I got one in U7 I've also screenshot the seat plan. Absolutely no way of telling if it was a ST or Members at the point of sale. It's just highlighted green with a tick. Got the email and it has gap also. This is fucking crazy. Those who said they bought today and stated it was a ST how specifically are you confirming that what are you seeing that's saying it's a ST seat?
So does this mean its a credit seat Ive just got. Theres a gap so is that a credit??
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Yes you've got a credit.
Completely disasterous loophole in the website appears to have been closed in the past couple of days If you know, you'll know.
Go on then - did this work today or have the club clamped down properly? What was it?
the 'clamping down' will probably last about two more sales before other methods are found and bots are updated. it's really nothing to get that excited over. also doubt anyone is going to disclose their secrets in case it comes in useful in the future.this all reminds me over the excitement of the new ticket system and people thinking it'll suddenly make things better lol
Absolutely spot on - Touts are about 25 steps ahead of the club - So the rest of us suffer
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.
Getting a page error 406 when on the house wifi but it's letting me on using the phone network. Anyone else having that issue?
