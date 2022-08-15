« previous next »
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27800 on: Yesterday at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Marko78 on Yesterday at 11:58:04 am
Yes but distribute is only available twice

Unless a game is moved to mid week  :D

Its laugh out loud stuff
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27801 on: Yesterday at 12:56:49 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 15, 2022, 02:57:25 pm
Official from Live chat

They're working on the system to allow downgrade of tickets - they are keeping a list of people to email who've contacted once the system is sorted to refund the price difference

Sounds like they can't downgrade on their end from the several conversations we've have had with them over the last week

I'm being told on live chat they aren't doing upgrades or downgrades this season  ;D

Bunch of incompetent wankers.

Quote
Gerrard Barnes  12:43 PM
Hi Kieran,
I am forwarding my ticket for Bournemouth game to a young adult. I was advised pre season to contact in advance of doing this to arrange a downgrade of the ticket and sort out a refund for the difference?

Kieran J  12:48 PM
Sorry for the delay I was just looking into this for you.
We are not doing any upgrades or downgrades this season with ticket forwarding.

Gerrard Barnes  12:50 PM
Really? That completely contradicts what I was told pre season.

Kieran J  1:04 PM
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding-and-ticket-exchange-faq-s#:~:text=We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this.
You can see from the link we are not changing or making price adjustments.

Gerrard Barnes  1:05 PM
yeah, that was amended last week from what it originally said. So just checking when that will be introduced, and ensuring it will be backdated

Kieran J  1:07 PM
If more information becomes available then this will be on our site however at this time downgrades will not be done. Is there anything else I can help you with today?

Gerrard Barnes  1:08 PM
The original wording of the answer on that FAQ was -

Yes there will be a mechanism to facilitate this.

Kieran J  1:08 PM
Currently we do not have any further information on downgrades or if this will be backdated. Once we have more details supporters will be contacted.
Online courty61

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27802 on: Today at 08:22:18 am »
The site crash? Straight in and all sold out
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27803 on: Today at 08:25:15 am »
Must be something dodgy going on, as its only dropped by 50 in the queue  ??? Time will tell.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27804 on: Today at 08:25:15 am »
That's the normal for local sales. I am number 61 and still not in.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27805 on: Today at 08:29:20 am »
Sites fucked - crashes when you try checkout not surprised it doesnt let anyone in

Constant internal server errors, maintenance etc..
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27806 on: Today at 08:33:52 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 08:25:15 am
That's the normal for local sales. I am number 61 and still not in.

Ive never had a queue slower for the locals haha!
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27807 on: Today at 08:36:16 am »
Nearly 20 mins to checkout there - queue paused now?

Sites performance is as bad as ours last night
Online JayH93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27808 on: Today at 08:45:20 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:29:20 am
Sites fucked - crashes when you try checkout not surprised it doesnt let anyone in

Constant internal server errors, maintenance etc..

Share a bit of your luck lad
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27809 on: Today at 08:48:31 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:33:52 am
Ive never had a queue slower for the locals haha!
Sorry meant you get straight through and already says sold out.
I am in but very slow.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27810 on: Today at 08:53:17 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 08:48:31 am
Sorry meant you get straight through and already says sold out.
I am in but very slow.

Ooh on it. Good luck haha! Sounds painful.
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27811 on: Today at 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: JayH93 on Today at 08:45:20 am
Share a bit of your luck lad

Same mate, add to basket twice and fucked up. Also, this was lower annie for full price? How is that? Thought its £9 bullets in U
Online courty61

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27812 on: Today at 09:16:06 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 09:13:19 am
Same mate, add to basket twice and fucked up. Also, this was lower annie for full price? How is that? Thought its £9 bullets in U

That's local sale.

This was local members sale
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27813 on: Today at 09:22:58 am »
Did anyone get one then?
