck all wrong with trying to sort your mates out if you get the chance
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,913
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28730 on: October 11, 2022, 11:33:41 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on October 11, 2022, 10:33:04 pm
Absolutely fuck all wrong with trying to sort your mates out if you get the chance

Is correct.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,913
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28731 on: October 11, 2022, 11:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October 11, 2022, 03:26:49 pm
What it says on the tin. People sorted, then attending other sales to sort their mates out. So we are sitting here trying to get past bots, touts, and people going on already sorted having another pop in the queue. No wonder it is 85k each time.

Not sure where people get the time to get their own ticket in an 85k queue then have another go in another sale for the same game

So I was sorted in July, I shouldn't be allowed to try to sort my mate out this week for City?
Again I ask, what difference does it make whether it's me or him trying to buy it?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,121
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28732 on: October 12, 2022, 09:21:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 11, 2022, 11:34:57 pm
So I was sorted in July, I shouldn't be allowed to try to sort my mate out this week for City?
Again I ask, what difference does it make whether it's me or him trying to buy it?

I guess it depends on whether you and your mate are both trying at the same time?
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28733 on: October 12, 2022, 09:33:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 11, 2022, 11:34:57 pm
So I was sorted in July, I shouldn't be allowed to try to sort my mate out this week for City?
Again I ask, what difference does it make whether it's me or him trying to buy it?

In the extreme, it would turn the process into a popularity contest of who has the most mates.

Its just another thing that makes the sale less of an equal opportunity for everyone, similar to it already being based on who has the most devices, most free time, best internet, or these dickheads with system exploits. The whole ticketing game seems to be about getting an advantage over everyone else. Well all sing fuck the tories, though.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28734 on: October 12, 2022, 11:01:21 am »
Tickets for city looking very scarce , it's very odd last few games there has been nothing
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,362
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28735 on: October 12, 2022, 12:50:59 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on October 12, 2022, 11:01:21 am
Tickets for city looking very scarce , it's very odd last few games there has been nothing

Yeah, I usually have no problem picking up tickets especially for the cat A games. Not been to one prem game this season as I cant spend all my free time refreshing. Defo off the ladder. Itll be cups only from next season from me. Im a 8-10 league games a season mainly and have been for years but that will end this season.

The unlimited F&F has a huge part to play. Since the club have introduced that, tickets have been a lot more difficult to come by.

Really cant understand why you can pass on ticket to F&F who dont meet the pre requisite of 4 previous games too??

Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,011
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28736 on: October 12, 2022, 01:23:35 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on October 12, 2022, 11:01:21 am
Tickets for city looking very scarce , it's very odd last few games there has been nothing

Doesn't help that they've got the game visible on the website to everyone! meaning that anyone without credits could add tickets to baskets, they just wouldn't be able to check out.
Logged

Offline Divock

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28737 on: October 12, 2022, 04:41:15 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 12, 2022, 01:23:35 pm
Doesn't help that they've got the game visible on the website to everyone! meaning that anyone without credits could add tickets to baskets, they just wouldn't be able to check out.

I've seen so many people getting tickets in their basket and asking for a 4+ login. The 4+ account keeps the credit (if any) and the person who baskets the ticket asks for the QR code or a premium for their "basketting services".

I've even come across people on 4+ offering cash on top of the QR code if people can sort them out with a City credit.

It's absolutely brutal trying to build credits this year. Sorting out iPhone QR codes would make a noticeable difference in my opinion.

Being able to forward a 4+ credit to a <4+ account makes life more difficult as well. 
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28738 on: October 12, 2022, 07:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Divock on October 12, 2022, 04:41:15 pm
I've seen so many people getting tickets in their basket and asking for a 4+ login. The 4+ account keeps the credit (if any) and the person who baskets the ticket asks for the QR code or a premium for their "basketting services".

I've even come across people on 4+ offering cash on top of the QR code if people can sort them out with a City credit.

It's absolutely brutal trying to build credits this year. Sorting out iPhone QR codes would make a noticeable difference in my opinion.

Being able to forward a 4+ credit to a <4+ account makes life more difficult as well.

Yeah they've messed up the forwarding, for city I could just basket a ticket ,create a free account, add myself and forward on my ticket then buy the new ticket. Cat A and cup credits is dead with this system, I will struggle for napoli at home even though I went to rangers and ajax
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,731
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28739 on: Yesterday at 08:58:21 am »
Quote from: Divock on October 12, 2022, 04:41:15 pm
I've seen so many people getting tickets in their basket and asking for a 4+ login. The 4+ account keeps the credit (if any) and the person who baskets the ticket asks for the QR code or a premium for their "basketting services".

I've even come across people on 4+ offering cash on top of the QR code if people can sort them out with a City credit.

It's absolutely brutal trying to build credits this year. Sorting out iPhone QR codes would make a noticeable difference in my opinion.

Being able to forward a 4+ credit to a <4+ account makes life more difficult as well. 
Gonna be a shit show for a while isn't it?

Dunno what the solution is. NFC only? Cards for people whose phones don't have NFC?
Tickets must go back to the club?

Hopefully our league performance reduces demand ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Divock

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28740 on: Yesterday at 09:39:45 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:58:21 am
Gonna be a shit show for a while isn't it?

Dunno what the solution is. NFC only? Cards for people whose phones don't have NFC?
Tickets must go back to the club?

Hopefully our league performance reduces demand ;D

Yeah it will remain bad until the club does something and my worry is that it'll only get worse as more people cotton on to the loopholes.

NFC only would be great if the technology was reliable enough but they'll always need QRs or barcodes as the backup. The club / Apple need to sort out the iPhone QRs, though. Remove the ability to screenshot and/or force them to refresh.

A few other things the club should have done are:

1. Only allow 4+ hallmaps to be visible to eligible accounts. They do this for the aways so why not home games? They even used to do it for the 4+ sales so god knows why this has changed.

2. If we're being allowed to forward a 4+ credit to a non 4+ membership, the credit should be lost by both memberships. Forwarding to a 4+ membership should result in the recipient getting the credit (if any). Otherwise, being on 4+ becomes increasingly meaningless. The justification for this is similar to the rationale for ST returns not counting as credits - the credit for a 4+ seat should never have been available to a non 4+ member so they aren't actually losing anything. I can't see the club's ticketing system being able to cope with this, though.

There would obviously still be loopholes and workarounds but these changes would at least make it a little harder to game the system.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:41:44 am by Divock »
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28741 on: Today at 10:45:49 am »
Looks like the ticket office were out early today, too early for my blood
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Up
« previous next »
 