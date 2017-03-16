So basically, i purchased the Palace tickets for me and the mrs, unfortuantly she has had to go away for a family emergency and may not be back in time
I was thinking of taking my son with me for his first game, but he isn't on my friends and family list (he's only 10, doesnt have email address etc)
is there anyway i can change it now?
what if i took him but left the ticket on my wifes name?
if no way around it i'll have to send the tickets back to club, which is a shame as that's the only game i got hold of