Members Sales

TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:57:03 pm
As per - they don't get extra info to be fair to them and ain't paid enough to use common sense

Infact, they've pulled rank and got someone to login out of hours and updated it on the site because of the meltdown on socials

So, it's now updated
yeah there's a clear disconnect between the higher ups and the help desk staff but also a basic understanding of the ticketing system probably should be expected too
wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:44:45 pm
some dropped around 2ish after lunch...

F5
F5
F5
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:48:44 pm
Quote from: JayH93 on Yesterday at 06:57:12 pm
It's been amended in the last few minutes.

Good, the cat As are the only games I get to. Dont have the time/patience anymore for refreshing the site map for a £50+ ticket for Brighton at home haha
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:53:08 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 07:23:15 pm
Saw any for Brighton today? Not saw any but only had one eye on the page

picked up one this morning in 127 row 8, seen a KOP last night ST return though so I didn't take it , was a U3 around the time of the lower annie I got didn't try for it as was going for the annie one
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm
have yous noticed that clicking on the sold out still brings you to the hall map? Isn't that one of the things people had gripes with? Looks like they have amended it so everyone can get in
YNWA

duvva

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:55:58 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm
have yous noticed that clicking on the sold out still brings you to the hall map? Isn't that one of the things people had gripes with? Looks like they have amended it so everyone can get in
Yep noticed that earlier today myself
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Hij

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:58:21 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm
have yous noticed that clicking on the sold out still brings you to the hall map? Isn't that one of the things people had gripes with? Looks like they have amended it so everyone can get in
Interesting!
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:49:41 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm
have yous noticed that clicking on the sold out still brings you to the hall map? Isn't that one of the things people had gripes with? Looks like they have amended it so everyone can get in

I imagine they seen on twitter there was so many looking for the hallmap link, which was easy enough to get anyway so they just let them at it.

Some Brighton dropping there now in upper annie
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:02:25 am


https://imgur.com/a/TTRJ7Ve

Sorry cant seem to figure how to post an image so you'll have to click the link, not even a half hour after my last post
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:04:21 am
This QR sharing is totally out of hand.
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:16:08 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:04:21 am
This QR sharing is totally out of hand.
not surprising though
Divock

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:17:54 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:04:21 am
This QR sharing is totally out of hand.

There needs to be a way of stopping people from screenshotting Apple QR codes. Alternatively, Apple passes need to be forced to refresh / update like Android ones are. Not sure if that's an issue for Apple or the club.

Too many people are credit farming and selling QRs for the games they don't fancy.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:21:00 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:04:21 am
This QR sharing is totally out of hand.
completely. I am a bit disillusioned with it all and tempted to set up my old phone using my dads membership just so I can buy any of my mates or my gf tickets using that as opposed to all of us having separate memberships. At least we will have the credits all in one place. I don't want to though.
YNWA

jonnypb

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:26:34 am
Quote from: Divock on Today at 11:17:54 am
There needs to be a way of stopping people from screenshotting Apple QR codes. Alternatively, Apple passes need to be forced to refresh / update like Android ones are. Not sure if that's an issue for Apple or the club.

Too many people are credit farming and selling QRs for the games they don't fancy.

Even if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?

The credit hunting has been done for years, people use to just pass their members cards to people, now its a screenshot or burner phone.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:30:20 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:26:34 am
Even if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?

The credit hunting has been done for years, people use to just pass their members cards to people, now its a screenshot or burner phone.

Yeh, you could do, you'd be relying on the poor 4G connectivity round the ground though to pull it off, getting the QR downloaded and into the reader before the refresh again.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:30:44 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:26:34 am
Even if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?

The credit hunting has been done for years, people use to just pass their members cards to people, now its a screenshot or burner phone.

unless they start doing biometric entry, unfortunately there'll always be a way round it, and then there'll be a market in fake eyeballs.
