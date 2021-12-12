« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1373571 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,627
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28360 on: Yesterday at 12:26:04 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 12:21:23 pm
This is from the queue it website

Regardless of whether you integrate client-side, server-side, or at the edge, you can configure logging to track which users did and did not pass through the queue. With this information, you could prevent those customers from checking out, cancel orders from those customers after theyve been made, or implement other penalties for violating your terms of service.

In this way, even if a customer beats the online queue, you maintain fairness for those customers who do not cheat.

They should ban the memberships of anyone that has cheated the queue, but they won't. No excuses whatsoever.
They'll do fuck all though as they're a bunch of incompetent c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28361 on: Yesterday at 12:56:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Pinehurst Alan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28362 on: Yesterday at 01:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 12:56:05 pm
So the trick now is to F5 this page until Saturday and hope for the best? https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20wolverhampton%20wanderers/2022-9-10_15.00/anfield?hallmap

You got it.

In my experience there tend to be drops at specific times- just stay on it and persistence usually wins.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28363 on: Yesterday at 01:34:56 pm »
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28364 on: Yesterday at 01:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:26:04 pm
They should ban the memberships of anyone that has cheated the queue, but they won't. No excuses whatsoever.
They'll do fuck all though as they're a bunch of incompetent c*nts.

I wonder why they went to the effort of patching a now known loophole when there are apparently others out there, when all they have to do is track and cancel whoever skipped the queue.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28365 on: Yesterday at 02:13:46 pm »
Is it worth anyone sending a message to the club with the info about queue it and being able to locate who skips the queue? Or is it a complete waste of time?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28366 on: Yesterday at 02:20:24 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 02:13:46 pm
Is it worth anyone sending a message to the club with the info about queue it and being able to locate who skips the queue? Or is it a complete waste of time?

Looks like you nominated yourself!

Probably a waste of time but don't underestimate the extent to which the ticket office reacts to stuff on here. One of the reasons they clamped down on the original workaround was people talking too much on here about it. Probably why there was a trappist silence from the queue jumpers this morning.

Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28367 on: Yesterday at 02:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:20:24 pm
Looks like you nominated yourself!

Probably a waste of time but don't underestimate the extent to which the ticket office reacts to stuff on here. One of the reasons they clamped down on the original workaround was people talking too much on here about it. Probably why there was a trappist silence from the queue jumpers this morning.

I'll give them a message on Twitter, live chat is pointless unless it's first thing when it opens.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28368 on: Yesterday at 02:55:33 pm »
Its queue-it, so as one loophole is closed another is opened. Youll never be able to completely stop the bots, or loopholes. Just need to look at the bigger ticket sites out there that have the same issues when top bands have a tour, or when the likes of Nike and other brands release a limited edition item, people find a way to jump the queue system.

Some companies are better than others at applying fixes/patches to the systems to reduce the problem though ;)
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28369 on: Yesterday at 03:02:08 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:55:33 pm
Its queue-it, so as one loophole is closed another is opened. Youll never be able to completely stop the bots, or loopholes. Just need to look at the bigger ticket sites out there that have the same issues when top bands have a tour, or when the likes of Nike and other brands release a limited edition item, people find a way to jump the queue system.

Some companies are better than others at applying fixes/patches to the systems to reduce the problem though ;)

Youd think a club the size of ours would be a lot better at patching things up.😂
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28370 on: Today at 08:48:04 am »
Is block 222 ever available to 13+ guaranteed sale or do they keep that back for the 4+ and Succesful members ballots??
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28371 on: Today at 10:27:53 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:55:33 pm
Its queue-it, so as one loophole is closed another is opened. Youll never be able to completely stop the bots, or loopholes.

Creating a queue system that you can't by-pass is *really* not that difficult. Dealing with bots is a bit more cat and mouse but you can mitigate it.
Logged

Offline soupyc123

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28372 on: Today at 11:07:34 am »
I can't understand the difficulty of handling the bots. There is two queues if you are not logged in you will be put in a queue to log in first, once completed then and only then will you enter the queue for the hallmap. So, you would have to assume that there is 100s of bots logged into a single account in order to reach the hallmap. Surely just block the account that is logged in 100s of times or even limit to a single log in for every user. Unless my understanding of how these bots work is incorrect.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28373 on: Today at 11:14:30 am »
Quote from: soupyc123 on Today at 11:07:34 am
I can't understand the difficulty of handling the bots. There is two queues if you are not logged in you will be put in a queue to log in first, once completed then and only then will you enter the queue for the hallmap. So, you would have to assume that there is 100s of bots logged into a single account in order to reach the hallmap. Surely just block the account that is logged in 100s of times or even limit to a single log in for every user. Unless my understanding of how these bots work is incorrect.

It's not about there being 100s of log ins. The touts are simply bypassing the queue altogether with a single log in and going straight to the hall map because they have identified a workaround. As others have said, Queue-it provides a way of identifying who has bypassed the queue and the club should be issuing warnings and/or bans based on that information.
Logged

Offline soupyc123

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28374 on: Today at 11:21:52 am »
Yeah I know this, this should be relatively simple to get a handle on because no handshake was ever made with queue-it to verify they were in the queue. I'm just thinking in terms of the other way people cheat the system by getting multiple queue numbers. Just reiterating the point that the issues seem simple to resolve.
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28375 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
Quote from: soupyc123 on Today at 11:07:34 am
I can't understand the difficulty of handling the bots. There is two queues if you are not logged in you will be put in a queue to log in first, once completed then and only then will you enter the queue for the hallmap. So, you would have to assume that there is 100s of bots logged into a single account in order to reach the hallmap. Surely just block the account that is logged in 100s of times or even limit to a single log in for every user. Unless my understanding of how these bots work is incorrect.

You're right, it would be possible to create a system like that, but it is a tiny bit more complicated.

The queue is actually a different website completely to LFC (queue-it.net). They have no way of knowing whether you're logged in to LFC or not unless they directly integrate behind the scenes with LFC.

It sounds like queue-it have a concept of a 'invite only' queue, but not sure that would scale in this case, and probably doesn't given they don't use it.
Logged

Offline soupyc123

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28376 on: Today at 11:42:25 am »
Yeah that is potentially the case with the invite only. I just keep thinking we all have supporter id's to log in, queue-it should just assign our ID's as the queue-id rather than generate their own. Although like you said it would require both parties to work together. Just frustrating knowing that something can be done but nothing has been lol

Found it strange this week there was no CAPTCHA, not unless that was just me but iirc the only game with a CAPTCHA was the Bournemouth one, where everything seemed like it was fixed. No idea why they would change that again.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28377 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm »
Quote from: soupyc123 on Today at 11:42:25 am
Yeah that is potentially the case with the invite only. I just keep thinking we all have supporter id's to log in, queue-it should just assign our ID's as the queue-id rather than generate their own. Although like you said it would require both parties to work together. Just frustrating knowing that something can be done but nothing has been lol

Found it strange this week there was no CAPTCHA, not unless that was just me but iirc the only game with a CAPTCHA was the Bournemouth one, where everything seemed like it was fixed. No idea why they would change that again.

I get a capthca every-time working from home but when in the office I dont
Logged

Offline chris90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28378 on: Today at 01:19:55 pm »
Quote from: soupyc123 on Today at 11:42:25 am
Yeah that is potentially the case with the invite only. I just keep thinking we all have supporter id's to log in, queue-it should just assign our ID's as the queue-id rather than generate their own. Although like you said it would require both parties to work together. Just frustrating knowing that something can be done but nothing has been lol

Found it strange this week there was no CAPTCHA, not unless that was just me but iirc the only game with a CAPTCHA was the Bournemouth one, where everything seemed like it was fixed. No idea why they would change that again.

I haven't had a CAPTCHA once, not even for Bournemouth
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28379 on: Today at 02:18:27 pm »
Has anyone had any luck after the bulk release yesterday? I've been F5ing like a madman to no avail.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28380 on: Today at 02:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 02:18:27 pm
Has anyone had any luck after the bulk release yesterday? I've been F5ing like a madman to no avail.
keep seeing one of the bottom corner kop blocks. I thinks its a wheelchair seat though
Logged
YNWA

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28381 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 02:18:27 pm
Has anyone had any luck after the bulk release yesterday? I've been F5ing like a madman to no avail.

I picked up a pair for my friend in the big drop yesterday, then 2 singles for myself and wife in KL and 126 throughout the day after, haven't seen a thing there today. Could have picked up 20 tickets yesterday but dropped a lot of ST returns, as I suspect most were doing, with the limited games I'll get to need to stay on the 4+
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28382 on: Today at 03:28:43 pm »
just went in when I read your comment saw one in U7 and L6 so some dropping now
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28383 on: Today at 03:34:12 pm »
I havent seen anything but I guess that means that theres still hope.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28384 on: Today at 03:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 03:34:12 pm
I havent seen anything but I guess that means that theres still hope.
me neither and been refreshing every second for about 30 mins
Logged
YNWA

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28385 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
Been checking every hour twice for two days and nothing.
Logged

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • All is well
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28386 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »
Is there any patterns as to when tickets tend to drop? I've noticed in the past that a lot of tickets have appeared around 1-3 pm but not sure if it's just a coincidence.
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,627
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28387 on: Today at 05:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:14:30 am
It's not about there being 100s of log ins. The touts are simply bypassing the queue altogether with a single log in and going straight to the hall map because they have identified a workaround. As others have said, Queue-it provides a way of identifying who has bypassed the queue and the club should be issuing warnings and/or bans based on that information.

It should be an outright immediate ban, no warnings, no refunds, membership cancelled. Fuck them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Up
« previous next »
 