Online gregor

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27160 on: Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Yesterday at 04:02:10 pm
He will miss 4-6 just with the baby then no margin for error really.

And dont trust the club not to move the 13+ threshold.

Like me he is a member with 15 years + of 19 games plus not to mention all the other games, and on the season ticket waiting list!!

And the club are, however they try to defend it, discriminating against members with good loyalty, whilst leaving season ticket holders alone, to do what that will with theri tickets ( apologies to season ticket holders that go all the games )


Obviously I don't know everyone's individual circumstances but I'm not sure why a baby being born would mean you would need to miss the next 4-6 home games - my daughter was born on the 6th April this year and I was at Wembley 10 days later. Maybe I just have a very understanding wife but 6 home games is a long time to have to miss. I get the point about a long period of loyalty but if he's missing more than 6 games, where do we draw the line, and for how many years should we make exceptions for people?

I completely agree with you on Season Tickets though, I think there should be a minimum attendance requirement or you lose it.
Online MomoWasBoss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27161 on: Yesterday at 04:23:34 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Yesterday at 04:16:48 pm
Exactly mate.. couple of loads that go are on 13 and 14 games are will deffo miss out.

It also takes out helping mate out last minute.

Add in that since following the reds all over for 40 years + have quite a few friends all over and help them out with mine and mates tickets when they cant get over.

Lost one of my best mates last November to cancer, he moved out to Adelaide 20 years ago, but use to come back every 2-3 years to see family in Liverpool. Myself and other lads used to sort him, his Mrs and 2 reds mad kids. Will lose our loyalty now. Mad system and so unflexible.

Put your mates membership on an old iPhone that doesn't get used, whoever is still going to be going to the games keeps the phone and collects off of whomever your mate has sorted the spare.

Won't lose any credits
Offline gravy red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27162 on: Yesterday at 04:42:21 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:14:57 pm
On a side note, I always thought this thread should be private until you have a minimum 100 posts or something. The amount of new forum members and posts looking tickets from brand new accounts is through the roof when we are coming up to a final or a big game. Plus it lets non forum members read it all anyway.

This is actually a VERY good point. And I see no reason why it couldnt be implementedit should be considered for other threads too.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27163 on: Yesterday at 04:51:00 pm »
Quote from: PHIL. on Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm
The only thing that doesn't sit well with me is that I'll lose a credit if I don't scan in, even if I don't sell my tickets.

There are situations where that's unavoidable and I don't think you should be punished with loss of credits. For example, the rail strikes at the moment could easily mean I'll miss a game. Likewise, if I got Covid, I'd now feel like I had to go to the game anyway, just to avoid losing a credit.

I feel like there should be some allowance. For example, if you don't scan in twice in the season, any more will cost you credits. That way, you're covered for one off things like travel interruptions beyond your control.
Exactly, Id be less pissed off if they were also doing it to STH, a good portion of who have got away with queue jumping.
Offline anfieldash

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27164 on: Yesterday at 06:14:08 pm »
ST holder here, and Im amazed there isnt restrictions for passing on STs. I was assuming it would be something like missing max of six games, which would seem perfectly fair.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27165 on: Yesterday at 06:18:20 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on July 26, 2022, 09:24:59 pm
It does not seem difficult for the club to stop the touts, they could just use the same technology that is used at pure gym to stop people just sharing the same membership, film people as they scan at the turnstiles, delete all the images after each game expect for random sample checked against photograph linked to you members account.

ah yes, let's introduce more surveillance to football  :o
Online gregor

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27166 on: Yesterday at 07:26:30 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:18:20 pm
ah yes, let's introduce more surveillance to football  :o

What are you worried that a football club are going to do with an image of you entering the ground? By the way, you're already filmed constantly at the match, much more than you would be in an ordinary public place.
Offline NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27167 on: Today at 08:49:09 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 06:18:20 pm
ah yes, let's introduce more surveillance to football  :o

Who cares if it enabled a way to stop the thousands of ticket touts stopping ordinary people going to the football. The amount of tickets available on live football tickets for £125+ makes me sick.
Offline King Kenny Play

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27168 on: Today at 09:14:29 am »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 04:21:03 pm
Obviously I don't know everyone's individual circumstances but I'm not sure why a baby being born would mean you would need to miss the next 4-6 home games - my daughter was born on the 6th April this year and I was at Wembley 10 days later. Maybe I just have a very understanding wife but 6 home games is a long time to have to miss. I get the point about a long period of loyalty but if he's missing more than 6 games, where do we draw the line, and for how many years should we make exceptions for people?

I completely agree with you on Season Tickets though, I think there should be a minimum attendance requirement or you lose it.
4-6 games is his worst scenario looking at the fixtures that are crammed in, the fact there is no flexibility for members is shocking really
Online gregor

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27169 on: Today at 10:16:11 am »
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Today at 09:14:29 am
4-6 games is his worst scenario looking at the fixtures that are crammed in, the fact there is no flexibility for members is shocking really

If we take a ST holder and a member on 19 as being at the same level though, there is quite a bit of flexibility. OK, a ST holder can transfer as many as they like which I agree is wrong, but the member on 19 can transfer 6 games - that's almost a third of all home games - and still be guaranteed next season. As for 13+ changing, from what people have said in this thread who seem to be in the know with numbers, that figure is only going to go down in the near future, not up.

If people are on exactly 13 then yeah it'll affect them and there's less flexibility - and I'd suspect that those people are sticking on 13 so that they can get their pick of the best games, and fuck off the 6 worst ones. If that's the case I don't have a huge amount of sympathy. They'll have to start going to Fulham at home on a wet Wednesday night.
Offline sambhi92

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27170 on: Today at 10:35:53 am »
Quote from: gregor on Today at 10:16:11 am
If we take a ST holder and a member on 19 as being at the same level though, there is quite a bit of flexibility. OK, a ST holder can transfer as many as they like which I agree is wrong, but the member on 19 can transfer 6 games - that's almost a third of all home games - and still be guaranteed next season. As for 13+ changing, from what people have said in this thread who seem to be in the know with numbers, that figure is only going to go down in the near future, not up.

If people are on exactly 13 then yeah it'll affect them and there's less flexibility - and I'd suspect that those people are sticking on 13 so that they can get their pick of the best games, and fuck off the 6 worst ones. If that's the case I don't have a huge amount of sympathy. They'll have to start going to Fulham at home on a wet Wednesday night.

Unlikely that 13+ will carry on mate, i would imagine that would increase to maybe 16+ after the new system
Online gregor

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27171 on: Today at 10:37:55 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 10:35:53 am
Unlikely that 13+ will carry on mate, i would imagine that would increase to maybe 16+ after the new system

That's not what the consensus seems to be on here. I suppose time will tell but like I say if you read through the thread there are people who seem to know the numbers very well, and they're saying 13 will go down, not up.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27172 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: gregor on Today at 10:37:55 am
That's not what the consensus seems to be on here. I suppose time will tell but like I say if you read through the thread there are people who seem to know the numbers very well, and they're saying 13 will go down, not up.

This is where I don't get it at all - If the club's aim is to get more of your odd time a season fan (which I think it is) Why not actually increase it. Then there are less people in the bulk sale and more available to the once a season or once in a lifetime fan

Yes I know there is still the enormous problems of touts with 19, but less guaranteed also has an effect (albeit a tiny one) on the touts target market
