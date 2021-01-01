yup
mine and my wifes was a few months ago
friends was a couple weeks ago
Edit: i just created a new account for my son, it lets you add friends and family on new accounts
They did say in the FAQs that new accounts would allow you to add for 2 weeks from creation date
Another work around for F&F
Person A wants to give a ticket to Person B, but aren't on each others friends list
Solution:
Get a random person you know (Person C) to create a new account, add both Person A and B to F&F
Transfer the ticket from Person A to Person C, then Person C to Person B
This works as the ticket can be forwarded 3 times