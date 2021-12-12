« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 660 661 662 663 664 [665]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1291255 times)

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26560 on: Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:23:26 pm
10k members
1k local
9k hospitality (including boxes, seasonal hospo like dugout, premier club, BG and so on, and members hospo sold game by game on and offsite)
28k season tickets
3k away fans
2k for player/club allocation, sponsors, premier league and they give some to schools etc those kind of small allocations

thats your 53k

9k hospitality?! I know they dont sell out every match but that is a crazy amount of people who are paying hundreds of pounds for a game just to get a programme, a bottle of carlsberg at ht, a bit of chicken and a photo with Phil Thompson. How the other half live eh?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26561 on: Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm »


Does anyone know from experience roughly how many tickets are left for the unsuccessful sale from last season? In theory the new policy should mean that number is greater as those who cant attend decline to buy. Hopefully someone can do a count beforehand to see if thats true.

Going to be a struggle for me as the sale will be at 2.15 am on holiday in Mexico. Ill be there, tequila in hand.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26562 on: Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm »
Why is everyone moaning or upset or saying they are giving it up? It's extremely easy to get tickets in the late sales, don't give up YNWA
Logged

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26563 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm
Why is everyone moaning or upset or saying they are giving it up? It's extremely easy to get tickets in the late sales, don't give up YNWA

Its not extremely easy is it. Lets not exaggerate here.

Extremely easy would be just go on, log in, buy ticket, log off.
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26564 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm

Does anyone know from experience roughly how many tickets are left for the unsuccessful sale from last season? In theory the new policy should mean that number is greater as those who cant attend decline to buy. Hopefully someone can do a count beforehand to see if thats true.

Going to be a struggle for me as the sale will be at 2.15 am on holiday in Mexico. Ill be there, tequila in hand.

The July sale had relatively ok availability. The November one did not.

No idea how it'll pan out this time though.
Logged

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26565 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm
Why is everyone moaning or upset or saying they are giving it up? It's extremely easy to get tickets in the late sales, don't give up YNWA

Mate its almost impossible in the late sales to get pairs, so useless to anyone like myself taking kids
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,636
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26566 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm
Mate its almost impossible in the late sales to get pairs, so useless to anyone like myself taking kids
True. Best you could hope for is two in the same block a few rows apart and hopefully the person next to you would be willing to move.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26567 on: Today at 10:27:45 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm

Does anyone know from experience roughly how many tickets are left for the unsuccessful sale from last season? In theory the new policy should mean that number is greater as those who cant attend decline to buy. Hopefully someone can do a count beforehand to see if thats true.

Going to be a struggle for me as the sale will be at 2.15 am on holiday in Mexico. Ill be there, tequila in hand.

Be about 1000 ish tickets because they have all the restricted view ones in that usually too
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26568 on: Today at 10:44:57 am »
Can no longer buy the young adult/junior tickets if your an adult on your membership details. All orders will get cancelled
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,007
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26569 on: Today at 11:23:25 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 10:44:57 am
Can no longer buy the young adult/junior tickets if your an adult on your membership details. All orders will get cancelled

Has that been officially confirmed?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26570 on: Today at 11:35:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:23:25 am
Has that been officially confirmed?

Yes. Its on the website
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26571 on: Today at 11:42:25 am »
Here
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,007
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26572 on: Today at 11:45:49 am »
Also mentions in FAQ they're will be the facility to transfer and adult ticket to a junior and vice versa. Does that mean they'll refund the difference in cost? Fuck paying £50 for a 5 year old  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26573 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Thats fair enough is it not? Adults should be buying adult tickets
Logged
YNWA

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26574 on: Today at 11:52:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:45:49 am
Also mentions in FAQ they're will be the facility to transfer and adult ticket to a junior and vice versa. Does that mean they'll refund the difference in cost? Fuck paying £50 for a 5 year old  :butt

They didn't last season.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26575 on: Today at 12:45:18 pm »
Absolutely guttered ahaha all good things must come to a end  :'(
Logged

Online Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26576 on: Today at 12:50:06 pm »
Of all the changes that is by far the worst.
Logged

Online D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26577 on: Today at 12:56:37 pm »
Lets face it, the scheme just isnt fit for purpose for many now and this ballot system has further emphasised that.

Always going to be hard to strike a bit of a balance, but surely some sort of tiered membership scheme with some sort of points system would be best moving forward?

Maybe a gold, silver and bronze scheme. One that rewards the ones who want to go every game, one for those who want to do a handful of games a season and then one for those who want to just do one or two. Cap the numbers on each scheme, apart from the bronze one, so people know their chances and have each scheme priced accordingly.
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup
Pages: 1 ... 660 661 662 663 664 [665]   Go Up
« previous next »
 