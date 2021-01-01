« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26320 on: Today at 12:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:16:12 pm
I got all of the 4+ in the first half of the season, but we were still in various stages of lockdown and there was no international travel.  It'll be much harder this year I think.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:07:14 am
Was much harder in the second half of the season, would be shocked if City was 1 in 1.2 - be much nearer 1 in 3 in my opinion.

yeah just looking at second half of season odds for 4+ were about 1 in 3 be the same again but I would think the 0 games will go up this was from the second ballot

Brentford, Norwich, West Ham - 1 in 16 chance

Leicester - 1 in 14 chance

Watford - 1 in 17 chance

United - 1 in 3 chance

Everton - 1 in 2.8 chance

Spurs - 1 in 2.6 chance

Wolves - 1 in 2.7 chance
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26321 on: Today at 12:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:12:16 pm
I do sympathise with those that would have a genuine reason for missing a game, but I've asked the question a couple of times and no one has been able to give an answer.

Where should the line be drawn on what is an acceptable reason? What evidence would you be willing to provide to the club to back up that reasoning?

None - if you truely miss 1 game for any reason you won't fall off the ladder, you wont be in danger unless you only bought 13 and missed 1 or 2

Cups hardly any will do all of them, if they do then they would be guaranteed a final ticket almost for wembley, and the rest into a ballot, you'd still get a good shot at ACS next year and would almost be guaranteed in the late sales you just wouldnt get a kop seat in ac
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26322 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:12:16 pm
I do sympathise with those that would have a genuine reason for missing a game, but I've asked the question a couple of times and no one has been able to give an answer.

Where should the line be drawn on what is an acceptable reason? What evidence would you be willing to provide to the club to back up that reasoning?


The suggestion by others that you would have to involve the Club is silly.  No way would that work.  That's why I advocated one credit removal waiver for every ten match tickets bought.  I.e. the system doesn't deduct the credit for leaving an empty seat the first time you do it, but will do subsequently, until you've attended another ten games, when it allows one more, etc.

Why does this matter?

- Leaving an empty seat at a couple of PL games a season, despite taking all reasonable steps to get to the ground, could take someone below a ticket-purchasing threshold.

- Thresholds currently exist at 4 and 13 (but have moved in the past and are likely to move again), and it's perfectly possible additional thresholds could be introduced as the Club evolve their loyalty system.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26323 on: Today at 01:36:58 pm »
Perhaps it's only worth considering if they have additional thresholds, with there only being 2 currently, everyone knows where they stand, if you missed one for whatever reason you'd need to make it up elsewhere.
