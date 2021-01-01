There needs to be a way of stopping people from screenshotting Apple QR codes. Alternatively, Apple passes need to be forced to refresh / update like Android ones are. Not sure if that's an issue for Apple or the club.
Too many people are credit farming and selling QRs for the games they don't fancy.
Even if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?
The credit hunting has been done for years, people use to just pass their members cards to people, now its a screenshot or burner phone.