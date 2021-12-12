Honestly I'm 35, I've been trying for ages to get onto ladders and get tickets legitimately but there may just come a point where I actually just fuck it all off because the nonsense on this thread over the last 2 pages is ridiculous.



Have to chat people up constantly to get their spare tickets which they ain't even using that they always take back for a final or a massive game.



Then you have the fans group SOS who I'm supposed to be delighted have a spot on the board, arguing against anything that potentially makes it more difficult for people to abuse the system because evidently loads of them are abusing it themselves- hidden under the guise of 'it'll ruin my holiday' - which in some degrees is fair enough but in others they never offer up any different solutions.



The worst statement so far is saying people will be struggling with Paris (fair enough) and that credits shouldn't count this season unless we make the final (what the fuck ? ) - so people don't want to go because of 'paris' until we potentially make a final and even though that's the clearest and most obvious game that is similar to Paris, that's the one people should be able change their minds to rock up at? Fuck off man.



It's all a big joke really and I'll say I'm done playing it, until we get Crawley Town in the next round of the League Cup and I'll take a spare off a mate knowing I won't get one myself through the club nor any credit for it.



My own fault for supporting Liverpool really. I feel more sorry for my mate Jay who I used to stay at his house in Garston in 2006/2007/2008 for the Champions League games and even this c*nt struggles to get a ticket and I can help when I can, but feel 'jesus christ, it's his local team man'.



I reckon I'm more sick of this than I ever will be at the form of the team. I just want to watch the bastards kick the ball about and be there for fuck sake.





Fully understand where ur coming as I have 2 nephews who want to start going as much as they can I have got them in league cup and fa cup auto for this season, managed to get palace & Bournemouth and hoping to get 2 Newcastle the next few days all in the sales, dont think I will manange 13 but if I get them to half the games in the league at home then mission accomplished. The local sales arent even for locals as anyone can change there address so I dont even bother in them mate. As for aways it is what it is I dont think they should be touched bare in mind I dont even have the credits but one thing should change for them is corporate and players getting them in my oppionion and possibly a ballot for STH every away 250-500 seems fair. The away atmosphere would die in my opinion and end up like citys (shite) .was listening to a few Everton fans in a twitter space and Everton done a ballot for fleetwood away and there was fellas who have never missed a game in 10-20 years supporting them including preseason games. In USA and Asia and potentially losing out to a STH who has 1 or 0 credits which is wrong in my opinion. I believe Everton when they do there ballots also for the likes of cup semi/final you have to have an L postcode to enter.Not trying to be a nob but auto cup for members was available this week and Ive found it easy to get tickets in the late availability all from my phone. The Newcastle sale 2moro late availability u and ur mate will be able to grab some u just have to be patient and refresh.I feel for the local younger generation who dont have a pot to Piss in when it comes to getting tickets. The supply for briefs is thru the roof but the club dont help either with the amount on tickets on tickets sites if they wanted to stop them they could.Hopefully with the new stand and the UA/bot and I believe to be a program has been patched on the site so it will be easier to get tickets as the last 2 sales it looks like it is.