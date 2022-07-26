If the same number of people stay above 13 how will it increase?
The number of people on 13 is unlikely to stay the same.
This is what we need to see play out. It will depend on;
- How many more memberships get up to 13 (e.g. fans/touts gaming the system to get more cards to 13)
- How many existing 13+ members dont game the system and drop below the threshold by losing credits when transferring a ticket the official way
- How many existing 13+ members are offered season tickets when new Anfield Road stand opens
- How many new seats are made available for general admission when new Anfield Road stand opens
The first 2 points will see a net increase of 13+ memberships in my opinion, i.e. more will engineer a way up the ladder than fall off it.
The last 2 points will move things the other way and are likely to be the driver of the 13+ threshold coming down. I cant see the transfer / credit rules applied this season bringing it down, it will be increased capacity that does this.