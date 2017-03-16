« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1327154 times)

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27240 on: August 5, 2022, 11:50:30 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on August  5, 2022, 11:30:07 am
Young adult is up to 24 and is around half price.

Unfortunately it's only 17-21
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27241 on: August 5, 2022, 12:06:51 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on August  5, 2022, 11:50:30 am
Unfortunately it's only 17-21

I stand corrected!

Theyre leaving the Palace late sale date to the last minute it seems.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,333
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27242 on: August 5, 2022, 12:13:58 pm »
It's definitely not just touts that are doing the burner phones.

A mate messaged me last night to see what the craic was as someone offered his nephew 3 tickets for Palace as they can't go due to it being a Monday night, but they said there's no need to add to Family and Friends list as they can just download the NFC pass. So I explained the craic, can't download it if it's already on another device etc etc. He got confirmation this morning - "No lad, I'm bringing the 3 devices with me so just use their phones then give them back to me"
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Tim

  • Make that an umbrella in my Breezer. Jimmy Anderson's stunt double.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
  • Welcome to Heaven
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27243 on: August 5, 2022, 12:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  5, 2022, 12:13:58 pm
It's definitely not just touts that are doing the burner phones.

A mate messaged me last night to see what the craic was as someone offered his nephew 3 tickets for Palace as they can't go due to it being a Monday night, but they said there's no need to add to Family and Friends list as they can just download the NFC pass. So I explained the craic, can't download it if it's already on another device etc etc. He got confirmation this morning - "No lad, I'm bringing the 3 devices with me so just use their phones then give them back to me"

Absolutely loads of "normal" fans will be doing this.
Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair please use my code N4TFVF4PK

We'll both get £20



:wave

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27244 on: August 5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm »
Card has been updated to Palace, cant come soon enough 😎
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27245 on: August 5, 2022, 02:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  5, 2022, 12:13:58 pm
It's definitely not just touts that are doing the burner phones.

A mate messaged me last night to see what the craic was as someone offered his nephew 3 tickets for Palace as they can't go due to it being a Monday night, but they said there's no need to add to Family and Friends list as they can just download the NFC pass. So I explained the craic, can't download it if it's already on another device etc etc. He got confirmation this morning - "No lad, I'm bringing the 3 devices with me so just use their phones then give them back to me"

Exactly that's what I don't understand about people in this thread saying it's too much trouble for touts and burners. When it's their 'job' in some instance then they'll do it no danger
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27246 on: August 5, 2022, 02:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August  5, 2022, 02:00:21 pm
Exactly that's what I don't understand about people in this thread saying it's too much trouble for touts and burners. When it's their 'job' in some instance then they'll do it no danger
Its not even hassle really at all, Ive an old iPhone 7 knocking about somewhere that I could use if I wanted. if its done once that's it set up for the season.
Logged
YNWA

Offline PHIL.

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • Unbearable
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27247 on: August 5, 2022, 03:13:42 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on August  5, 2022, 01:57:07 pm
Card has been updated to Palace, cant come soon enough 😎

Yeah, mine's just been updated too.

Can't wait to get back.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27248 on: August 5, 2022, 03:36:27 pm »
Hi guys

this may be a stupid question, but to download the NFC pass i go to membership section on the website and download it on to the smart phone i will be taking to anfield right?

that's fine, but if i was to transfer the ticket to a non membership friend (who is listed on my friends and family) how would they download the NFC pass?

Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,743
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27249 on: August 5, 2022, 03:37:49 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on August  5, 2022, 03:36:27 pm
Hi guys

this may be a stupid question, but to download the NFC pass i go to membership section on the website and download it on to the smart phone i will be taking to anfield right?

that's fine, but if i was to transfer the ticket to a non membership friend (who is listed on my friends and family) how would they download the NFC pass?



they haven't announced that yet. But I guess they will go onto their account and download the ticket from there.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27250 on: August 5, 2022, 03:39:06 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on August  5, 2022, 03:36:27 pm
Hi guys

this may be a stupid question, but to download the NFC pass i go to membership section on the website and download it on to the smart phone i will be taking to anfield right?

that's fine, but if i was to transfer the ticket to a non membership friend (who is listed on my friends and family) how would they download the NFC pass?



Either they will get an email to download it or they'll have their own NFC pass they can download by logging into their account which will activate for it.

Not sure which actually it's a good question, inclined to think the latter, but worth them logging on to their account and seeing if there is an NFC pass to download there.

If so I'll download my daughters onto my own phone, or her little iPhone 5S if it's possible.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27251 on: August 5, 2022, 05:32:52 pm »
Does anyone thing the club would be clever enough to tag all the accounts that have switched to new devices this season and then do random spot checks so they can find a hitch are being used by touts.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27252 on: August 5, 2022, 08:47:53 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on August  5, 2022, 05:32:52 pm
Does anyone thing the club would be clever enough to tag all the accounts that have switched to new devices this season and then do random spot checks so they can find a hitch are being used by touts.

No!

Its not just touts doing this, as others have said STH and members are doing this. I know 2 STHs and a member who gets all the home games. For years they have sold a lot of their games on to others and only attend the more desirable games, so they have got a spare phone just for the NFC pass. I must add that they only sell the tickets for face value and for the majority of time its to people who they know, or friends of a friend.

Unless the club brings in finger print ID or some type of facial recognition then they will never stop touts or credit hunters.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27253 on: Yesterday at 06:44:38 pm »
I've realised now why they won't allow season tickets returned to the club to be purchased and count as a credit and it's so bloody obvious I'm surprised I didn't think of it sooner.

If you allow rebought season tickets to be bought and credit count, you'd have people saying that if they buy one off a season ticket holder, then that credit should transfer too. And obviously there's a lot more scope for abuse with 28,000 season ticket holders being able to transfer tickets left right and centre to members.

I know the ones returned effectively 'count twice' - but surely it would be the ones transferred that could make a massive difference. Especially as someone could 'lend' a season ticket for a season and get to 19 credits.

Perhaps they'll look to do the late sales as counting in future, I guess it depends what quantity of these are returned to the club compared to direct transfers.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27254 on: Today at 06:59:17 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 06:44:38 pm
I've realised now why they won't allow season tickets returned to the club to be purchased and count as a credit and it's so bloody obvious I'm surprised I didn't think of it sooner.

If you allow rebought season tickets to be bought and credit count, you'd have people saying that if they buy one off a season ticket holder, then that credit should transfer too. And obviously there's a lot more scope for abuse with 28,000 season ticket holders being able to transfer tickets left right and centre to members.

I know the ones returned effectively 'count twice' - but surely it would be the ones transferred that could make a massive difference. Especially as someone could 'lend' a season ticket for a season and get to 19 credits.

Perhaps they'll look to do the late sales as counting in future, I guess it depends what quantity of these are returned to the club compared to direct transfers.

People have been explaining this on here since the day it was announced!!

You'd be surprised, the ones transferred arent being counted either

Its the same problem in the CL where the club sell UEFA returns which give people credit, then next season in ACS people complain they did all 4 or 6 or whatever and aren't guaranteed and moan how is it possible blah blah, well thats why they can't offer that seat out again
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,494
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27255 on: Today at 07:42:42 am »
Forgive my ignorance, when are the returns or late sales that give an unlikely chance of getting a ticket for the Palace game?

Or is that only for locals? Havent had an L postcode for about 4 years now, Im assuming local doesnt extend to growing up in the City. Can I register myself as being at my familys address for the benefit of the local sales?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27256 on: Today at 07:45:05 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:42:42 am
Forgive my ignorance, when are the returns or late sales that give an unlikely chance of getting a ticket for the Palace game?

Or is that only for locals? Havent had an L postcode for about 4 years now, Im assuming local doesnt extend to growing up in the City. Can I register myself as being at my familys address for the benefit of the local sales?

Yes you can as the club doesn't require proof
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27257 on: Today at 07:54:05 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 07:45:05 am
Yes you can as the club doesn't require proof

I think existing members have to do it over live chat and they ask for proof

I moved in June and they required proof and that wasn't even to or from an L post code
Logged

Online WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27258 on: Today at 08:06:31 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:54:05 am
I think existing members have to do it over live chat and they ask for proof

I moved in June and they required proof and that wasn't even to or from an L post code

Oh I didn't have too - that might have been because I changed back to a previous address
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27259 on: Today at 08:07:57 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 08:06:31 am
Oh I didn't have too - that might have been because I changed back to a previous address

Maybe because I've done fan update?
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27260 on: Today at 08:17:22 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:59:17 am
People have been explaining this on here since the day it was announced!!

You'd be surprised, the ones transferred arent being counted either

Its the same problem in the CL where the club sell UEFA returns which give people credit, then next season in ACS people complain they did all 4 or 6 or whatever and aren't guaranteed and moan how is it possible blah blah, well thats why they can't offer that seat out again

I know the ones transferred arent being counted. Not sure why thats in bold either :)
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27261 on: Today at 08:37:58 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:42:42 am
Forgive my ignorance, when are the returns or late sales that give an unlikely chance of getting a ticket for the Palace game?

Or is that only for locals? Havent had an L postcode for about 4 years now, Im assuming local doesnt extend to growing up in the City. Can I register myself as being at my familys address for the benefit of the local sales?

No date announced for the additional members sale yet. It should be tomorrow or Thursday but dont count on there being much.

In theory you need to live in a L postcode for the local sales but its effectively a way for touts to get £9 tickets as the club didnt check for proof of address. Its important we look after our tout base.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27262 on: Today at 10:49:33 am »
So basically, i purchased the Palace tickets for me and the mrs, unfortuantly she has had to go away for a family emergency and may not be back in time

I was thinking of taking my son with me for his first game, but he isn't on my friends and family list (he's only 10, doesnt have email address etc)

is there anyway i can change it now?
what if i took him but left the ticket on my wifes name?

if no way around it i'll have to send the tickets back to club, which is a shame as that's the only game i got hold of  :'(
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27263 on: Today at 10:51:25 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 10:49:33 am
So basically, i purchased the Palace tickets for me and the mrs, unfortuantly she has had to go away for a family emergency and may not be back in time

I was thinking of taking my son with me for his first game, but he isn't on my friends and family list (he's only 10, doesnt have email address etc)

is there anyway i can change it now?
what if i took him but left the ticket on my wifes name?

if no way around it i'll have to send the tickets back to club, which is a shame as that's the only game i got hold of  :'(

If your wife's ticket is on a phone that you can take with you then just scan him in using that. They don't check ID.
Logged

Offline jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27264 on: Today at 10:57:52 am »
Additional Members for Palace Thursday at 2pm
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27265 on: Today at 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:51:25 am
If your wife's ticket is on a phone that you can take with you then just scan him in using that. They don't check ID.

it is, knowing my luck they probably will check lol

thanks, i'll take my son with my wifes phone :)
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,588
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27266 on: Today at 11:11:20 am »
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 10:57:52 am
Additional Members for Palace Thursday at 2pm
5th attempt to get sorted.... joys of finishing on 12 in 18/19 and 19/20
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27267 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:51:25 am
If your wife's ticket is on a phone that you can take with you then just scan him in using that. They don't check ID.

Yeah, when I do get tickets for me and my lad, I have both our tickets on my phone so I just scan him through the gate then do myself.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 