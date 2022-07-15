Few questions, forgive my ignorance.



Recently became a member and have bought two tickets for the Strasbourg friendly, one for myself and one for a friend (who isn't a member).



I'm unable to download the NFC pass atm, although the confirmation e-mail mentions needing to download a one-off match NFC pass for the game. Can anybody shed any light on this?



How does buying a ticket for a non-member friend work? Is downloading both tickets to Google Pay on the same phone and simply passing the phone back through the turnstiles not an option? I've seen the "My Friends & Family" section, but I'm not sure how exactly this works. Would it require said friend to sign-up and download their own one-off match pass for the game?



Thanks in advance.





For the friendly you will be emailed a ticket which you download to your smart phone. Its a one time use ticket. If you bought two together I think you may well get emailed two passes with one for your friend attached as well. Either way you wont need the usual NFC members pass for that game. If youre having issues they do a live chat on the website during the week, connect and explain your issue to them and they will try to help you. Best of luck and enjoy the game.If youre likely to want other games youll need to download the NFC pass at some point, again the chat can help you. Finally you may be aware already but for normal games youll be able to transfer your ticket to your mate via friends and family but they wont be able to buy one directly themselves.