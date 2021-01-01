« previous next »
Online stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27280 on: Today at 03:12:50 pm
Weird, the button to add another family member is there for a friend of mine, but mine and the wifes account the button is missing
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27281 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:12:50 pm
Weird, the button to add another family member is there for a friend of mine, but mine and the wifes account the button is missing

Was that account created in the last 2 weeks?
Online stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27282 on: Today at 03:21:46 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:17:05 pm
Was that account created in the last 2 weeks?

yup

mine and my wifes was a few months ago

friends was a couple weeks ago

Edit: i just created a new account for my son, it lets you add friends and family on new accounts  :wave
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27283 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:21:46 pm
yup

mine and my wifes was a few months ago

friends was a couple weeks ago

Edit: i just created a new account for my son, it lets you add friends and family on new accounts  :wave

They did say in the FAQs that new accounts would allow you to add for 2 weeks from creation date

Another work around for F&F

Person A wants to give a ticket to Person B, but aren't on each others friends list

Solution:

Get a random person you know (Person C) to create a new account, add both Person A and B to F&F
Transfer the ticket from Person A to Person C, then Person C to Person B

This works as the ticket can be forwarded 3 times
