Yes but distribute is only available twice
Official from Live chatThey're working on the system to allow downgrade of tickets - they are keeping a list of people to email who've contacted once the system is sorted to refund the price difference Sounds like they can't downgrade on their end from the several conversations we've have had with them over the last week
Gerrard Barnes 12:43 PMHi Kieran, I am forwarding my ticket for Bournemouth game to a young adult. I was advised pre season to contact in advance of doing this to arrange a downgrade of the ticket and sort out a refund for the difference?Kieran J 12:48 PMSorry for the delay I was just looking into this for you. We are not doing any upgrades or downgrades this season with ticket forwarding.Gerrard Barnes 12:50 PMReally? That completely contradicts what I was told pre season.Kieran J 1:04 PMhttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding-and-ticket-exchange-faq-s#:~:text=We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this.You can see from the link we are not changing or making price adjustments. Gerrard Barnes 1:05 PMyeah, that was amended last week from what it originally said. So just checking when that will be introduced, and ensuring it will be backdatedKieran J 1:07 PMIf more information becomes available then this will be on our site however at this time downgrades will not be done. Is there anything else I can help you with today?Gerrard Barnes 1:08 PMThe original wording of the answer on that FAQ was -Yes there will be a mechanism to facilitate this.Kieran J 1:08 PMCurrently we do not have any further information on downgrades or if this will be backdated. Once we have more details supporters will be contacted.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
That's the normal for local sales. I am number 61 and still not in.
Sites fucked - crashes when you try checkout not surprised it doesnt let anyone inConstant internal server errors, maintenance etc..
Ive never had a queue slower for the locals haha!
Sorry meant you get straight through and already says sold out.I am in but very slow.
Share a bit of your luck lad
Same mate, add to basket twice and fucked up. Also, this was lower annie for full price? How is that? Thought its £9 bullets in U
