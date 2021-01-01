« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 682 683 684 685 686 [687]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1333487 times)

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27440 on: Today at 11:24:45 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:23:42 am
once i get in (if i ever get in) and there is no seats available, do i have to keep refreshing? is this what everyone talked about when they said button bashing f5?

Keep refreshing. If you see a block light up click the 'choose seats for me' immediately. You won't have time to go into the block and manually select the seat at someone else will have got it.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27441 on: Today at 11:25:04 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:23:42 am
once i get in (if i ever get in) and there is no seats available, do i have to keep refreshing? is this what everyone talked about when they said button bashing f5?

there may be a few tickets that drop from baskets so worth refreshing for a bit. would especially keep trying on Monday.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27442 on: Today at 11:26:45 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:22:07 am
Not seeing any notification of STH returns on the basket page.
Using the 'add seats for me' it put 2 seats in the basket

No mention of it being a STH return seat

However, clicking on 'add more seats to basket' takes you to the block page


And you can see it's marked 'ST'.

Be nice if it was on the basket page showing it was a ST return too. Going to catch a few out that way.

So if you get them today you are not getting the credit? I proper thought it was the tickets that drop after the sale windows ffs
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27443 on: Today at 11:28:59 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:26:45 am
So if you get them today you are not getting the credit? I proper thought it was the tickets that drop after the sale windows ffs

This sale window is a mix of STH returns and member returns. The late sales are always that way.
If you get a member return you'll get a credit. if it's a STH return you won't.
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27444 on: Today at 11:29:00 am »
Using my phone in work so didnt expect anything it 33k in the Que for a Monday night game  :'(
Wasnt this hard for Burnley last year which was our first home
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27445 on: Today at 11:31:11 am »
Im curious to know if people who use these links have a better or worse queue number. On my phone I Used the link and had queue number 24k and on my laptop I didnt use the link and got number 6k
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27446 on: Today at 11:31:54 am »
And yes I know the links dont skip queues anymore but Atleast it gets you straight into the seating plan
Logged

Online Sut3557

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27447 on: Today at 11:32:09 am »
I had about 16 mins to wait 400 odd in front of me, refreshed for a ten minutes and ended up bagging one in Kop, went back in to see if i could add more to basket, most of ground went orange and allowed me to add three together in U9 for me and the kids, dont know what was going on there but never seen that before, half expecting them to contact me and tell me theres been a mistake, but theyre in my account now  :D
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,813
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27448 on: Today at 11:33:18 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:24:45 am
Keep refreshing. If you see a block light up click the 'choose seats for me' immediately. You won't have time to go into the block and manually select the seat at someone else will have got it.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:25:04 am
there may be a few tickets that drop from baskets so worth refreshing for a bit. would especially keep trying on Monday.

Thanks guys
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:56 am by stevieG786 »
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27449 on: Today at 11:33:47 am »
Is the "Choose Seats for Me" button (or whatever it's called) buggy for anyone else? Most of the time when I click it, nothing happens (presumably no seats available to select by the time I click it?). Then the one time something happened, it replaced the Kop ticket I had in my basket with a Lower Main ticket. I guess because I had 1 selected in the how many tickets box? I've given up for now because I was trying to basket for 20 mins and didn't manage it after that initial fuck up. I'll try again Monday.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27450 on: Today at 11:35:34 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:33:47 am
Is the "Choose Seats for Me" button (or whatever it's called) buggy for anyone else? Most of the time when I click it, nothing happens (presumably no seats available to select by the time I click it?). Then the one time something happened, it replaced the Kop ticket I had in my basket with a Lower Main ticket. I guess because I had 1 selected in the how many tickets box? I've given up for now because I was trying to basket for 20 mins and didn't manage it after that initial fuck up. I'll try again Monday.

I pointed this out about 12 months ago. If you already have a ticket in the basket, go back to the seating plan page and try to get another '1' it won't give you another 1 in the basket to make 2, it'll just give you 1 in the basket (never seen it replace an existing ticket in the basket though!).
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27451 on: Today at 11:37:18 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:28:59 am
This sale window is a mix of STH returns and member returns. The late sales are always that way.
If you get a member return you'll get a credit. if it's a STH return you won't.

I thought this was just an additional sale for members as in tickets are held back for today's sale, not a purchase from the exchange as would be the case once today's is closed (or sold out as it is). It is the names that are not clear, to me anyway. Is today's sale the exchange?

Logged

Online jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27452 on: Today at 11:37:36 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:33:47 am
Is the "Choose Seats for Me" button (or whatever it's called) buggy for anyone else? Most of the time when I click it, nothing happens (presumably no seats available to select by the time I click it?). Then the one time something happened, it replaced the Kop ticket I had in my basket with a Lower Main ticket. I guess because I had 1 selected in the how many tickets box? I've given up for now because I was trying to basket for 20 mins and didn't manage it after that initial fuck up. I'll try again Monday.

Caught me out when I went back in. Replaced a members ticket with a ST return
Logged

Offline gordo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27453 on: Today at 11:37:46 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 11:31:11 am
Im curious to know if people who use these links have a better or worse queue number. On my phone I Used the link and had queue number 24k and on my laptop I didnt use the link and got number 6k

Is it just me confused as to what you mean by use the link?

Also I can only dream of getting 24k in the queue, never mind 6k! I dont Ive ever had single figure thousands for any sales in the Klopp era
Logged

Offline gordo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27454 on: Today at 11:38:37 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:37:18 am
I thought this was just an additional sale for members as in tickets are held back for today's sale, not a purchase from the exchange as would be the case once today's is closed (or sold out as it is). It is the names that are not clear, to me anyway. Is today's sale the exchange?

Late availability sales have always been returns. The actual members sales was a couple of weeks ago.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27455 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:37:18 am
I thought this was just an additional sale for members as in tickets are held back for today's sale, not a purchase from the exchange as would be the case once today's is closed (or sold out as it is). It is the names that are not clear, to me anyway. Is today's sale the exchange?



They say there are no tickets held back for these sales (but we know there are, defo some in U2/U8 always only on sale in this sale).
The late members sale have always been this way (STH returns / members returns). The difference this time round is that only member returns (and initially unsold non-sth seats I'd guess) will accrue the credit.
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27456 on: Today at 11:42:20 am »
Quote from: gordo on Today at 11:37:46 am
Is it just me confused as to what you mean by use the link?

Also I can only dream of getting 24k in the queue, never mind 6k! I dont Ive ever had single figure thousands for any sales in the Klopp era

The hallmap link
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27457 on: Today at 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 11:37:36 am
Caught me out when I went back in. Replaced a members ticket with a ST return

Yeah, exactly. Gutted.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27458 on: Today at 11:43:57 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:39:33 am
They say there are no tickets held back for these sales (but we know there are, defo some in U2/U8 always only on sale in this sale).
The late members sale have always been this way (STH returns / members returns). The difference this time round is that only member returns (and initially unsold non-sth seats I'd guess) will accrue the credit.

Fair play, didn't realise that it applied to this one today. 

After thinking about long and hard I accepted a season ticket transfer would not get a credit. If it did we'd have everyone on 13+. I'm still not having buying a ticket for a returned ST does not get a credit. It is not a double credit. It is not the ST holders seat. If the ST game is returned the seat is empty and us fuckin plebs are on to buy it off the club, not the ST holder, the club.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27459 on: Today at 11:46:41 am »

They clearly messed up and didnt drop the returns onto the site till around 11.17. I needed two but the site was so slow I couldnt change the number of seats before clicking choose my seat. Got one in KH but its two or not at all so released it.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27460 on: Today at 11:48:18 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:46:41 am
They clearly messed up and didnt drop the returns onto the site till around 11.17. I needed two but the site was so slow I couldnt change the number of seats before clicking choose my seat. Got one in KH but its two or not at all so released it.


Yeah, really similar to what happened to me, in addition to the annoyingness mentioned above.

To be honest I really can't afford it anyway this month so might just skip Palace. Gonna be a really tough season financially.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Mr.Savage

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27461 on: Today at 11:54:20 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:35:34 am
I pointed this out about 12 months ago. If you already have a ticket in the basket, go back to the seating plan page and try to get another '1' it won't give you another 1 in the basket to make 2, it'll just give you 1 in the basket (never seen it replace an existing ticket in the basket though!).

I had one non ST return before and it replaced it with a ST one
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,768
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27462 on: Today at 11:57:43 am »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 11:54:20 am
I had one non ST return before and it replaced it with a ST one

OO that's new. Not seen that before.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27463 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Just to clarify if a ticket in your basket is the standard green tick symbol then that means it is a credit ticket?
Logged

Online jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27464 on: Today at 12:01:38 pm »
Nabbed another in the Upper Annie. Means our 3 are sorted for Palace - under no illusions though this season is going to be a graft
Logged

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27465 on: Today at 12:04:09 pm »
Anyone know why I can't proceed? I chose pick seat for me and I get this error in order summary:

You must select Adult/Over 65/Young Adult AND Junior tickets to proceed.For every Junior Price Type, between 1 and 2 Adult Price Type(s) can be selected in this Area.

Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27466 on: Today at 12:04:43 pm »
I won't mind it too much when looking for myself but trying for a pair today for a friend was a nightmare, ended up settling for row 1 and row 22 in ce1, I'm sure someone in row 22 won't mind going to row 1 to make a pair in 22
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27467 on: Today at 12:05:38 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 12:04:09 pm
Anyone know why I can't proceed? I chose pick seat for me and I get this error in order summary:

You must select Adult/Over 65/Young Adult AND Junior tickets to proceed.For every Junior Price Type, between 1 and 2 Adult Price Type(s) can be selected in this Area.

If its the upper Annie itll be an adult/kid area probably. Contact the club via Twitter or something whilst its in your basket. I reckon theyll allocate you it
Logged

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27468 on: Today at 12:06:22 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:05:38 pm
If its the upper Annie itll be an adult/kid area probably. Contact the club via Twitter or something whilst its in your basket. I reckon theyll allocate you it

I thought so, what an incredibly stupid system to pick that seat for me. I don't have any juniors listed as FF even
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27469 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:35:34 am
I pointed this out about 12 months ago. If you already have a ticket in the basket, go back to the seating plan page and try to get another '1' it won't give you another 1 in the basket to make 2, it'll just give you 1 in the basket (never seen it replace an existing ticket in the basket though!).

Yep same happened for me, it replaced my ticket in the Kop for one in the upper anny.

Also did anyone see some hospitality drop in the Kop? Row of about 7 in 305. Wouldn't let me choose them and next minute they were gone.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,813
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27470 on: Today at 12:16:20 pm »
finally in, showing as sold out

refresh refresh refresh
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • Free at last!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27471 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 12:04:09 pm
Anyone know why I can't proceed? I chose pick seat for me and I get this error in order summary:

You must select Adult/Over 65/Young Adult AND Junior tickets to proceed.For every Junior Price Type, between 1 and 2 Adult Price Type(s) can be selected in this Area.

Happened to me during the original members sale, there is either an error in the logic or it doesn't know at that point you want two adult tickets so puts you were ever it finds two together.
Let's be honest if you were designing a ticket system from scratch it wouldn't look like this!
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27472 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
I managed to get a single for a mate after much refreshing in MSU. I just did the choose seats for me, so I never got to see if it was ST or not. Is there a way to tell from purchase history or anything?
Logged

Online liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27473 on: Today at 12:21:13 pm »
Is there any way of telling if it is a ST seat after you bought it one. It's not fucking very apparent when trying to basket it?
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27474 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 12:19:09 pm
Happened to me during the original members sale, there is either an error in the logic or it doesn't know at that point you want two adult tickets so puts you were ever it finds two together.
Let's be honest if you were designing a ticket system from scratch it wouldn't look like this!

Worst thing about it I was only searching for 1 not 2!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 682 683 684 685 686 [687]   Go Up
« previous next »
 