Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1292288 times)

Offline AR48

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26560 on: July 15, 2022, 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on July 15, 2022, 12:23:26 pm
10k members
1k local
9k hospitality (including boxes, seasonal hospo like dugout, premier club, BG and so on, and members hospo sold game by game on and offsite)
28k season tickets
3k away fans
2k for player/club allocation, sponsors, premier league and they give some to schools etc those kind of small allocations

thats your 53k

9k hospitality?! I know they dont sell out every match but that is a crazy amount of people who are paying hundreds of pounds for a game just to get a programme, a bottle of carlsberg at ht, a bit of chicken and a photo with Phil Thompson. How the other half live eh?
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26561 on: July 15, 2022, 06:38:23 pm »


Does anyone know from experience roughly how many tickets are left for the unsuccessful sale from last season? In theory the new policy should mean that number is greater as those who cant attend decline to buy. Hopefully someone can do a count beforehand to see if thats true.

Going to be a struggle for me as the sale will be at 2.15 am on holiday in Mexico. Ill be there, tequila in hand.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26562 on: July 15, 2022, 10:05:55 pm »
Why is everyone moaning or upset or saying they are giving it up? It's extremely easy to get tickets in the late sales, don't give up YNWA
Offline timmit

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26563 on: July 15, 2022, 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on July 15, 2022, 10:05:55 pm
Why is everyone moaning or upset or saying they are giving it up? It's extremely easy to get tickets in the late sales, don't give up YNWA

Its not extremely easy is it. Lets not exaggerate here.

Extremely easy would be just go on, log in, buy ticket, log off.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26564 on: July 15, 2022, 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on July 15, 2022, 06:38:23 pm

Does anyone know from experience roughly how many tickets are left for the unsuccessful sale from last season? In theory the new policy should mean that number is greater as those who cant attend decline to buy. Hopefully someone can do a count beforehand to see if thats true.

Going to be a struggle for me as the sale will be at 2.15 am on holiday in Mexico. Ill be there, tequila in hand.

The July sale had relatively ok availability. The November one did not.

No idea how it'll pan out this time though.
Offline Kls89

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26565 on: July 15, 2022, 11:06:23 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on July 15, 2022, 10:05:55 pm
Why is everyone moaning or upset or saying they are giving it up? It's extremely easy to get tickets in the late sales, don't give up YNWA

Mate its almost impossible in the late sales to get pairs, so useless to anyone like myself taking kids
Offline keano7

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26566 on: July 15, 2022, 11:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on July 15, 2022, 11:06:23 pm
Mate its almost impossible in the late sales to get pairs, so useless to anyone like myself taking kids
True. Best you could hope for is two in the same block a few rows apart and hopefully the person next to you would be willing to move.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26567 on: Yesterday at 10:27:45 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on July 15, 2022, 06:38:23 pm

Does anyone know from experience roughly how many tickets are left for the unsuccessful sale from last season? In theory the new policy should mean that number is greater as those who cant attend decline to buy. Hopefully someone can do a count beforehand to see if thats true.

Going to be a struggle for me as the sale will be at 2.15 am on holiday in Mexico. Ill be there, tequila in hand.

Be about 1000 ish tickets because they have all the restricted view ones in that usually too
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26568 on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 am »
Can no longer buy the young adult/junior tickets if your an adult on your membership details. All orders will get cancelled
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26569 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 10:44:57 am
Can no longer buy the young adult/junior tickets if your an adult on your membership details. All orders will get cancelled

Has that been officially confirmed?
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26570 on: Yesterday at 11:35:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:23:25 am
Has that been officially confirmed?

Yes. Its on the website
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26571 on: Yesterday at 11:42:25 am »
Here
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26572 on: Yesterday at 11:45:49 am »
Also mentions in FAQ they're will be the facility to transfer and adult ticket to a junior and vice versa. Does that mean they'll refund the difference in cost? Fuck paying £50 for a 5 year old  :butt
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26573 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 am »
Thats fair enough is it not? Adults should be buying adult tickets
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26574 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:45:49 am
Also mentions in FAQ they're will be the facility to transfer and adult ticket to a junior and vice versa. Does that mean they'll refund the difference in cost? Fuck paying £50 for a 5 year old  :butt

They didn't last season.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26575 on: Yesterday at 12:45:18 pm »
Absolutely guttered ahaha all good things must come to a end  :'(
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26576 on: Yesterday at 12:50:06 pm »
Of all the changes that is by far the worst.
Offline D🐶G

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26577 on: Yesterday at 12:56:37 pm »
Lets face it, the scheme just isnt fit for purpose for many now and this ballot system has further emphasised that.

Always going to be hard to strike a bit of a balance, but surely some sort of tiered membership scheme with some sort of points system would be best moving forward?

Maybe a gold, silver and bronze scheme. One that rewards the ones who want to go every game, one for those who want to do a handful of games a season and then one for those who want to just do one or two. Cap the numbers on each scheme, apart from the bronze one, so people know their chances and have each scheme priced accordingly.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26578 on: Yesterday at 03:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Hij on July 15, 2022, 09:31:48 am
You'll have a 95% chance or so to get back on it. Even if you miss out you should be fine to buy game by game.

The sales for games are often at times I simply can't log in to a computer and wait an hour or so to get tickets. I'm a teacher so simply not possible. Thankfully my mate has been excellent down the years at getting some league games for me but the ACS is crucial for me as it means i don't need to worry about getting in any sales, just job done and take my money.
Offline ldsn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26579 on: Yesterday at 03:39:53 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 12:56:37 pm
Lets face it, the scheme just isnt fit for purpose for many now and this ballot system has further emphasised that.

Always going to be hard to strike a bit of a balance, but surely some sort of tiered membership scheme with some sort of points system would be best moving forward?

Maybe a gold, silver and bronze scheme. One that rewards the ones who want to go every game, one for those who want to do a handful of games a season and then one for those who want to just do one or two. Cap the numbers on each scheme, apart from the bronze one, so people know their chances and have each scheme priced accordingly.

This could be a shout but hopefully itd be competition specific. I only do the CL games now due to the expense of travelling up from London, but am happy with that. I wouldnt really want to feel extra pressure to go to Prem games in order to boost my points and and keep going to the CL games.
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26580 on: Yesterday at 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 11:42:25 am
Here

Where abouts on the site is this ? The website is like a maze these days.
Offline Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26581 on: Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 12:56:37 pm
Lets face it, the scheme just isnt fit for purpose for many now and this ballot system has further emphasised that.

Always going to be hard to strike a bit of a balance, but surely some sort of tiered membership scheme with some sort of points system would be best moving forward?

Maybe a gold, silver and bronze scheme. One that rewards the ones who want to go every game, one for those who want to do a handful of games a season and then one for those who want to just do one or two. Cap the numbers on each scheme, apart from the bronze one, so people know their chances and have each scheme priced accordingly.

Issue is if the gold and silver memberships are capped how do you decide who gets them? Its credits isnt it? Which is exactly the same thing in essence.
Online igloo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26582 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 11:35:21 am
Yes. Its on the website

My son has junior membership. We like to sit anywhere in the stadium togehter, and has often bought adult ticket on his card. Is this still possible?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26583 on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 11:52:39 am
They didn't last season.

Last season you could just buy a junior ticket though. Having to pay up to £50 for a child is a joke
Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26584 on: Today at 09:48:21 am »
Kids tickets throughout the stadium are in the Premier League rules. Sounds like the club are closing off the loop hole, where you could transfer a junior ticket to an adult on your F&F for no fee... Would make sense if you could get the difference back if you transfer and adult ticket to a kid, but i thought it made sense to get a credit in all late sales... But as someone else said on here the website for FAQs/rules is an absolute maze/mess...
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26585 on: Today at 11:35:29 am »
I've never understood why the system asks you what type of ticket you want (full price, over65, under18, etc).  This is an attribute of the member's profile, and the ticket type should be set automatically.
Online willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26586 on: Today at 11:37:44 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 11:42:25 am
Here
What about if you buy a child on an adult membership but transfer to a child??

Do you think they'll really cancel orders??
