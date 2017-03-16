I've realised now why they won't allow season tickets returned to the club to be purchased and count as a credit and it's so bloody obvious I'm surprised I didn't think of it sooner.



If you allow rebought season tickets to be bought and credit count, you'd have people saying that if they buy one off a season ticket holder, then that credit should transfer too. And obviously there's a lot more scope for abuse with 28,000 season ticket holders being able to transfer tickets left right and centre to members.



I know the ones returned effectively 'count twice' - but surely it would be the ones transferred that could make a massive difference. Especially as someone could 'lend' a season ticket for a season and get to 19 credits.



Perhaps they'll look to do the late sales as counting in future, I guess it depends what quantity of these are returned to the club compared to direct transfers.