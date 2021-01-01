Is the "Choose Seats for Me" button (or whatever it's called) buggy for anyone else? Most of the time when I click it, nothing happens (presumably no seats available to select by the time I click it?). Then the one time something happened, it replaced the Kop ticket I had in my basket with a Lower Main ticket. I guess because I had 1 selected in the how many tickets box? I've given up for now because I was trying to basket for 20 mins and didn't manage it after that initial fuck up. I'll try again Monday.