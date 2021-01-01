I do sympathise with those that would have a genuine reason for missing a game, but I've asked the question a couple of times and no one has been able to give an answer.



Where should the line be drawn on what is an acceptable reason? What evidence would you be willing to provide to the club to back up that reasoning?





The suggestion by others that you would have to involve the Club is silly. No way would that work. That's why I advocated one credit removal waiver for every ten match tickets bought. I.e. the system doesn't deduct the credit for leaving an empty seat the first time you do it, but will do subsequently, until you've attended another ten games, when it allows one more, etc.Why does this matter?- Leaving an empty seat at a couple of PL games a season, despite taking all reasonable steps to get to the ground, could take someone below a ticket-purchasing threshold.- Thresholds currently exist at 4 and 13 (but have moved in the past and are likely to move again), and it's perfectly possible additional thresholds could be introduced as the Club evolve their loyalty system.