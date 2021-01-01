you can do it on android too if you change some settings - someone shared it in here a while ago.



there's not really an ironclad method to stop sharing unless you're going the policing way which i wouldn't encourage.



QR screenshotting has made it easier, but also I think a lot more *new* touts have cottoned on to how to game the system on top of that. it's also not helped with all the fan-owned LFC ticketing twitters giving out tips to 20,000 people, including how to share QRs or how to transfer tickets to someone you're not linked to.



I think those of us on here are in the minority. The vast majority of the worldwide fanbase have just assumed tickets are impossible to get and need to get them from someone else and not their own name.Those are often the people following and buying off these people on twitter.