Did usual three together in 202 and finished about 9.15 by which time it was starting to be just singles. System held up okay for re-allocating names, but surely they can make it easier than one at a time.



Someone asked about using ticket cash. Yes, if you are logged in as someone with ticket cash then just tick the box on checkout and it gives a new total with ticket cash deducted. But it needs to be ticket cash that’s on the account for the person buying.



Not 100% correct regarding ticket cash. I was logged in on my account and bought tickets for me and my husband and I could pay with the ticket cash from both my account and his. When I ticked the box with ticket cash from my account I was given the option to also tick a box to use the ticket cash from his account so it looks like that if you have ticket cash in your account you can also use the ticket cash from the accounts of the ones you are buying tickets for.